Else Launches Clinical Study with Children’s Hospital Colorado and Denver School of Medicine to Validate Growth Benefits of Else’s Plant-Based Nutrition

Study to compare 4-month period consumption of Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition vs. Consumption of Cow Milk-Based Formula

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces the launch of a clinical study aimed at validating its toddler and kids products support growth benefits in healthy young children vs. cow-milk-based formula. The study will be led be Prof. David Fleischer, and Prof. Carina Venter from the Allergy and Immunology Center, Children's Hospital Colorado and University of Colorado Denver School of Medicine. Prof. David Fleischer, and Prof. Carina Venter are leading research in the field of food allergy prevention and working with children with food allergies. 

This study is part of the overall efforts to establish the scientific basis for the safety and tolerance of Else Nutrition products. It will follow healthy toddlers for four months, comparing growth and wellness versus those consuming a commercial cow milk -based toddler product.

“This is an exciting development for the brand, and we are confident that it will further validate the efficacy of our whole food-based nutrition products for early childhood,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “Thousands of families across North America have already taken to Else products, and we’ve been hearing tremendous feedback, including real life-improving cases. This study will only serve as further validation, and can serve us in our Medical Marketing efforts,” she added.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

