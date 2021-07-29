Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Karen Weisbach as Vice President, People and Culture and Jolly Bhatia as Vice President, Quality
WATERTOWN, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel
small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointments of Karen Weisbach, as Vice President, People and Culture, and Jolly Bhatia as Vice President, Quality.
“We are excited to welcome Karen and Jolly in these important roles as we continue to build the capabilities to establish Kymera as a leading, fully integrated degrader medicines company,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Karen’s experience in driving organizational and talent strategies in dynamic R&D organizations will be instrumental in supporting our continued growth, while Jolly’s considerable experience in quality assurance for clinical and commercial-stage products will be invaluable as we continue to advance and broaden Kymera’s pipeline of novel protein degraders.”
Karen Weisbach, Vice President, People and Culture
Ms. Weisbach joins Kymera with over 15 years of experience in human resources and operations, designing values-based initiatives to enhance company culture, improve employee experience and manage change in dynamic, innovative organizations in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to Kymera, she served in human resource leadership roles at bluebird bio, Inc., including building and leading the global People Partner function responsible for driving talent and organizational strategies with an emphasis on employee engagement, development, and performance.
Jolly Bhatia, Vice President, Quality
Mr. Bhatia joins Kymera with approximately 25 years in quality oversight of manufacturing and clinical trial lifecycle activities including process and product development, clinical and commercial supply chains and new product launch. Prior to Kymera, he served in quality leadership roles at X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Genzyme Corporation. He holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Birla Institute of Technology and Science and a Master’s degree in Industrial Pharmacy from St. John’s University.
