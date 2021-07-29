DMG Invests US$2M in Bosonic’s Crypto Trading Platform

DMG’s investment is laser focused on accelerating the development of its Blockseer Core+ strategy. The investment in, and resulting partnership with Bosonic, facilitates DMG’s access to Bosonic’s two primary technology infrastructures: (1) institutional exchange; (2) Layer-2 blockchain-powered clearing and settlement solutions designed to eliminate counterparty credit and settlement risk. Bosonic is currently the only non-custodial marketplace technology infrastructure for institutions and fiduciaries to transact from the safety of their own custodial accounts with zero counterparty credit and settlement risk.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces a US$2-million strategic investment in Bosonic Inc. (“Bosonic”) a leading Silicon Valley technology company based in San Francisco, California. Bosonic provides critical infrastructure eliminating counterparty credit and settlement risk in Digital Asset Markets. DMG’s investment in Bosonic is a strategic initiative targeted at institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies and is synergistic with its recent investment in Brane Capital.

“By completing this transaction, DMG’s new partnership will help the Company develop more financial service-related functionality for the Blockseer Ecosystem. This initiative represents significant potential monetization of existing Blockseer clients and the ability of DMG for the first time to aggressively enter the consumer market for Blockseer platforms,” noted Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s CEO.

The DMG investment is part of a larger strategic investment into Bosonic that eventually converts into Bosonic preferred shares. DMG receives these preferred shares based on a 25% discount to a pre-money valuation in Bosonic's next equity financing round or a US$200M market capitalization, whichever is lower. Mr. Bennett will serve a term on the Bosonic Board of Directors as part of the transaction.

DMG views this as a critical move in reaching its strategic goal to become truly vertically integrated. This investment offers DMG the possibility for Blockseer to add to its development road map the future ability to offer its customers access to a Blockseer based crypto exchange platform. Additionally, with the investment in Brane Capital and DMG’s agreements to onboard Brane’s technology to the Breeze and Freeze wallets, DMG will soon have a custody solution adding to Bosonic’s suite of services, thus providing incremental potential revenue to both partners.