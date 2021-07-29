Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

checkAd

OLNEY, Md., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.32 per share payable on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2021. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter, and $0.02 more than the third quarter of 2020.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail bankingmortgageprivate banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
  Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
  Philip J. Mantua, Executive V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
  Sandy Spring Bancorp
  17801 Georgia Avenue
  Olney, Maryland 20832
  1-800-399-5919
  E-mail:  DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com 
     PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
  Website: www.sandyspringbank.com
   
  Media Contact:
  Jen Schell
  301-570-8331
  jschell@sandyspringbank.com




