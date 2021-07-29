Aterian Sets Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) (“Aterian”) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 9, 2021, and plans to host a conference call for investors and interested parties at 8:00 a.m. ET that morning.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and the internet. To access the call, participants from within the U.S. should dial (877) 295-1077 and participants from outside the U.S. should dial (470) 495-9485 and provide the conference ID 5258417. Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.aterian.io. The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the investors section of the Aterian corporate website.