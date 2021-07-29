Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Karen Weisbach as Vice President, People and Culture and Jolly Bhatia as Vice President, Quality

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointments of Karen Weisbach, as Vice President, People and Culture, and Jolly Bhatia as Vice President, Quality.



“We are excited to welcome Karen and Jolly in these important roles as we continue to build the capabilities to establish Kymera as a leading, fully integrated degrader medicines company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Karen’s experience in driving organizational and talent strategies in dynamic R&D organizations will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth, while Jolly’s considerable experience in quality assurance for clinical and commercial-stage products will be invaluable as we continue to advance and broaden Kymera’s pipeline of novel protein degraders.”