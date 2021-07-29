checkAd

Medolife Rx Cancels Optional Reverse Split Previously Included in Filing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:00  |  14   |   |   

BURBANK, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), today cancelled an optional reverse split of shares that was included in a recent 14C filing.

After consultation with legal counsel, the Board of Directors and management have concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to cancel the option to do reverse split of shares which was included in the 14C filed on 6/21/21. An 8K will be filed later today confirming this cancellation.

“We take the responsibility we have to our shareholders very seriously and believe this to be the best course of action for our company,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We held a very informative webcast on Tuesday 7/27 where we covered many of the exciting things that are happening with our company, and we highly encourage our followers to take a moment to watch it. We are in the process of building a global biotechnology company and our future could not be brighter. Thank you to the investment community for its continued support and we look forward to sharing further updates with you all soon.”

The Company recently hosted an extensive investor webcast, featuring many videos and visuals, where management addressed many questions submitted from investors. Representing the Company on the webcast was Company CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian; its CFO, Mr. Clem Pascarella; Maggie Dumais, who manages marketing and brand development; board member Steve Winter, who manages social media and communications; and the director of the Company’s distribution partner Xoles, Christopher Rullien.

A replay of the webcast can be found here:
https://aeliastore.com/investor-news/medolife-rx-investor-webcast-7-28 ...

Investors are encouraged to reach out to ir@medolife.com to have individual questions addressed.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Cancels Optional Reverse Split Previously Included in Filing BURBANK, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board