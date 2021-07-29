Lucira Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

checkAd

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will report second quarter 2021 financial results on, Thursday, August 12, 2021. Lucira’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 562-0151 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (661) 567-1232 for international callers, using conference ID 4241018. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed through the following link ir.lucirahealth.com.

About Lucira Health, Inc.
Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits. Lucira’s testing platform produces PCR quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time. The LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit (OTC) and LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit (Rx) provide PCR quality clinically relevant COVID-19 result within 30 minutes from sample collection.   Lucira’s CHECK IT (OTC) also provides a SMS verified digital LUCI PASS test result back to a user’s phone for work, travel and other places where negative test verification may be required.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
Investorrelations@lucirahealth.com
347-620-7010

Media Contact
Kevin Knight
media@lucirahealth.com
206-451-4823





