Passage Bio to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 5, 2021 to report its second quarter 2021 financial results and discuss recent business highlights.

To access the live conference call, please dial 833-528-0605 (domestic) or 830-221-9711 (international) and refer to conference ID 4037236. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & News section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. The archived webcast will be available on Passage Bio's website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days following the call.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:

Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267-866-0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media:

Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215-407-1548
gfisher@passagebio.com





