SGS SA Buys Controlling Stake in Granzer Regulatory Consulting & Services
(PLX AI) – SGS announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Granzer, a leading independent regulatory affairs company supporting the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.Granzer supports product development and regulatory …
(PLX AI) – SGS announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Granzer, a leading independent regulatory affairs company supporting the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.Granzer supports product development and regulatory …
- (PLX AI) – SGS announces the acquisition of a controlling stake in Granzer, a leading independent regulatory affairs company supporting the global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.
- Granzer supports product development and regulatory affairs for both the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in a wide variety of therapeutic areas
- It offers advice and facilitates agency filings for biologics, pharmaceutical drugs, vaccines and cell & gene therapy products
- Granzer has over 500 clients across Europe, North America, Japan, Australia and Asia and, among others, recently supported Pfizer-BioNTech in becoming one of the first companies to successfully register in Europe and the USA an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19
- Founded in 2001 in Munich, the company generated 2020 revenues of EUR 16.7 million
SGS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare