Renavotio CEO Billy Robinson Provides a Corporate Update in a Letter to Shareholders

• Renavotio Subsidiary Cross-Bo Construction Awarded 5G Fiber Installation Subcontract for Global Leader in Telecommunications • Provides Update On $2,150,000 Initial Order from a PPE Supplier for Boxes of Surgical Gloves

Tulsa, OK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) (the “Company”), a holding company focused on infrastructure opportunities, including personal protective equipment, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water, waste management technology, and related industries, is pleased to provide the following corporate updates from Billy Robinson, Renavotio’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

It’s been nearly one year since we formally changed our name to Renavotio and pursued a mission to 'Renew and Revitalize our Infrastructure' by entering into new infrastructure, utility management and construction, and personal protective equipment (PPE) operating businesses. We are pleased with progress we have achieved in the past year, and the future opportunities that are in front of us.

I am routinely asked by shareholders about the infrastructure bill and the current political gridlock in Washington, DC. While I think our nation’s infrastructure should be bipartisan, this has proven not to be the case. The framework of the bipartisan bill included the largest-long term investment in infrastructure in nearly a century – four times the infrastructure investment in the 2009 Recovery Act. Notwithstanding the ultimate outcome of the infrastructure bill, we are seeing infrastructure project opportunities from funding that states received in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. In addition, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in July 2021that they will be issuing $307 million in grants and low-interest loans to modernize rural water infrastructure across 34 states and Puerto Rico. For Renavotio, we are well positioned to fuel our organic growth initiatives, meeting the demand for our services as resilient infrastructure projects are brought forward.

Renavotio Subsidiary Cross-Bo Construction Awarded 5G Fiber Installation Subcontract for Global Leader in Telecommunications

Cross-Bo Construction, a subsidiary of the Renavotio subsidiary, Utility Management Corp, a holding company focused on infrastructure, 5G, utility construction, utility management, IoT, water and waste management technology, and related industries, was recently awarded a subcontract related to fiber optic installation and underground road crossing, which work is  to facilitate a rural 5G rollout for a global leader in the Telcom industry within the northeast Oklahoma, southern Kansas and northwest Arkansas region. The revenue on the contract is on a per foot basis and over a 12-month period.   5G is poised to transform the wireless industry as we know it, with the potential to connect more people than ever before. We are excited to have won this business, and believe we will have other contract opportunities as the 5G rollout extends to more rural communities.

