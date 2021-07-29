As a part of the expanded partnership with the Laundry Project, Jushi has committed an additional $50,000 to fund events coast-to-coast assisting lower-income families in meeting a basic need: washing clothes and linens. Together, Jushi and the Laundry Project will help pay for and assist families with laundry services, entertaining children and creating a caring space at the laundromat during their events. The Company’s latest contribution to the organization will be used to host 25 community events in states such as California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, among others.



On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the first two events will be held in Santa Barbara, California at 1331 San Andres Street in Santa Barbara from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Laundry Cafe at 1575 N 52nd in Philadelphia from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET, with more events coming to the other states through the fall and winter. Additionally, the event in Philadelphia will feature live music and food, along with on-site financial assistance signups, rent assistance and other community services provided by Pennsylvania State Rep. Amen Brown .



“We’re excited to expand our partnership with our friends at the Laundry Project, and give back to the communities we serve, live and work in,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “We saw the tremendous impact these events had on our neighbors and friends, and look forward to expanding our work with the Laundry Project to bolster the health and wellness of families in our local communities. Giving back is incredibly important to us, and we cherish the opportunity to host events like this with partners like the Laundry Project.”

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4