Atreca Presents Initial Clinical Data from Phase 1b Trial of ATRC-101 in Select Advanced Solid Tumors

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced initial data from the dose escalation portion of its ongoing Phase 1b trial evaluating ATRC-101 in select solid tumor types that displayed greater than 50% target expression in preclinical studies.

"We are pleased to present initial summary data from our first-in-human study of ATRC-101,” said Jonathan Benjamin, M.D., Ph.D., Sr. Vice President, Clinical Research. "We are very encouraged by the results observed thus far in a relatively small set of heavily pre-treated participants. ATRC-101, which targets a novel tumor antigen and acts via a novel MOA in oncology, was well-tolerated at all doses evaluated in the study with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Furthermore, disease control is associated with ATRC-101 target expression, and the preliminary biomarker analysis is consistent with the proposed MOA for ATRC-101. We anticipate reporting additional data from monotherapy dose expansion cohorts in the Phase 1b trial and from combination cohorts evaluating ATRC-101 with pembrolizumab in 2022, and initiating additional combination cohorts evaluating ATRC-101 with chemotherapy later this year.”

“ATRC-101 represents a new approach in cancer research,” said Dr. John Powderly, M.D., Founder and President of the Carolina BioOncology Institute. “While these data are from a limited number of treatment-refractory patients, I was pleased to see that ATRC-101 was well-tolerated and appears to have an informative biomarker. I look forward to continue investigating the potential of ATRC-101 in cancer patients.”

ATRC-101 Phase 1b Study Design

The Phase 1b trial is a first-in-human, open-label study of ATRC-101 in patients with select solid tumor cancers, utilizing a 3+3 design for the dose escalation portion. Enrollment is limited to patients with tumor types reactive to ATRC-101 in more than 50% of historical patient samples evaluated preclinically, which includes non-small cell lung, breast, ovarian, and colorectal cancer, as well as acral melanoma. The objectives of the study are to characterize safety, determine a maximum tolerated or recommended dose for expansion, measure initial clinical activity, and characterize potential biomarkers of activity in tumors, plasma, and peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC).