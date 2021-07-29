checkAd

Ground Geophysical Survey Identifies Two New Vein Structures and Evidences the Potential Existence of New Vein Structures Defined by Surface Mapping; O2Gold Also Announces AGM Results and New Board Member Appointment

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Gold Inc. (“O2Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OTGO) is pleased to announce the results of its geophysical survey at its Aurora brownfield property in Colombia.

Key Highlights

  • The ground geophysical survey allowed the interpretation of four systems of vein structures that had already been identified in surface mapping but whose extent was unknown.
  • The methods used made it possible to trace one of Aurora's veins, a source of artisanal production in previous years, showing that it has a continuous structure in an extension of up to 700 meters along the strike.
  • In addition to showing the continuity of this vein, the survey also indicated the possibility of two more parallel vein structures apparently with similar length. These two parallel vein structures are, at most, 100 meters from the central vein, with the easternmost vein at no more than 50 meters.

Methodology

The geoelectrical survey methodology was chosen because it is known to identify vein structures in the same geological context successfully. The methods are as follows:

  • Spontaneous Potential (SP): measures the spontaneous polarization due to electrochemical reactions existing at the host rock vein interface.
  • Electrical Resistivity Profiling (ERP): measures the lateral variations of resistivity, trying to delimit the sub-vertical veins by contrast with host rocks.
  • Vertical Electrical Sounding (VES): measures the behavior of the resistivity distribution with depth, defining the thickness of the weathered rock and adjusting the frequency used in Electrical Resistivity Tomography.
  • Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT): measures the lateral and vertical variations of contacts related to the vein system due to its low resistivity characteristics.

The grids used were perpendicular to the vein structures, with variable spacing between 100 and 200 meters and with measuring points every 20 meters.

Results

The geological mapping and sampling on the Aurora target identified occurrences beyond those known from the artisanal production works in Aurora. Due to the coverage by colluvial material and weathered rocks, these occurrences could not be followed in the field, hence the choice of geophysical methods to verify their continuity.

As shown in Figure 1A, the interpretation of spontaneous potential anomalies (zones of low resistivity in blue) allows drawing lines interpreted as veins, previously known only as points with gold occurrences. It was impossible to identify their continuity and extension in the field (Figure 1B).

