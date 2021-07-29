Charge Enterprises July 2021 Shareholder Letter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, issued an update to shareholders today:To Our Valued Friends and Shareholders:We hope …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, issued an update to shareholders today: To Our Valued Friends and Shareholders: