Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

OLNEY, Md., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.32 per share payable on August 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2021. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter, and $0.02 more than the third quarter of 2020.



About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank