Charge Enterprises July 2021 Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, issued an update to shareholders today:

To Our Valued Friends and Shareholders:

We hope you are well and having a fantastic summer. The Charge team continues to drive strategic execution, here's a recap of our exciting progress over the past 60 days.

  • ANS integration is charging forward, led by our COO Craig Denson. As a premier EV and telecom solution, ANS accelerates Charge's proven expertise allowing for ultimate scaling of the Infrastructure Division: advancing our execution in 5G implementation and enhancing our strategic vision of electronic vehicle charging (EVC) installation. We are integrating ANS' superior partnerships by balancing and leveraging their founded relationships including telecommunications, enterprise, and government clientele.
  • We are investing in the senior team, appointing Mark LaNeve Chief Business Officer. Under this role, Mark will tackle the strategy for electric vehicle charging (EVC) infrastructure mapping; develop marketing and sales activity inclusive of establishing institutions and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that create value for customers, clients, partners, and affiliates; initiate value-add partner relationships; and maintain public and government relations. Mark is a trailblazer in the BIG 3 automotive industry specializing in global sales and marketing at Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Volvo Cars. The electric revolution is creating a massive unmet requirement for EVC infrastructure and Mark will be key to capturing Charge's opportunity of becoming the global leader in the installation, operation and maintenance of EV charging applications and leveraging the ANS brand assets.
  • We launched 'Charge Powerbank' service for on-the-go mobile device charging, the newest offering in Charge Infrastructure's core suite of products. Powerbank provides business owners with no-cost access to flexible on-site rent/return Powerbank charging kiosks, enabling clients' devices to charge. This service equips operators with the solution to a universal problem especially for hospitality and service industries. Based on a flexible rent-here, return-there model, Powerbank adds value to operators and owners as well as creates a benefit to their customers and employees. The service is easily accessible by downloading the Charge Powerbank App. We are excited to have signed our first partnership, with IMG (International Management Group) a global sports events and talent management company, to place the new Charge Powerbank kiosks at The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. You can download the app on iPhone here and on Android here.
  • We took an exciting pivotal step in Charge's public company infancy, submitting an initial application to list our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which is now undergoing review by Nasdaq. A Nasdaq listing would be a key milestone for Charge, making CRGE more visible to a broader range of investors, and enhancing our trading liquidity and ability to expand our shareholder base. This is a crucial element in supporting our objective of driving shareholder value, and we intend to complete our application and satisfy all listing requirements. Our goal is to be listed on Nasdaq by year-end.
  • We continued our marketing push with analysts and investors, appearing at LD Micro Invitational XI, Singular Research's Summer Solstice Webinar, and OTC Markets' VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

We will continue to invest in growth and our future as well as our human capital; building our senior team and creating a unique culture to execute our strategy, creating jobs, job safety, serving the communities we operate in with integrity and respect, while delivering value to our stakeholders.

