checkAd

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

  • Record net income and diluted earnings per share of $22.9 million and $1.12 for the second quarter 2021, respectively, and $40.9 million and $2.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively

  • Deposit growth of 15.6% to $5.43 billion as of June 30, 2021 from $4.70 billion as of June 30, 2020, driven primarily by $513.7 million, or 17.4%, growth in interest-bearing deposits and $218.9 million, or 12.5%, growth in noninterest-bearing deposits

  • Board declared quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (Allegiance), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income of $22.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.12 for the second quarter 2021 compared to net income of $9.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.48 for the second quarter 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $40.9 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 results were primarily due to a recapture of provision for credit losses and increased net interest income driven by lower funding costs.

“We are excited to announce yet another record quarter for Allegiance, which came with core loan and deposit gains, and we enter the third quarter positioned for growth,” said Steve Retzloff, Allegiance’s Chief Executive Officer. “We maintained solid asset quality while economic factors improved which led us to a release of reserves for credit losses” commented Retzloff.

“The positive energy across Allegiance coupled with the outstanding determination of our employees continues to reinforce the execution of our business strategies with precision. The company-wide coordination of efforts has provided powerful momentum within our Treasury Management group as we continue to integrate new customers and focus on building both new and deepening existing customer relationships,” continued Retzloff.

“As we appreciate our successes in the first half of 2021, we believe we are in an excellent position of strength as we prepare for the remainder of the year. We have proven our ability to succeed in a highly competitive market and are well-positioned to support the growing needs of the communities we serve,” concluded Retzloff.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses in the second quarter 2021 increased $5.7 million, or 11.3%, to $56.6 million from $50.8 million for the second quarter 2020 and increased $898 thousand, or 1.6%, from $55.7 million in the first quarter 2021. These increases were primarily due to changes in the volume and relative mix of the underlying assets and liabilities, the impact of loans within the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) as well as lower costs on interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 8 basis points to 4.02% for the second quarter 2021 from 4.10% for the second quarter 2020 and decreased 17 basis points from 4.19% for the first quarter 2021. The decreases in the margin were primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by the decrease in funding costs.

Noninterest income for the second quarter 2021 was $2.3 million, an increase of $711 thousand, or 45.5%, compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter 2020 and increased $537 thousand, or 30.9%, compared to $1.7 million for the first quarter 2021. Second quarter 2021 noninterest income reflected higher transactional fee income and no losses on sales of other real estate when compared to first quarter 2020.  

Noninterest expense for the second quarter 2021 increased $3.8 million, or 12.8%, to $33.6 million from $29.8 million for the second quarter 2020 and decreased $1.3 million, or 3.8%, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter 2021. The increase over the prior year was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits and the reduced amount of deferred PPP loan origination costs compared to the second quarter of 2020.

In the second quarter 2021, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio increased to 57.07% compared to 56.92% for the second quarter 2020 and decreased from 60.85% for the first quarter 2021. Second quarter 2021 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.42%, 11.87% and 17.20%, respectively, compared to 0.71%, 5.51% and 8.32%, respectively, for the second quarter 2020. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the first quarter 2021 were 1.18%, 9.59% and 14.03%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.  

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Results

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $16.4 million, or 17.1%, to $112.3 million from $95.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily due to a $880.6 million, or 18.7%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year including the impact of PPP loans as well as lower costs related to interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased 2 basis points to 4.10% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the decrease in the average yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by decreased funding costs.

Noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4.0 million, a decrease of $278 thousand, or 6.5%, compared to $4.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 due primarily to lower correspondent bank rebates and gains on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased $6.3 million, or 10.2%, to $68.5 million from $62.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in noninterest expense over the six months ended June 30, 2020 was primarily due increased accruals for bonus and profit sharing due to increased net income along with the reduced amount of deferred PPP loan origination costs compared to the prior year.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased from 62.26% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to 58.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.30%, 10.75% and 15.65%, respectively, compared to 0.51%, 3.76% and 5.70%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Total assets at June 30, 2021 increased $77.7 million, or 4.8% (annualized), to $6.51 billion compared to $6.43 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $671.8 million, or 11.5%, compared to $5.84 billion at June 30, 2020, primarily due to the origination and paydowns of PPP loans, origination of core loans and growth within the securities portfolio.

Total loans at June 30, 2021 decreased $198.4 million, or 17.0% (annualized), to $4.46 billion compared to $4.66 billion at March 31, 2021, primarily due to $271.9 million of paydowns on PPP loans partially offset by the origination of $42.7 million of PPP loans. Total loans at June 30, 2021 decreased $122.9 million, or 2.7%, compared to $4.58 billion at June 30, 2020. Core loans, which exclude PPP loans, increased $30.8 million, or 3.1% (annualized), to $3.96 billion at June 30, 2021 from $3.93 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $73.7 million, or 1.9%, from $3.89 billion at June 30, 2020.

Deposits at June 30, 2021 increased $59.2 million, or 4.4% (annualized), to $5.43 billion compared to $5.37 billion at March 31, 2021 and increased $732.6 million, or 15.6%, compared to $4.70 billion at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $38.0 million, or 0.58%, of total assets, at June 30, 2021 compared to $35.6 million, or 0.55%, of total assets at March 31, 2021 and $45.1 million, or 0.77%, of total assets, at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2021 and 1.13% at March 31, 2021.

The recapture of provision for credit losses for the second quarter 2021 was $2.7 million compared to the provision for credit losses of $639 thousand for the first quarter 2021 and $10.7 million for the second quarter 2020 reflecting recent improvements in economic factors compared to prior quarters where there was more uncertainty surrounding unemployment, COVID-19 and effects related to sustained lower crude oil prices.  

Second quarter 2021 net charge-offs were $162 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, a decrease from net charge-offs of $345 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the first quarter 2021 and $538 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2020.

The Company is carefully monitoring the hotel, restaurant and bar, and oil and gas portfolios, which it believes are at heightened risk due to the current economic environment. Loan balances in the hotel industry, excluding PPP loans, totaled $128.5 million, or 2.9% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, of which $10.5 million were on nonaccrual. At June 30, 2021, restaurant and bar industry loans, excluding PPP loans, totaled $114.3 million, or 2.6%, of total loans, of which $301 thousand were on nonaccrual. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to its hotel portfolio was 3.7% of total hotel loans and its restaurant and bar portfolio was 1.3% of total restaurant and bar loans. The oil and gas portfolio, excluding PPP loans, totaled $73.0 million, or 1.6%, of total loans at June 30, 2021, of which $3.5 million were on nonaccrual. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on loans allocated to the oil and gas loan portfolio was 2.3% of total oil and gas loans.

The Company granted initial principal and interest deferrals on outstanding loan balances to borrowers in connection with the COVID-19 relief provided by the CARES Act and subsequent deferrals upon request and after meeting certain conditions. These deferrals were generally no more than 90 days in duration. As of June 30, 2021, 43 loans with outstanding loan balances of $47.4 million remained on deferral.

Dividend

The Board of Directors of Allegiance has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid on September 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of August 31, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to shareholders will be subject to the discretion of Allegiance’s Board of Directors.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its second quarter 2021 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 5047167. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2021, Allegiance was a $6.51 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of June 30, 2021, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are derived utilizing assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s expected future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. Additionally, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and its future effects on Allegiance are difficult to predict. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Because of these uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Allegiance disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    2021     2020  
    June 30     March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 146,397     $ 141,947     $ 122,897     $ 327,416     $ 237,585  
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions     564,888       482,383       299,869       19,732       28,815  
Total cash and cash equivalents     711,285       624,330       422,766       347,148       266,400  
Available for sale securities, at fair value     977,282       787,516       772,890       663,301       618,751  
Loans held for investment     4,460,743       4,659,169       4,491,764       4,592,362       4,583,656  
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans     (49,586 )     (52,758 )     (53,173 )     (48,698 )     (47,642 )
Loans, net     4,411,157       4,606,411       4,438,591       4,543,664       4,536,014  
Accrued interest receivable     37,075       38,632       40,053       36,996       32,795  
Premises and equipment, net     65,442       66,115       70,685       69,887       67,229  
Other real estate owned     1,397       576       9,196       8,876       11,847  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     8,234       7,775       7,756       9,716       14,844  
Bank owned life insurance     27,976       27,825       27,686       27,542       27,398  
Goodwill     223,642       223,642       223,642       223,642       223,642  
Core deposit intangibles, net     16,306       17,130       17,954       18,907       19,896  
Other assets     28,871       31,038       18,909       18,072       18,065  
Total assets   $ 6,508,667     $ 6,430,990     $ 6,050,128     $ 5,967,751     $ 5,836,881  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                        
LIABILITIES:                                        
Deposits:                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,973,042     $ 1,914,121     $ 1,704,567     $ 1,772,700     $ 1,754,128  
Interest-bearing                                        
Demand     553,874       480,710       437,328       409,137       375,353  
Money market and savings     1,556,920       1,617,823       1,499,938       1,483,370       1,270,437  
Certificates and other time     1,349,522       1,361,535       1,346,649       1,252,159       1,300,793  
     Total interest-bearing deposits     3,460,316       3,460,068       3,283,915       3,144,666       2,946,583  
          Total deposits     5,433,358       5,374,189       4,988,482       4,917,366       4,700,711  
Accrued interest payable     1,940       3,862       2,701       3,082       3,293  
Borrowed funds     139,951       147,517       155,515       155,512       255,509  
Subordinated debt     108,584       108,453       108,322       108,191       108,061  
Other liabilities     35,684       36,432       36,439       30,547       33,164  
Total liabilities     5,719,517       5,670,453       5,291,459       5,214,698       5,100,738  
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                                        
Common stock     20,213       20,183       20,208       20,445       20,431  
Capital surplus     506,810       505,307       508,794       516,151       515,045  
Retained earnings     231,333       210,834       195,236       186,866       172,723  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     30,794       24,213       34,431       29,591       27,944  
Total shareholders’ equity     789,150       760,537       758,669       753,053       736,143  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 6,508,667     $ 6,430,990     $ 6,050,128     $ 5,967,751     $ 5,836,881  
 
 

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year-to-Date  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    June 30     March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     June 30     June 30  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
INTEREST INCOME:                                                        
Loans, including fees   $ 57,691     $ 57,991     $ 58,496     $ 56,418     $ 56,421     $ 115,682     $ 111,045  
Securities:                                                        
Taxable     2,556       2,402       2,203       2,095       1,842       4,958       3,929  
Tax-exempt     2,491       2,394       2,316       2,280       2,169       4,885       2,715  
Deposits in other financial institutions     94       41       32       18       20       135       215  
Total interest income     62,832       62,828       63,047       60,811       60,452       125,660       117,904  
                                                         
INTEREST EXPENSE:                                                        
Demand, money market and savings deposits     1,337       1,484       1,621       1,657       1,729       2,821       6,093  
Certificates and other time deposits     2,989       3,665       4,507       5,239       5,845       6,654       11,929  
Borrowed funds     469       539       557       558       562       1,008       1,068  
Subordinated debt     1,441       1,442       1,460       1,448       1,469       2,883       2,942  
Total interest expense     6,236       7,130       8,145       8,902       9,605       13,366       22,032  
NET INTEREST INCOME     56,596       55,698       54,902       51,909       50,847       112,294       95,872  
(Recapture of) provision for credit losses     (2,679 )     639       4,368       1,347       10,669       (2,040 )     21,659  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     59,275       55,059       50,534       50,562       40,178       114,334       74,213  
                                                         
NONINTEREST INCOME:                                                        
Nonsufficient funds fees     94       83       100       75       60       177       229  
Service charges on deposit accounts     382       388       405       325       343       770       800  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities           49                   93       49       287  
(Loss) gain on sales of other real estate and repossessed assets           (176 )           117       (306 )     (176 )     (375 )
Bank owned life insurance     151       139       144       144       143       290       294  
Debit card and ATM card income     761       630       637       574       510       1,391       994  
Rebate from correspondent bank     73       132       196       98       89       205       582  
Other     812       491       537       517       630       1,303       1,476  
Total noninterest income     2,273       1,736       2,019       1,850       1,562       4,009       4,287  
                                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     22,472       22,452       21,003       20,034       19,334       44,924       39,115  
Net occupancy and equipment     2,225       2,390       2,079       2,057       1,926       4,615       3,833  
Depreciation     1,057       1,034       1,019       946       885       2,091       1,751  
Data processing and software amortization     2,176       2,200       2,107       2,125       1,934       4,376       3,760  
Professional fees     608       789       999       756       800       1,397       1,373  
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance     768       807       810       875       609       1,575       1,241  
Core deposit intangibles amortization     824       824       953       989       990       1,648       1,980  
Communications     332       321       225       355       390       653       807  
Advertising     432       298       347       327       370       730       891  
Other real estate expense     229       113       382       2,017       114       342       2,762  
Other     2,472       3,691       2,825       2,084       2,427       6,163       4,667  
Total noninterest expense     33,595       34,919       32,749       32,565       29,779       68,514       62,180  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     27,953       21,876       19,804       19,847       11,961       49,829       16,320  
Provision for income taxes     5,028       3,866       3,863       3,677       2,054       8,894       2,897  
NET INCOME   $ 22,925     $ 18,010     $ 15,941     $ 16,170     $ 9,907     $ 40,935     $ 13,423  
                                                         
EARNINGS PER SHARE                                                        
Basic   $ 1.13     $ 0.89     $ 0.78     $ 0.79     $ 0.49     $ 2.03     $ 0.66  
Diluted   $ 1.12     $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.79     $ 0.48     $ 2.01     $ 0.65  
                                                         
                                                         

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year-to-Date  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    June 30     March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     June 30     June 30  
    (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)  
Net income   $ 22,925     $ 18,010     $ 15,941     $ 16,170     $ 9,907     $ 40,935     $ 13,423  
                                                         
Earnings per share, basic   $ 1.13     $ 0.89     $ 0.78     $ 0.79     $ 0.49     $ 2.03     $ 0.66  
Earnings per share, diluted   $ 1.12     $ 0.89     $ 0.77     $ 0.79     $ 0.48     $ 2.01     $ 0.65  
Dividends per share   $ 0.12     $ 0.12     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.24     $ 0.20  
                                                         
Return on average assets(A)     1.42 %     1.18 %     1.05 %     1.09 %     0.71 %     1.30 %     0.51 %
Return on average equity(A)     11.87 %     9.59 %     8.38 %     8.59 %     5.51 %     10.75 %     3.76 %
Return on average tangible equity(A)(B)     17.20 %     14.03 %     12.32 %     12.72 %     8.32 %     15.65 %     5.70 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(A)(C)     4.02 %     4.19 %     4.14 %     3.95 %     4.10 %     4.10 %     4.12 %
Efficiency ratio(D)     57.07 %     60.85 %     57.53 %     60.58 %     56.92 %     58.93 %     62.26 %
                                                         
Capital Ratios                                                        
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (Consolidated)                                                        
Equity to assets     12.12 %     11.83 %     12.54 %     12.62 %     12.61 %     12.12 %     12.61 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets(B)     8.76 %     8.40 %     8.90 %     8.92 %     8.81 %     8.76 %     8.81 %
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital     12.18 %     11.87 %     11.80 %     11.73 %     11.36 %     12.18 %     11.36 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital     12.41 %     12.10 %     12.04 %     11.96 %     11.60 %     12.41 %     11.60 %
Estimated total risk-based capital     15.98 %     15.72 %     15.71 %     15.56 %     15.17 %     15.98 %     15.17 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital     8.56 %     8.57 %     8.51 %     8.70 %     8.83 %     8.56 %     8.83 %
Allegiance Bank                                                        
Estimated common equity tier 1 capital     13.03 %     13.17 %     13.32 %     13.25 %     12.84 %     13.03 %     12.84 %
Estimated tier 1 risk-based capital     13.03 %     13.17 %     13.32 %     13.25 %     12.84 %     13.03 %     12.84 %
Estimated total risk-based capital     15.22 %     15.37 %     15.55 %     15.41 %     14.97 %     15.22 %     14.97 %
Estimated tier 1 leverage capital     8.99 %     9.33 %     9.41 %     9.64 %     9.77 %     8.99 %     9.77 %
                                                         
Other Data                                                        
Weighted average shares:                                                        
Basic     20,203       20,140       20,396       20,439       20,414       20,171       20,413  
Diluted     20,386       20,342       20,575       20,532       20,514       20,359       20,572  
Period end shares outstanding     20,213       20,183       20,208       20,445       20,431       20,213       20,431  
Book value per share   $ 39.04     $ 37.68     $ 37.54     $ 36.83     $ 36.03     $ 39.04     $ 36.03  
Tangible book value per share(B)   $ 27.17     $ 25.75     $ 25.59     $ 24.97     $ 24.11     $ 27.17     $ 24.11  

(A) Interim periods annualized.
(B) Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
(C) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(D) Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and (recapture of) provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.


Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021     June 30, 2020  
    Average Balance     Interest Earned/ Interest Paid     Average Yield/ Rate     Average Balance     Interest Earned/ Interest Paid     Average Yield/ Rate     Average Balance     Interest Earned/ Interest Paid     Average Yield/ Rate  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                                        
Interest-Earning Assets:                                                                        
Loans   $ 4,543,142     $ 57,691       5.09 %   $ 4,571,045     $ 57,991       5.15 %   $ 4,425,036     $ 56,421       5.13 %
Securities     876,099       5,047       2.31 %     789,188       4,796       2.46 %     594,205       4,011       2.71 %
Deposits in other financial institutions and other     294,188       94       0.13 %     96,212       41       0.17 %     18,173       20       0.44 %
Total interest-earning assets     5,713,429     $ 62,832       4.41 %     5,456,445     $ 62,828       4.67 %     5,037,414     $ 60,452       4.83 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (52,699 )                     (53,370 )                     (41,334 )                
Noninterest-earning assets     835,801                       760,762                       637,608                  
Total assets   $ 6,496,531                     $ 6,163,837                     $ 5,633,688                  
                                                                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                                        
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 534,314     $ 326       0.24 %   $ 458,063     $ 371       0.33 %   $ 353,252     $ 421       0.48 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,561,987       1,011       0.26 %     1,539,127       1,113       0.29 %     1,169,225       1,308       0.45 %
Certificates and other time deposits     1,365,881       2,989       0.88 %     1,332,663       3,665       1.12 %     1,302,743       5,845       1.80 %
Borrowed funds     144,126       469       1.31 %     154,927       539       1.41 %     320,332       562       0.71 %
Subordinated debt     108,523       1,441       5.33 %     108,387       1,442       5.40 %     107,998       1,469       5.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,714,831     $ 6,236       0.67 %     3,593,167     $ 7,130       0.80 %     3,253,550     $ 9,605       1.19 %
                                                                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                                                        
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,968,714                       1,767,740                       1,624,641                  
Other liabilities     38,183                       41,330                       32,393                  
Total liabilities     5,721,728                       5,402,237                       4,910,584                  
Shareholders' equity     774,803                       761,600                       723,104                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,496,531                     $ 6,163,837                     $ 5,633,688                  
                                                                         
Net interest rate spread                     3.74 %                     3.87 %                     3.64 %
                                                                         
Net interest income and margin           $ 56,596       3.97 %           $ 55,698       4.14 %           $ 50,847       4.06 %
                                                                         
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)           $ 57,287       4.02 %           $ 56,317       4.19 %           $ 51,342       4.10 %
 
 

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2021     2020  
    Average Balance     Interest Earned/ Interest Paid     Average Yield/ Rate     Average Balance     Interest Earned/ Interest Paid     Average Yield/ Rate  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                
Interest-Earning Assets:                                                
Loans   $ 4,557,016     $ 115,682       5.12 %   $ 4,179,164     $ 111,045       5.34 %
Securities     832,884       9,843       2.38 %     491,463       6,644       2.72 %
Deposits in other financial institutions     195,768       135       0.14 %     34,442       215       1.26 %
Total interest-earning assets     5,585,668     $ 125,660       4.54 %     4,705,069     $ 117,904       5.04 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (53,033 )                     (35,026 )                
Noninterest-earning assets     798,468                       619,315                  
Total assets   $ 6,331,103                     $ 5,289,358                  
                                                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                                
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 496,399     $ 697       0.28 %   $ 358,289     $ 1,267       0.71 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,550,620       2,124       0.28 %     1,168,883       4,826       0.83 %
Certificates and other time deposits     1,349,364       6,654       0.99 %     1,248,085       11,929       1.92 %
Borrowed funds     149,496       1,008       1.36 %     230,666       1,068       0.93 %
Subordinated debt     108,455       2,883       5.36 %     107,931       2,942       5.48 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,654,334     $ 13,366       0.74 %     3,113,854     $ 22,032       1.42 %
                                                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     1,868,783                       1,425,265                  
Other liabilities     39,748                       31,919                  
Total liabilities     5,562,865                       4,571,038                  
Shareholders' equity     768,238                       718,320                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,331,103                     $ 5,289,358                  
                                                 
Net interest rate spread                     3.80 %                     3.62 %
                                                 
Net interest income and margin           $ 112,294       4.05 %           $ 95,872       4.10 %
                                                 
Net interest income and net interest margin (tax equivalent)           $ 113,604       4.10 %           $ 96,493       4.12 %
 
 

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    2021     2020  
    June 30     March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Period-end Loan Portfolio:                                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 690,867     $ 664,792     $ 667,079     $ 650,634     $ 651,430  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)     499,207       728,424       569,901       710,234       695,772  
Real estate:                                        
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)     2,051,516       2,018,853       1,999,877       1,971,228       1,956,116  
Commercial real estate construction and land development     371,732       386,637       367,213       376,877       386,865  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)     715,119       726,228       737,605       716,565       703,513  
Residential construction     111,956       119,528       127,522       148,056       171,656  
Consumer and other     20,346       14,707       22,567       18,768       18,304  
Total loans   $ 4,460,743     $ 4,659,169     $ 4,491,764     $ 4,592,362     $ 4,583,656  
                                         
Asset Quality:                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 36,643     $ 35,051     $ 28,893     $ 37,928     $ 33,223  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due                              
Total nonperforming loans     36,643       35,051       28,893       37,928       33,223  
Other real estate     1,397       576       9,196       8,876       11,847  
Other repossessed assets                              
Total nonperforming assets   $ 38,040     $ 35,627     $ 38,089     $ 46,804     $ 45,070  
                                         
Net charge-offs   $ 162     $ 345     $ 4,287     $ 291     $ 538  
                                         
Nonaccrual loans:                                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 12,949     $ 14,059     $ 10,747     $ 13,171     $ 12,578  
Real estate:                                        
Commercial real estate (including multi-family residential)     18,123       13,455       10,081       15,849       16,127  
Commercial real estate construction and land development     53       1,000       3,011       3,085       53  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)     4,839       5,736       4,525       4,263       3,434  
Residential construction                       876       898  
Consumer and other     679       801       529       684       133  
Total nonaccrual loans   $ 36,643     $ 35,051     $ 28,893     $ 37,928     $ 33,223  
                                         
Asset Quality Ratios:                                        
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.58 %     0.55 %     0.63 %     0.78 %     0.77 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.82 %     0.75 %     0.64 %     0.83 %     0.72 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans     135.32 %     150.52 %     184.03 %     128.40 %     143.40 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.11 %     1.13 %     1.18 %     1.06 %     1.04 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)     0.01 %     0.03 %     0.37 %     0.03 %     0.05 %
                                         
                                         

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

  Three Months Ended     Year-to-Date  
  2021     2020     2021     2020  
  June 30     March 31     December 31     September 30     June 30     June 30     June 30  
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)  
Total shareholders' equity $ 789,150     $ 760,537     $ 758,669     $ 753,053     $ 736,143     $ 789,150     $ 736,143  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   239,948       240,772       241,596       242,549       243,538       239,948       243,538  
Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 549,202     $ 519,765     $ 517,073     $ 510,504     $ 492,605     $ 549,202     $ 492,605  
                                                       
Shares outstanding at end of period   20,213       20,183       20,208       20,445       20,431       20,213       20,431  
                                                       
Tangible book value per share $ 27.17     $ 25.75     $ 25.59     $ 24.97     $ 24.11     $ 27.17     $ 24.11  
                                                       
Net income $ 22,925     $ 18,010     $ 15,941     $ 16,170     $ 9,907     $ 40,935     $ 13,423  
                                                       
Average shareholders' equity $ 774,803     $ 761,600     $ 756,699     $ 748,647     $ 723,104     $ 768,238     $ 718,320  
Less: Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   240,331       241,166       242,043       243,015       244,010       240,746       244,508  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 534,472     $ 520,434     $ 514,656     $ 505,632     $ 479,094     $ 527,492     $ 473,812  
                                                       
Return on average tangible equity(A)   17.20 %     14.03 %     12.32 %     12.72 %     8.32 %     15.65 %     5.70 %
                                                       
Total assets $ 6,508,667     $ 6,430,990     $ 6,050,128     $ 5,967,751     $ 5,836,881     $ 6,508,667     $ 5,836,881  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   239,948       240,772       241,596       242,549       243,538       239,948       243,538  
Tangible assets $ 6,268,719     $ 6,190,218     $ 5,808,532     $ 5,725,202     $ 5,593,343     $ 6,268,719     $ 5,593,343  
                                                       
Tangible equity to tangible assets   8.76 %     8.40 %     8.90 %     8.92 %     8.81 %     8.76 %     8.81 %

(A) Interim periods annualized.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
8847 West Sam Houston Parkway N., Suite 200
Houston, Texas 77040
ir@allegiancebank.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Results for the Second Quarter 2021 Record net income and diluted earnings per share of $22.9 million and $1.12 for the second quarter 2021, respectively, and $40.9 million and $2.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectivelyDeposit growth of 15.6% to $5.43 billion as of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board