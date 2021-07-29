checkAd

First Advantage To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Investor Conference Call On August 12

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, will issue its second-quarter financial results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. At 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day, the Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 313-2269 (domestic) or (470) 495-9550 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage second quarter 2021 earnings call or provide the conference code 8175296. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com, for approximately 90 days.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The Company delivers innovative solutions and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology platform, First Advantage’s products and solutions help companies protect their brands and provide safe environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its more than 30,000 customers. 

CONTACT: Contacts

Investors:
Stephanie D. Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Stephanie.Gorman@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761

Media:
Elisabeth Warrick
Senior Brand Communications Manager
Elisabeth.Warrick@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761




