Medolife Rx Cancels Optional Reverse Split Previously Included in Filing

After consultation with legal counsel, the Board of Directors and management have concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to cancel the option to do reverse split of shares which was included in the 14C filed on 6/21/21. An 8K will be filed later today confirming this cancellation.

BURBANK, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), today cancelled an optional reverse split of shares that was included in a recent 14C filing.

“We take the responsibility we have to our shareholders very seriously and believe this to be the best course of action for our company,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We held a very informative webcast on Tuesday 7/27 where we covered many of the exciting things that are happening with our company, and we highly encourage our followers to take a moment to watch it. We are in the process of building a global biotechnology company and our future could not be brighter. Thank you to the investment community for its continued support and we look forward to sharing further updates with you all soon.”

The Company recently hosted an extensive investor webcast, featuring many videos and visuals, where management addressed many questions submitted from investors. Representing the Company on the webcast was Company CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian; its CFO, Mr. Clem Pascarella; Maggie Dumais, who manages marketing and brand development; board member Steve Winter, who manages social media and communications; and the director of the Company’s distribution partner Xoles, Christopher Rullien.

A replay of the webcast can be found here:

https://aeliastore.com/investor-news/medolife-rx-investor-webcast-7-28 ...

Investors are encouraged to reach out to ir@medolife.com to have individual questions addressed.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.