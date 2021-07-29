Lucira Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2021 financial results on, Thursday, August 12, 2021. Lucira’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 562-0151 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (661) 567-1232 for international callers, using conference ID 4241018. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed through the following link ir.lucirahealth.com.