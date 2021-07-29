Aleafia Health Announces the Appointment of Mark J. Sandler as Board Chair

Currently senior partner at Cooper, Sandler, Shime, & Bergman LLP, Mr. Sandler is a leading appellate and trial lawyer, as well as an adjudicator and mediator in regulatory matters, including securities litigation. He served three terms as an elected member of the Law Society of Ontario’s governing body.

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark J. Sandler as Chairman of its Board of Directors (the “ Board ”). He is the longest serving member of the Company’s board, which is composed entirely of independent directors, and chairs its Governance Committee.

“Aleafia Health is well positioned to continue on its growth trajectory of the last three years, from a pre-revenue startup to a leading global cannabis company,” said Mr. Sandler. “In supporting the objectives of the company, we will continue to prioritize strong corporate governance, and sustainable growth in the adult-use, medical and international markets.”

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

