IMV to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

About IMV

IMV Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to making immunotherapy more effective, more broadly applicable, and more widely available to people facing hard-to-treat cancer and other unmet medical needs. IMV is pioneering a novel class of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary delivery platform (DPX). This patented technology leverages a differentiated mechanism of action that generates a targeted and durable immune activation with limited side effects. IMV’s lead candidate, maveropepimut-S (formerly named DPX-Survivac), is a T cell-activating immunotherapy that combines the utility of the platform with a novel cancer target: survivin. IMV is currently assessing maveropepimut-S in breast and advanced ovarian cancer, as well as a combination therapy in multiple clinical studies with Merck. IMV is also developing another DPX-based immunotherapy: DPX-SurMAGE, a dual targeted immunotherapy to be evaluated in subjects with bladder cancer later this year. For more information, visit www.imv-inc.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

