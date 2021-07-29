Enthusiast Gaming to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 10, 2021

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX) will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the market close.

Conference call dial-in details:

North America (toll-free): +1 877-300-8521

International: +1 412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10159262

A live webcast can be accessed at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors/.

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:

Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer

investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media Relations:

Carmela Antolino, Provident Communications

carmela@providentcomms.com

647-287-2286

