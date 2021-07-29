checkAd

Jushi Holdings Inc. Expands Partnership with Laundry Project with a $50K Contribution to Assist 25 Communities in Meeting Basic Needs Washing Clothes and Linens

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

Continuing Collaboration to Turn Laundromats into Community Centers of Hope; First Events to Be Held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Santa Barbara, California on Saturday, July 31, 2021

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it has expanded its partnerships with the Laundry Project, a movement by Current Initiatives, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization that is committed to educating and mobilizing communities to be “Hope Dealers” through the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project and Affordable Christmas initiatives. To date, the Jushi-Laundry Project collaboration has already hosted seven events, which have helped more than 161 families and approximately an average of 570 individuals with more than 2,300 loads of laundry.

As a part of the expanded partnership with the Laundry Project, Jushi has committed an additional $50,000 to fund events coast-to-coast assisting lower-income families in meeting a basic need: washing clothes and linens. Together, Jushi and the Laundry Project will help pay for and assist families with laundry services, entertaining children and creating a caring space at the laundromat during their events. The Company’s latest contribution to the organization will be used to host 25 community events in states such as California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, among others.

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the first two events will be held in Santa Barbara, California at 1331 San Andres Street in Santa Barbara from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Laundry Cafe at 1575 N 52nd in Philadelphia from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET, with more events coming to the other states through the fall and winter. Additionally, the event in Philadelphia will feature live music and food, along with on-site financial assistance signups, rent assistance and other community services provided by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with our friends at the Laundry Project, and give back to the communities we serve, live and work in,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “We saw the tremendous impact these events had on our neighbors and friends, and look forward to expanding our work with the Laundry Project to bolster the health and wellness of families in our local communities. Giving back is incredibly important to us, and we cherish the opportunity to host events like this with partners like the Laundry Project.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jushi Holdings Inc. Expands Partnership with Laundry Project with a $50K Contribution to Assist 25 Communities in Meeting Basic Needs Washing Clothes and Linens Continuing Collaboration to Turn Laundromats into Community Centers of Hope; First Events to Be Held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Santa Barbara, California on Saturday, July 31, 2021BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jushi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board