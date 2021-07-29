checkAd

DMG Invests US$2M in Bosonic’s Crypto Trading Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces a US$2-million strategic investment in Bosonic Inc. (“Bosonic”) a leading Silicon Valley technology company based in San Francisco, California. Bosonic provides critical infrastructure eliminating counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset Markets. DMG’s investment in Bosonic is a strategic initiative targeted at institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and is synergistic with its recent investment in Brane Capital.

DMG’s investment is laser focused on accelerating the development of its Blockseer Core+ strategy. The investment in, and resulting partnership with Bosonic, facilitates DMG’s access to Bosonic’s two primary technology infrastructures: (1) institutional exchange; (2) Layer-2 blockchain-powered clearing and settlement solutions designed to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk. Bosonic is currently the only non-custodial marketplace technology infrastructure for institutions and fiduciaries to transact from the safety of their own custodial accounts with zero counterparty credit and settlement risk.

“By completing this transaction, DMG’s new partnership will help the Company develop more financial service-related functionality for the Blockseer Ecosystem. This initiative represents significant potential monetization of existing Blockseer clients and the ability of DMG for the first time to aggressively enter the consumer market for Blockseer platforms,” noted Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s CEO.

The DMG investment is part of a larger strategic investment into Bosonic that eventually converts into Bosonic preferred shares. DMG receives these preferred shares based on a 25% discount to a pre-money valuation in Bosonic's next equity financing round or a US$200M market capitalization, whichever is lower. Mr. Bennett will serve a term on the Bosonic Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

DMG views this as a critical move in reaching its strategic goal to become truly vertically integrated. This investment offers DMG the possibility for Blockseer to add to its development road map the future ability to offer its customers access to a Blockseer based crypto exchange platform. Additionally, with the investment in Brane Capital and DMG’s agreements to onboard Brane’s technology to the Breeze and Freeze wallets, DMG will soon have a custody solution adding to Bosonic’s suite of services, thus providing incremental potential revenue to both partners.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DMG Invests US$2M in Bosonic’s Crypto Trading Platform VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board