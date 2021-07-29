checkAd

Lexaria's DehydraTECH-CBD Lowers Blood Pressure

Human Clinical Study HYPER-H21-1 evidences a rapid and sustained drop in blood pressure with DehydraTECH-CBD and excellent tolerability

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is extremely pleased to issue partial results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-1 evaluating DehydraTECHTM-processed cannabidiol ("CBD") for potential application against hypertension. Partial results related to blood pressure ("BP") are being released today, while additional BP subset analyses and all other data analyses including pharmacokinetic ("PK") evaluations and detailed blood chemistry work is in progress and will be released when complete.

"We are very encouraged by these early results in our 2021 hypertension program," said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. "Lexaria's technology enabled a rapid and sustained drop in blood pressure, especially systolic pressure and particularly in Stage 2 hypertensive volunteers."

Lead investigator Dr. Phil Ainslie, Professor, School of Health and Exercise Sciences and Co-Director, Centre for Heart, Lung & Vascular Health University of British Columbia Okanagan, and Canada Research Chair in Cerebrovascular Physiology, commented that, "these early results are extremely promising in this at-risk hypertensive population and provide a fundamental support for expansion into more prolonged repeat dosing and future longer term clinical trials."

BP was reduced across both male and female volunteers and was most pronounced with DehydraTECH-CBD in the first 10-50 minutes of the study, reinforcing our pre-existing findings demonstrating that DehydraTECH delivers superior performance over generic CBD controls.

Blood pressure reduction from baseline was greatest when measured via systolic pressure. In the subset of volunteers who were Stage 2 hypertensive, peak systolic BP reductions from baseline were observed of as much as approximately 13 mmHg by the 50-minute time point with DehydraTECH-CBD, and systolic BP remained depressed throughout almost the entire 3-hour duration of the study. For reference, other studies of coronary heart disease ("CHD") have concluded that "lowering systolic pressure by 10 mm Hg or diastolic pressure by 5 mm Hg using any of the main classes of drugs reduced CHD events (fatal and nonfatal) by about a quarter and stroke by about a third, regardless of the presence or absence of vascular disease and of pretreatment BP. Heart failure is also reduced by about 25%."

