Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $11.0 Million, $0.38 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) (the Company), the parent company of Bridgewater Bank (the Bank), today announced net income of $11.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, a 3.0% increase over net income of $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, and a 44.7% increase over net income of $7.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net income per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.38, a 2.4% increase compared to $0.37 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2021, and a 44.9% increase, compared to $0.26 per diluted common share for the same period in 2020.
“Bridgewater reported another quarter of record net income driven by robust organic loan growth, superb asset quality and a highly efficient business model,” said Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Jerry Baack. “Our unique ability to generate profitable loan growth in the current market has been the result of client acquisition opportunities from M&A-related market disruption, the expansion of our lending teams through opportunistic hires, and our strong brand and service model in the Twin Cities. This loan growth, along with a stabilizing core net interest margin, has led to continued revenue growth, all while maintaining consistently low levels of net charge-offs and nonperforming assets. With our proven growth engine and an efficiency ratio among the lowest in the industry, we believe we are well-positioned to continue gaining market share in the attractive Twin Cities market.”
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Nonperforming
|
|
Adjusted
|
ROA
|
|
PPNR ROA (1)
|
|
ROE
|
|
earnings per share
|
|
assets to total assets
|
|
efficiency ratio (1)
|
1.43%
|
|
2.07%
|
|
15.40%
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
0.02%
|
|
41.5%
|_________________________________
|
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Diluted earnings per common share were $0.38 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.37 per common share for the first quarter of 2021.
- Annualized return on average assets (ROA) and annualized return on average common equity (ROE) for the second quarter of 2021 were 1.43% and 15.40%, compared to ROA and ROE of 1.47% and 15.87%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021.
- Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.6%, compared to $15.6 million from the first quarter of 2021. PPNR ROA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 2.07% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 2.15% for the first quarter of 2021.
- Gross loans increased $168.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 27.8% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Gross loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $232.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 41.2% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Deposits increased $82.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 12.5% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin was 3.52% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.60% in the first quarter of 2021.
- The adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of certain non-routine income and expenses from noninterest expense, was 41.5% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 40.7% for the first quarter of 2021.
- A loan loss provision of $1.6 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2021 to support strong organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.45% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.48% at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.50% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.59% at March 31, 2021.
- Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans were 0.00% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to (0.01)% for the first quarter of 2021.
- Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 4.3%, or $0.42, to $10.22 at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.80 at March 31, 2021.
- The Company purchased $25.0 million of bank owned life insurance policies on certain officers.
Recent Developments
On July 8, 2021, the Company announced the completion of a private placement of $30.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or repurchase of currently outstanding indebtedness.
Key Financial Measures
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
As of and for the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Per Common Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.75
|
|
|
0.51
|
|
Book Value Per Share
|
|
10.33
|
|
|
9.92
|
|
|
8.92
|
|
|
10.33
|
|
|
8.92
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share (1)
|
|
10.22
|
|
|
9.80
|
|
|
8.80
|
|
|
10.22
|
|
|
8.80
|
|
Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
28,040,762
|
|
|
28,017,366
|
|
|
28,676,441
|
|
|
28,029,129
|
|
|
28,733,968
|
|
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|
|
29,128,181
|
|
|
28,945,212
|
|
|
29,165,157
|
|
|
29,048,424
|
|
|
29,350,426
|
|
Shares Outstanding at Period End
|
|
28,162,777
|
|
|
28,132,929
|
|
|
28,837,560
|
|
|
28,162,777
|
|
|
28,837,560
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Performance Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets (Annualized)
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
1.47
|
%
|
|
1.17
|
%
|
|
1.45
|
%
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Return on Average Assets (Annualized) (1)
|
|
2.07
|
|
|
2.15
|
|
|
2.00
|
|
|
2.11
|
|
|
2.05
|
|
Return on Average Common Equity (Annualized)
|
|
15.40
|
|
|
15.87
|
|
|
11.98
|
|
|
15.63
|
|
|
11.96
|
|
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized) (1)
|
|
15.58
|
|
|
16.06
|
|
|
12.14
|
|
|
15.81
|
|
|
12.12
|
|
Yield on Interest Earning Assets
|
|
4.17
|
|
|
4.31
|
|
|
4.45
|
|
|
4.24
|
|
|
4.66
|
|
Yield on Total Loans, Gross
|
|
4.56
|
|
|
4.74
|
|
|
4.85
|
|
|
4.64
|
|
|
5.00
|
|
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
0.96
|
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
1.58
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
1.70
|
|
Cost of Total Deposits
|
|
0.54
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
0.99
|
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
Net Interest Margin (2)
|
|
3.52
|
|
|
3.60
|
|
|
3.38
|
|
|
3.56
|
|
|
3.48
|
|
Core Net Interest Margin (1)(2)
|
|
3.31
|
|
|
3.34
|
|
|
3.22
|
|
|
3.33
|
|
|
3.29
|
|
Efficiency Ratio (1)
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
|
48.6
|
|
|
41.6
|
|
|
46.5
|
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
|
|
41.5
|
|
|
40.7
|
|
|
40.4
|
|
|
41.1
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
Noninterest Expense to Average Assets (Annualized)
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
|
1.64
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
1.67
|
|
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets (Annualized) (1)
|
|
1.48
|
|
|
1.49
|
|
|
1.37
|
|
|
1.48
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
Loan to Deposit Ratio
|
|
95.3
|
|
|
91.9
|
|
|
97.8
|
|
|
|
Core Deposits to Total Deposits(3)
|
|
81.2
|
|
|
83.5
|
|
|
75.7
|
|
|
|
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (1)
|
|
9.10
|
|
|
8.99
|
|
|
9.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios (Bank Only) (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
10.57
|
%
|
|
10.65
|
%
|
|
11.36
|
%
|
|
|
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
|
|
11.24
|
|
|
12.08
|
|
|
12.96
|
|
|
|
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
|
|
12.49
|
|
|
13.33
|
|
|
14.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios (Consolidated) (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
9.08
|
%
|
|
9.11
|
%
|
|
9.94
|
%
|
|
|
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
|
|
9.67
|
|
|
10.34
|
|
|
11.39
|
|
|
|
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
|
|
13.49
|
|
|
14.46
|
|
|
15.99
|
|
|_________________________________
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
|
(2)
|
Amounts calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal tax rate of 21%.
|
(3)
|
Core deposits are defined as total deposits less brokered deposits and certificates of deposit greater than $250,000.
|
(4)
|
Preliminary data. Current period subject to change prior to filings with applicable regulatory agencies.
Selected Financial Data
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Selected Balance Sheet Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,162,612
|
$
|
3,072,359
|
$
|
2,927,345
|
$
|
2,774,564
|
$
|
2,754,463
|
Total Loans, Gross
|
|
2,594,186
|
|
2,426,123
|
|
2,326,428
|
|
2,259,228
|
|
2,193,778
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
37,591
|
|
35,987
|
|
34,841
|
|
31,381
|
|
27,633
|
Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|
|
3,200
|
|
3,248
|
|
3,296
|
|
3,344
|
|
3,391
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
2,720,906
|
|
2,638,654
|
|
2,501,636
|
|
2,273,044
|
|
2,242,051
|
Tangible Common Equity (1)
|
|
287,630
|
|
275,923
|
|
262,109
|
|
262,088
|
|
253,799
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
290,830
|
|
279,171
|
|
265,405
|
|
265,432
|
|
257,190
|
Average Total Assets - Quarter-to-Date
|
|
3,076,712
|
|
2,940,262
|
|
2,816,032
|
|
2,711,755
|
|
2,622,272
|
Average Common Equity - Quarter-to-Date
|
|
286,311
|
|
272,729
|
|
265,716
|
|
263,195
|
|
255,109
|_________________________________
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Selected Income Statement Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
$
|
31,147
|
|
$
|
30,440
|
|
$
|
28,166
|
|
$
|
61,587
|
|
$
|
55,634
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
4,859
|
|
|
5,045
|
|
|
6,824
|
|
|
9,904
|
|
|
14,190
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
26,288
|
|
|
25,395
|
|
|
21,342
|
|
|
51,683
|
|
|
41,444
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
5,100
|
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
24,688
|
|
|
24,295
|
|
|
18,342
|
|
|
48,983
|
|
|
36,344
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
|
2,611
|
|
|
3,696
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
11,477
|
|
|
10,923
|
|
|
10,711
|
|
|
22,400
|
|
|
20,457
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
|
14,814
|
|
|
14,380
|
|
|
9,608
|
|
|
29,194
|
|
|
19,583
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
3,821
|
|
|
3,709
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
7,530
|
|
|
4,542
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
10,993
|
|
$
|
10,671
|
|
$
|
7,598
|
|
$
|
21,664
|
|
$
|
15,041
Income Statement
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $26.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $893,000, or 3.5%, from $25.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $4.9 million, or 23.2%, from $21.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in net interest income were primarily due to growth in average interest earning assets, lower rates paid on deposits, and the recognition of PPP loan origination fees, offset partially by declining yields on loans. Average interest earning assets were $3.02 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $136.4 million, or 4.7%, from $2.88 billion for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $452.1 million, or 17.6%, from $2.57 billion for the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter increase in average interest earning assets was primarily due to robust organic growth in the loan portfolio. The year-over-year increase in average interest earning assets was primarily due to strong organic growth in the loan portfolio, as well as continued purchases of investment securities.
Net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.52%, an 8 basis point decline from 3.60% in the first quarter of 2021, and a 14 basis point increase from 3.38% in the second quarter of 2020. Core net interest margin (on a fully tax-equivalent basis), a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of loan fees and PPP balances, interest, and fees, for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.31%, a 3 basis point decline from 3.34% in the first quarter of 2021, and a 9 basis point increase from 3.22% in the second quarter of 2020.
While the origination volume of PPP loans earning 1.00% negatively impacted net interest margin, the recognition of fees associated with the originations has benefited net interest margin for each of the past three quarters. The SBA began forgiving PPP loans, which has accelerated the recognition of PPP fees starting in the fourth quarter of 2020 and continuing into the second quarter of 2021. The Company recognized $1.4 million of PPP origination fees during the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million during the first quarter of 2021. The elevated fee recognition is illustrated in the 4.75% PPP loan yield for the second quarter of 2021.
The following table summarizes PPP loan originations and net origination fees as of June 30, 2021:
|
|
Originated
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
Program Lifetime
|
|
Number
|
|
Principal
|
|
Number
|
|
Principal
|
|
Net Origination
|
|
Net Origination
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
of Loans
|
|
Balance
|
|
of Loans
|
|
Balance
|
|
Fees Generated
|
|
Fees Earned
|
Round One PPP Loans
|
1,200
|
$
|
181,600
|
225
|
$
|
27,184
|
$
|
5,706
|
$
|
5,330
|
Round Two PPP Loans
|
651
|
|
78,386
|
606
|
|
71,888
|
|
3,544
|
|
498
|
Totals
|
1,851
|
$
|
259,986
|
831
|
$
|
99,072
|
$
|
9,250
|
$
|
5,828
Interest income was $31.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $707,000, or 2.3%, from $30.4 million in the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $3.0 million, or 10.6%, from $28.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The yield on interest earning assets (on a fully tax-equivalent basis) was 4.17% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 4.31% in the first quarter of 2021, and 4.45% in the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter decrease in the yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to the historically low interest rate environment resulting in a lower loan yield and lower loan fees recognized, offset partially by $1.4 million of PPP loan origination fees. The year-over-year decline in the yield on interest earning assets was primarily due to the historically low interest rate environment resulting in lower loan and security yields.
Loan interest income and loan fees remain the primary contributing factors to the changes in yield on interest earning assets. The aggregate loan yield, excluding PPP loans, decreased to 4.54% in the second quarter of 2021, which was 18 basis points lower than 4.72% in the first quarter of 2021, and 47 basis points lower than 5.01% in the second quarter of 2020. While loan fees have maintained a relatively stable contribution to the aggregate loan yield, the historically low yield curve has resulted in a declining core yield on loans in comparison to both prior periods.
A summary of interest and fees recognized on loans, excluding PPP loans, for the periods indicated is as follows:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
Interest
|
4.37
|
%
|
4.50
|
%
|
4.59
|
%
|
4.69
|
%
|
4.76
|
%
|
Fees
|
0.17
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.28
|
|
0.24
|
|
0.25
|
|
Yield on Loans, Excluding PPP Loans
|
4.54
|
%
|
4.72
|
%
|
4.87
|
%
|
4.93
|
%
|
5.01
|
%
Interest expense was $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $186,000, or 3.7%, from $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $2.0 million, or 28.8%, from $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined 8 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 1.04% in the first quarter of 2021 to 0.96% in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower rates paid on deposits. On a year-over-year basis, the cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 62 basis points from 1.58% in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.96% in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower rates paid on deposits, the payoff of the Company’s notes payable, and the early extinguishment of $94.0 million of longer term FHLB advances, offset partially by strong growth of interest bearing deposits and additional subordinated debentures.
Interest expense on deposits was $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $159,000, or 4.3%, from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $1.7 million, or 32.1%, from $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. The cost of total deposits declined 5 basis points on a linked-quarter basis from 0.59% in the first quarter of 2021, and declined 45 basis points on a year-over-year basis from 0.99% in the second quarter of 2020, to 0.54% in the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to deposit rate cuts consistent with a lower rate environment and the downward repricing of time deposits. The Company anticipates more opportunities to lower the cost of total deposits due to continued deposit repricing as time deposits mature and the recent success of adding efficient, low-cost brokered deposits.
A summary of the Company’s average balances, interest yields and rates, and net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020 is as follows:
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Balance
|
|
& Fees
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
& Fees
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
& Fees
|
|
Rate
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Investments
|
$
|
88,067
|
$
|
33
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
$
|
105,477
|
$
|
34
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
$
|
109,073
|
$
|
37
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
Investment Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Investment Securities
|
|
314,049
|
|
1,647
|
|
2.10
|
|
|
301,680
|
|
1,723
|
|
2.32
|
|
|
203,559
|
|
1,304
|
|
2.58
|
|
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1)
|
|
77,029
|
|
842
|
|
4.38
|
|
|
80,963
|
|
881
|
|
4.41
|
|
|
91,793
|
|
996
|
|
4.37
|
|
Total Investment Securities
|
|
391,078
|
|
2,489
|
|
2.55
|
|
|
382,643
|
|
2,604
|
|
2.76
|
|
|
295,352
|
|
2,300
|
|
3.13
|
|
Paycheck Protection Program Loans (2)
|
|
149,312
|
|
1,767
|
|
4.75
|
|
|
148,881
|
|
1,864
|
|
5.08
|
|
|
139,235
|
|
873
|
|
2.52
|
|
Loans (1)(2)
|
|
2,384,759
|
|
27,011
|
|
4.54
|
|
|
2,241,038
|
|
26,074
|
|
4.72
|
|
|
2,013,163
|
|
25,070
|
|
5.01
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
2,534,071
|
|
28,778
|
|
4.56
|
|
|
2,389,919
|
|
27,938
|
|
4.74
|
|
|
2,152,398
|
|
25,943
|
|
4.85
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|
|
6,221
|
|
54
|
|
3.51
|
|
|
5,045
|
|
78
|
|
6.28
|
|
|
10,469
|
|
125
|
|
4.81
|
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
|
3,019,437
|
|
31,354
|
|
4.17
|
%
|
|
2,883,084
|
|
30,654
|
|
4.31
|
%
|
|
2,567,292
|
|
28,405
|
|
4.45
|
%
|
Noninterest Earning Assets
|
|
57,275
|
|
|
|
57,178
|
|
|
|
54,980
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,076,712
|
|
|
$
|
2,940,262
|
|
|
$
|
2,622,272
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
|
$
|
421,132
|
$
|
520
|
|
0.50
|
%
|
$
|
364,017
|
$
|
422
|
|
0.47
|
%
|
$
|
272,565
|
$
|
377
|
|
0.56
|
%
|
Savings and Money Market Deposits
|
|
764,632
|
|
940
|
|
0.49
|
|
|
724,104
|
|
1,008
|
|
0.56
|
|
|
521,313
|
|
1,327
|
|
1.02
|
|
Time Deposits
|
|
332,346
|
|
1,075
|
|
1.30
|
|
|
344,715
|
|
1,267
|
|
1.49
|
|
|
388,357
|
|
2,122
|
|
2.20
|
|
Brokered Deposits
|
|
379,768
|
|
978
|
|
1.03
|
|
|
402,694
|
|
974
|
|
0.98
|
|
|
319,711
|
|
1,344
|
|
1.69
|
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
1,897,878
|
|
3,513
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
1,835,530
|
|
3,671
|
|
0.81
|
|
|
1,501,946
|
|
5,170
|
|
1.38
|
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
|
9,932
|
|
6
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
9
|
|
—
|
|
0.72
|
|
Notes Payable
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,722
|
|
61
|
|
3.66
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
111
|
|
3.72
|
|
FHLB Advances
|
|
57,500
|
|
228
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
57,500
|
|
228
|
|
1.61
|
|
|
193,819
|
|
1,064
|
|
2.21
|
|
Subordinated Debentures
|
|
73,862
|
|
1,112
|
|
6.04
|
|
|
73,776
|
|
1,085
|
|
5.96
|
|
|
31,228
|
|
479
|
|
6.17
|
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
2,039,172
|
|
4,859
|
|
0.96
|
%
|
|
1,973,528
|
|
5,045
|
|
1.04
|
%
|
|
1,739,002
|
|
6,824
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
|
|
732,299
|
|
|
|
676,173
|
|
|
|
603,456
|
|
|
Other Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
18,930
|
|
|
|
17,832
|
|
|
|
24,705
|
|
|
Total Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
751,229
|
|
|
|
694,005
|
|
|
|
628,161
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
286,311
|
|
|
|
272,729
|
|
|
|
255,109
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,076,712
|
|
|
$
|
2,940,262
|
|
|
$
|
2,622,272
|
|
|
Net Interest Income / Interest Rate Spread
|
|
|
26,495
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
|
|
25,609
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
|
|
21,581
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin (3)
|
|
|
3.52
|
%
|
|
|
3.60
|
%
|
|
|
3.38
|
%
|
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities and Loans
|
|
|
(207
|
)
|
|
|
|
(214
|
)
|
|
|
|
(239
|
)
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
26,288
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,395
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,342
|
|
|_________________________________
|
(1)
|
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt investment securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|
(2)
|
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
|
(3)
|
Net interest margin includes the tax equivalent adjustment and represents the annualized results of: (i) the difference between interest income on interest earning assets and the interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest earning assets for the period.
Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $500,000 from $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $1.4 million from $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision recorded in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to growth of the loan portfolio. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.45% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.48% at March 31, 2021, and 1.26% at June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans, was 1.50% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.59% at March 31, 2021, and 1.37% at June 30, 2020.
As an emerging growth company, the Company is not subject to Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses of Financial Instruments,“ or CECL, until January 1, 2023.
The following table presents the activity in the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
35,987
|
|
|
$
|
34,841
|
|
|
$
|
24,585
|
|
|
$
|
34,841
|
|
|
$
|
22,526
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
|
5,100
|
|
Charge-offs
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(48
|
)
|
Recoveries
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
37,591
|
|
|
$
|
35,987
|
|
|
$
|
27,633
|
|
|
$
|
37,591
|
|
|
$
|
27,633
|
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $595,000 from $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $374,000 from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to increased gains on sales of securities, offset partially by a decrease in letter of credit fees. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower gains on sales of securities, offset partially by increased customer service fees and other income.
The following table presents the major components of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Noninterest Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer Service Fees
|
|
$
|
231
|
|
$
|
234
|
|
$
|
135
|
|
$
|
465
|
|
$
|
375
|
Net Gain on Sales of Securities
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
1,364
|
Letter of Credit Fees
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
327
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
558
|
|
|
539
|
Debit Card Interchange Fees
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
191
|
Swap Fees
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
907
|
Other Income
|
|
|
298
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
320
|
Totals
|
|
$
|
1,603
|
|
$
|
1,008
|
|
$
|
1,977
|
|
$
|
2,611
|
|
$
|
3,696
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $11.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $554,000 from $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of $766,000 from $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and technology expenses. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to increased salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, technology, and marketing and advertising expenses, offset partially by a $1.4 million decrease in FHLB advance prepayment fees incurred in the second quarter of 2020, as well as lower amortization of tax credit investments.
The following table presents the major components of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Noninterest Expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
|
$
|
7,512
|
|
$
|
7,102
|
|
$
|
6,348
|
|
$
|
14,614
|
|
$
|
12,802
|
Occupancy and Equipment
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
2,035
|
|
|
1,385
|
FDIC Insurance Assessment
|
|
|
290
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
605
|
|
|
358
|
Data Processing
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
591
|
|
|
467
|
Professional and Consulting Fees
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
908
|
Information Technology and Telecommunications
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
462
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
|
592
|
Marketing and Advertising
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
551
|
Intangible Asset Amortization
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
95
|
Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
362
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
447
|
FHLB Advance Prepayment Fees
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,430
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,430
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
793
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
612
|
|
|
1,495
|
|
|
1,422
|
Totals
|
|
$
|
11,477
|
|
$
|
10,923
|
|
$
|
10,711
|
|
$
|
22,400
|
|
$
|
20,457
In the second quarter of 2021, the Company attracted 18 new hires in lending, deposit gathering, technology, risk management, and other supportive roles, which continued to demonstrate the Company’s status as a preferred employer amidst ongoing market disruption. The Company reached 214 full-time equivalent employees at June 30, 2021, compared to 200 employees at March 31, 2021, and 173 employees at June 30, 2020.
The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 42.0% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 41.2% for the first quarter of 2021, and 48.6% for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of certain non-routine income and expenses, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 41.5% for the second quarter of 2021, 40.7% for the first quarter of 2021 and 40.4% for the second quarter of 2020. The efficiencies of the Company’s “branch-light” model have positioned the Company well for when the pandemic ends, and going forward, providing more flexibility for the Company to make significant investments in technology as the industry adapts to evolving client behavior.
Income Taxes
The effective combined federal and state income tax rate for the first and second quarters of 2021 was 25.8%, an increase from 20.9% for the second quarter of 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $3.16 billion, a 2.9% increase from $3.07 billion at March 31, 2021, and a 14.8% increase from $2.75 billion at June 30, 2020. The linked-quarter increase in total assets was primarily due to robust organic loan growth, offset partially by a corresponding decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The year-over-year increase in total assets was primarily due to robust organic loan growth, as well as deploying excess liquidity into investment securities.
Total gross loans at June 30, 2021 were $2.59 billion, an increase of $168.1 million, or 6.9%, over total gross loans of $2.43 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $400.4 million, or 18.3%, over total gross loans of $2.19 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase in the loan portfolio during the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the multifamily and construction and land development segments, offset partially by declining PPP loan balances. When excluding the PPP loans altogether, gross loans grew $232.2 million during the second quarter of 2021, or 41.2% on an annualized basis. The Company's continued strong loan growth has been driven by M&A-related market disruption in the Twin Cities resulting in client and banker acquisition opportunities, PPP-related client acquisition opportunities, the expansion of the talented lending teams, and the strong and growing brand in the Twin Cities market.
The following table presents the dollar composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, by category, at the dates indicated:
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$
|
321,474
|
|
$
|
301,023
|
|
$
|
304,220
|
|
$
|
287,254
|
|
$
|
302,536
|
|
Paycheck Protection Program
|
|
99,072
|
|
|
163,258
|
|
|
138,454
|
|
|
181,596
|
|
|
180,228
|
|
Construction and Land Development
|
|
251,573
|
|
|
193,372
|
|
|
170,217
|
|
|
175,882
|
|
|
191,768
|
|
Real Estate Mortgage:
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 - 4 Family Mortgage
|
|
277,943
|
|
|
294,964
|
|
|
294,479
|
|
|
286,089
|
|
|
289,456
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
790,275
|
|
|
665,415
|
|
|
626,465
|
|
|
585,814
|
|
|
522,491
|
|
CRE Owner Occupied
|
|
87,507
|
|
|
79,665
|
|
|
75,604
|
|
|
75,963
|
|
|
73,539
|
|
CRE Nonowner Occupied
|
|
758,101
|
|
|
720,396
|
|
|
709,300
|
|
|
660,058
|
|
|
627,651
|
|
Total Real Estate Mortgage Loans
|
|
1,913,826
|
|
|
1,760,440
|
|
|
1,705,848
|
|
|
1,607,924
|
|
|
1,513,137
|
|
Consumer and Other
|
|
8,241
|
|
|
8,030
|
|
|
7,689
|
|
|
6,572
|
|
|
6,109
|
|
Total Loans, Gross
|
|
2,594,186
|
|
|
2,426,123
|
|
|
2,326,428
|
|
|
2,259,228
|
|
|
2,193,778
|
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
(37,591
|
)
|
|
(35,987
|
)
|
|
(34,841
|
)
|
|
(31,381
|
)
|
|
(27,633
|
)
|
Net Deferred Loan Fees
|
|
(11,450
|
)
|
|
(11,273
|
)
|
|
(9,151
|
)
|
|
(10,367
|
)
|
|
(10,287
|
)
|
Total Loans, Net
|
$
|
2,545,145
|
|
$
|
2,378,863
|
|
$
|
2,282,436
|
|
$
|
2,217,480
|
|
$
|
2,155,858
|
Total deposits at June 30, 2021 were $2.72 billion, an increase of $82.3 million, or 3.1%, over total deposits of $2.64 billion at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $478.9 million, or 21.4%, over total deposits of $2.24 billion at June 30, 2020. Deposit growth in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase in noninterest bearing transaction deposits and brokered deposits, offset partially by a decline in savings and money market deposits and time deposits. Similar to the loan portfolio, the growth in core deposits has been a result of successful new client and banker acquisition initiatives and the strong, growing brand in the Twin Cities market. Brokered deposits increased back to levels last seen in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the opportunity to obtain $75.0 million in funding at 1 basis point at various short-term maturities ranging from 3-12 months. As illustrated, the brokered deposit market provides flexibility in structure, optionality and efficiency not provided in traditional, retail deposit channels. Given the fluid environment, management believes deposits could experience fluctuations in future periods.
The following table presents the dollar composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio, by category, at the dates indicated:
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
September 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
|
$
|
758,023
|
$
|
712,999
|
$
|
671,903
|
$
|
685,773
|
$
|
648,869
|
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
|
|
432,123
|
|
433,344
|
|
366,290
|
|
322,253
|
|
285,386
|
Savings and Money Market Deposits
|
|
761,485
|
|
791,583
|
|
657,617
|
|
498,397
|
|
516,543
|
Time Deposits
|
|
321,857
|
|
344,581
|
|
353,543
|
|
363,897
|
|
382,187
|
Brokered Deposits
|
|
447,418
|
|
356,147
|
|
452,283
|
|
402,724
|
|
409,066
|
Total Deposits
|
$
|
2,720,906
|
$
|
2,638,654
|
$
|
2,501,636
|
$
|
2,273,044
|
$
|
2,242,051
Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was $290.8 million, an increase of $11.7 million, or 4.2%, over total shareholders’ equity of $279.2 million at March 31, 2021, and an increase of $33.6 million, or 13.1%, over total shareholders’ equity of $257.2 million at June 30, 2020. The linked-quarter increase was due to net income retained. The year-over-year increase was due to net income retained and an increase in unrealized gains in the securities and derivatives portfolios, offset partially by stock repurchases made under the Company’s stock repurchase program. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2021.
Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $10.22 as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 4.3% from $9.80 as of March 31, 2021, and an increase of 16.2% from $8.80 as of June 30, 2020.
Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 8, 2021 the Company issued $30.0 million of 3.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 in a private placement transaction. These notes are callable starting on July 15, 2026 and qualify for tier 2 capital treatment at the holding company level. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement for general corporate purposes, including support for organic growth plans, support for bank level capital ratios and possible redemption or repurchase of currently outstanding indebtedness.
Asset Quality
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans for the second quarter of 2021 were 0.00%, compared to (0.01)% for the first quarter of 2021, and (0.01)% for the second quarter of 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s nonperforming assets, which include nonaccrual loans, loans past due 90 days and still accruing, and foreclosed assets, were $761,000, or 0.02% of total assets, as compared to $770,000, or 0.03% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and $602,000 or 0.02% of total assets at June 30, 2020.
The Company has increased oversight and analysis of all segments of the loan portfolio in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in vulnerable industries such as hospitality and restaurants, to proactively monitor evolving credit risk. Loans that have potential weaknesses that warrant a watchlist risk rating at June 30, 2021 totaled $56.7 million, compared to $58.3 million at March 31, 2021. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the length and extent of the economic uncertainty may result in further watchlist or adverse classifications in the loan portfolio. Loans that warranted a substandard risk rating at June 30, 2021 totaled $7.2 million, compared to $6.7 million at March 31, 2021.
The following table presents a summary of asset quality measurements at the dates indicated:
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
Selected Asset Quality Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans 30-89 Days Past Due
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
458
|
|
$
|
153
|
|
Loans 30-89 Days Past Due to Total Loans
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
Nonperforming Loans
|
$
|
761
|
|
$
|
770
|
|
$
|
775
|
|
$
|
433
|
|
$
|
602
|
|
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Foreclosed Assets
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
Nonaccrual Loans and Loans Past Due 90 Days and Still Accruing to Total Loans
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Nonperforming Assets (1)
|
$
|
761
|
|
$
|
770
|
|
$
|
775
|
|
$
|
433
|
|
$
|
602
|
|
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets (1)
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.03
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans
|
|
1.45
|
|
|
1.48
|
|
|
1.50
|
|
|
1.39
|
|
|
1.26
|
|
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans, Excluding PPP Loans
|
|
1.51
|
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
|
1.37
|
|
Allowance for Loans Losses to Nonperforming Loans
|
|
4,939.68
|
|
|
4,673.64
|
|
|
4,495.61
|
|
|
7,247.34
|
|
|
4,590.20
|
|
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) (Annualized) to Average Loans
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
0.08
|
|
|
0.00
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|_________________________________
|
(1)
|
Nonperforming assets are defined as nonaccrual loans plus loans 90 days past due plus foreclosed assets.
The Company developed programs for clients who experienced business and personal disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing interest-only modifications, loan payment deferrals, and extended amortization modifications. In accordance with interagency regulatory guidance and the CARES Act, qualifying loans modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are not considered troubled debt restructurings. The Company had 19 modified loans totaling $33.9 million outstanding as of June 30, 2021, representing 1.4% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans.
The following table presents a rollforward of loan modification activity, by modification type, from March 31, 2021 to June 30, 2021:
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-Only
|
Payment Deferral
|
Extended Amortization
|
Total
|
Principal Balance - March 31, 2021
|
$
|
31,663
|
|
$
|
618
|
|
$
|
4,802
|
|
$
|
37,083
|
|
Modification Expired
|
|
(4,139
|
)
|
|
(618
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(4,757
|
)
|
Additional Modification Granted
|
|
1,173
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,173
|
|
New Modifications
|
|
468
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
468
|
|
Net Principal Advances (Payments)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
(30
|
)
|
Principal Balance - June 30, 2021
|
$
|
29,159
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
4,778
|
|
$
|
33,937
|
About the Company
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWB) is a St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based financial holding company. Bridgewater's banking subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, is a premier, full-service Twin Cities bank dedicated to serving the diverse needs of commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients and high-net-worth individuals. By pairing a range of deposit, lending and business services solutions with a responsive service model, Bridgewater has seen continuous growth and profitability. With total assets of $3.2 billion and seven branches as of June 30, 2021, Bridgewater is considered one of the largest locally led banks in the State of Minnesota, and has received numerous awards for its growth, banking services and esteemed corporate culture.
Use of Non-GAAP financial measures
In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors to help them understand the Company’s operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of peers. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP disclosures used in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning plans, estimates, calculations, forecasts and projections with respect to the anticipated future performance of the Company. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “may”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “predict”, “potential”, “believe”, “expect”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipate”, “seek”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “projection”, “would”, “annualized”, “target” and “outlook”, or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our clients and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; loan concentrations in our portfolio; the overall health of the local and national real estate market; our ability to successfully manage credit risk; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our market area; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for loan losses; new or revised accounting standards, including as a result of the future implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss standard; the concentration of large loans to certain borrowers; the concentration of large deposits from certain clients; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; our dependence on non-core funding sources and our cost of funds; our ability to raise additional capital to implement our business plan; our ability to implement our growth strategy and manage costs effectively; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Interbank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates; the composition of our senior leadership team and our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents; interruptions involving our information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; competition in the financial services industry; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the commencement and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; interest rate risk; fluctuations in the values of the securities held in our securities portfolio; the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by our commercial borrowers; severe weather, natural disasters, wide spread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), acts of war or terrorism or other adverse external events; potential impairment to the goodwill we recorded in connection with our past acquisition; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
|
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
$
|
92,197
|
|
$
|
160,675
|
|
$
|
178,428
|
Bank-Owned Certificates of Deposit
|
|
|
2,368
|
|
|
2,860
|
|
|
2,895
|
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
|
|
|
402,786
|
|
|
390,629
|
|
|
326,295
|
Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses of $37,591 at June 30, 2021 (unaudited), $34,841 at December 31, 2020 and $27,633 at June 30, 2020 (unaudited)
|
|
|
2,545,145
|
|
|
2,282,436
|
|
|
2,155,858
|
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) Stock, at Cost
|
|
|
5,832
|
|
|
5,027
|
|
|
8,617
|
Premises and Equipment, Net
|
|
|
50,177
|
|
|
50,987
|
|
|
43,062
|
Accrued Interest
|
|
|
8,728
|
|
|
9,172
|
|
|
8,267
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
2,626
|
|
|
2,626
|
|
|
2,626
|
Other Intangible Assets, Net
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
670
|
|
|
765
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
52,179
|
|
|
22,263
|
|
|
27,650
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
3,162,612
|
|
$
|
2,927,345
|
|
$
|
2,754,463
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Bearing
|
|
$
|
758,023
|
|
$
|
671,903
|
|
$
|
648,869
|
Interest Bearing
|
|
|
1,962,883
|
|
|
1,829,733
|
|
|
1,593,182
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
2,720,906
|
|
|
2,501,636
|
|
|
2,242,051
|
Notes Payable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
|
12,000
|
FHLB Advances
|
|
|
57,500
|
|
|
57,500
|
|
|
147,500
|
Subordinated Debentures, Net of Issuance Costs
|
|
|
73,913
|
|
|
73,739
|
|
|
73,658
|
Accrued Interest Payable
|
|
|
2,654
|
|
|
1,615
|
|
|
1,953
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
|
16,809
|
|
|
16,450
|
|
|
20,111
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
2,871,782
|
|
|
2,661,940
|
|
|
2,497,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred Stock- $0.01 par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorized 10,000,000; None Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2021 (unaudited), December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 (unaudited)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Common Stock- $0.01 par value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock - Authorized 75,000,000; Issued and Outstanding 28,162,777 at June 30, 2021 (unaudited), 28,143,493 at December 31, 2020 and 28,837,560 at June 30, 2020 (unaudited)
|
|
|
282
|
|
|
281
|
|
|
288
|
Additional Paid-In Capital
|
|
|
104,811
|
|
|
103,714
|
|
|
110,906
|
Retained Earnings
|
|
|
176,495
|
|
|
154,831
|
|
|
142,678
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
9,242
|
|
|
6,579
|
|
|
3,318
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
290,830
|
|
|
265,405
|
|
|
257,190
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
|
$
|
3,162,612
|
|
$
|
2,927,345
|
|
$
|
2,754,463
|
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans, Including Fees
|
|
$
|
28,748
|
|
$
|
27,908
|
|
$
|
25,913
|
|
$
|
56,656
|
|
$
|
51,026
|
Investment Securities
|
|
|
2,312
|
|
|
2,420
|
|
|
2,091
|
|
|
4,732
|
|
|
4,287
|
Other
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
321
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
|
31,147
|
|
|
30,440
|
|
|
28,166
|
|
|
61,587
|
|
|
55,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
3,513
|
|
|
3,671
|
|
|
5,170
|
|
|
7,184
|
|
|
10,894
|
Notes Payable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
111
|
|
|
61
|
|
|
226
|
FHLB Advances
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
228
|
|
|
1,064
|
|
|
456
|
|
|
2,091
|
Subordinated Debentures
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
1,085
|
|
|
479
|
|
|
2,197
|
|
|
872
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
107
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
|
4,859
|
|
|
5,045
|
|
|
6,824
|
|
|
9,904
|
|
|
14,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
26,288
|
|
|
25,395
|
|
|
21,342
|
|
|
51,683
|
|
|
41,444
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
5,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
|
24,688
|
|
|
24,295
|
|
|
18,342
|
|
|
48,983
|
|
|
36,344
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer Service Fees
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
465
|
|
|
375
|
Net Gain on Sales of Available for Sale Securities
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
1,364
|
Other Income
|
|
|
670
|
|
|
774
|
|
|
481
|
|
|
1,444
|
|
|
1,957
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
|
2,611
|
|
|
3,696
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
|
|
7,512
|
|
|
7,102
|
|
|
6,348
|
|
|
14,614
|
|
|
12,802
|
Occupancy and Equipment
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
2,035
|
|
|
1,385
|
Other Expense
|
|
|
2,985
|
|
|
2,766
|
|
|
3,691
|
|
|
5,751
|
|
|
6,270
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
11,477
|
|
|
10,923
|
|
|
10,711
|
|
|
22,400
|
|
|
20,457
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
14,814
|
|
|
14,380
|
|
|
9,608
|
|
|
29,194
|
|
|
19,583
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
3,821
|
|
|
3,709
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
7,530
|
|
|
4,542
|
NET INCOME
|
|
$
|
10,993
|
|
$
|
10,671
|
|
$
|
7,598
|
|
$
|
21,664
|
|
$
|
15,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.38
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
Diluted
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.75
|
|
|
0.51
|
Dividends Paid Per Share
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates (year-to-date)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
June 30, 2020
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Balance
|
|
& Fees
|
|
Rate
|
|
Balance
|
|
& Fees
|
|
Rate
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Investments
|
$
|
96,724
|
$
|
67
|
|
0.14
|
%
|
$
|
69,267
|
$
|
96
|
|
0.28
|
%
|
Investment Securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable Investment Securities
|
|
307,898
|
|
3,371
|
|
2.21
|
|
|
195,873
|
|
2,691
|
|
2.76
|
|
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities (1)
|
|
78,985
|
|
1,723
|
|
4.40
|
|
|
93,260
|
|
2,020
|
|
4.36
|
|
Total Investment Securities
|
|
386,883
|
|
5,094
|
|
2.66
|
|
|
289,133
|
|
4,711
|
|
3.28
|
|
Paycheck Protection Program Loans (2)
|
|
149,098
|
|
3,631
|
|
4.91
|
|
|
70,037
|
|
873
|
|
2.51
|
|
Loans (1)(2)
|
|
2,313,295
|
|
53,085
|
|
4.63
|
|
|
1,983,641
|
|
50,220
|
|
5.09
|
|
Total Loans
|
|
2,462,393
|
|
56,716
|
|
4.64
|
|
|
2,053,678
|
|
51,093
|
|
5.00
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock
|
|
5,636
|
|
132
|
|
4.74
|
|
|
10,370
|
|
225
|
|
4.37
|
|
Total Interest Earning Assets
|
|
2,951,636
|
|
62,009
|
|
4.24
|
%
|
|
2,422,448
|
|
56,125
|
|
4.66
|
%
|
Noninterest Earning Assets
|
|
57,228
|
|
|
|
47,208
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
3,008,864
|
|
|
$
|
2,469,656
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Bearing Transaction Deposits
|
$
|
392,732
|
$
|
942
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
$
|
259,704
|
$
|
808
|
|
0.63
|
%
|
Savings and Money Market Deposits
|
|
744,480
|
|
1,949
|
|
0.53
|
|
|
527,445
|
|
3,232
|
|
1.23
|
|
Time Deposits
|
|
338,497
|
|
2,341
|
|
1.39
|
|
|
382,256
|
|
4,299
|
|
2.26
|
|
Brokered Deposits
|
|
391,167
|
|
1,952
|
|
1.01
|
|
|
269,000
|
|
2,555
|
|
1.91
|
|
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
1,866,876
|
|
7,184
|
|
0.78
|
|
|
1,438,405
|
|
10,894
|
|
1.52
|
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
|
4,993
|
|
6
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
12,422
|
|
107
|
|
1.74
|
|
Notes Payable
|
|
3,343
|
|
61
|
|
3.66
|
|
|
12,253
|
|
226
|
|
3.71
|
|
FHLB Advances
|
|
57,500
|
|
456
|
|
1.60
|
|
|
183,099
|
|
2,091
|
|
2.30
|
|
Subordinated Debentures
|
|
73,819
|
|
2,197
|
|
6.00
|
|
|
27,986
|
|
872
|
|
6.27
|
|
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
2,006,531
|
|
9,904
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
|
1,674,165
|
|
14,190
|
|
1.70
|
%
|
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Bearing Transaction Deposits
|
|
704,391
|
|
|
|
523,828
|
|
|
Other Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
18,384
|
|
|
|
18,708
|
|
|
Total Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|
|
722,775
|
|
|
|
542,536
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
279,558
|
|
|
|
252,955
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
3,008,864
|
|
|
$
|
2,469,656
|
|
|
Net Interest Income / Interest Rate Spread
|
|
|
52,105
|
|
3.24
|
%
|
|
|
41,935
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
Net Interest Margin (3)
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
|
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities and Loans
|
|
|
(422
|
)
|
|
|
|
(491
|
)
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
$
|
51,683
|
|
|
|
$
|
41,444
|
|
|_________________________________
|
(1)
|
Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt investment securities and loans are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a statutory federal income tax rate of 21%
|
(2)
|
Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
|
(3)
|
Net interest margin includes the tax equivalent adjustment and represents the annualized results of: (i) the difference between interest income on interest earning assets and the interest expense on interest bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest earning assets for the period.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
$
|
1,603
|
|
$
|
1,008
|
|
$
|
1,977
|
|
$
|
2,611
|
|
$
|
3,696
|
|
Less: Gain on sales of Securities
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,361
|
)
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
(1,364
|
)
|
Total Operating Noninterest Income
|
|
901
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
1,909
|
|
|
2,332
|
|
Plus: Net Interest income
|
|
26,288
|
|
|
25,395
|
|
|
21,342
|
|
|
51,683
|
|
|
41,444
|
|
Net Operating Revenue
|
$
|
27,189
|
|
$
|
26,403
|
|
$
|
21,958
|
|
$
|
53,592
|
|
$
|
43,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
11,477
|
|
$
|
10,923
|
|
$
|
10,711
|
|
$
|
22,400
|
|
$
|
20,457
|
|
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
(118
|
)
|
|
(362
|
)
|
|
(258
|
)
|
|
(447
|
)
|
Less: FHLB Advance Prepayment Fees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,430
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,430
|
)
|
Total Operating Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
11,337
|
|
$
|
10,805
|
|
$
|
8,919
|
|
$
|
22,142
|
|
$
|
18,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
$
|
15,852
|
|
$
|
15,598
|
|
$
|
13,039
|
|
$
|
31,450
|
|
$
|
25,196
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plus:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Operating Revenue Adjustments
|
|
702
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
702
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
1,600
|
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
2,700
|
|
|
5,100
|
|
Non-Operating Expense Adjustments
|
|
140
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
1,792
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
1,877
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
3,821
|
|
|
3,709
|
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
7,530
|
|
|
4,542
|
|
Net Income
|
$
|
10,993
|
|
$
|
10,671
|
|
$
|
7,598
|
|
$
|
21,664
|
|
$
|
15,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Assets
|
$
|
3,076,712
|
|
$
|
2,940,262
|
|
$
|
2,622,272
|
|
$
|
3,008,864
|
|
$
|
2,469,656
|
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue Return on Average Assets
|
|
2.07
|
%
|
|
2.15
|
%
|
|
2.00
|
%
|
|
2.11
|
%
|
|
2.05
|
%
|
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
|
As of and for the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Core Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income (Tax-Equivalent Basis)
|
$
|
26,495
|
|
$
|
25,609
|
|
$
|
21,581
|
|
$
|
52,105
|
|
$
|
41,935
|
|
Less: Loan Fees
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
|
(1,202
|
)
|
|
(1,264
|
)
|
|
(2,225
|
)
|
|
(2,571
|
)
|
Less: PPP Interest and Fees
|
|
(1,767
|
)
|
|
(1,864
|
)
|
|
(873
|
)
|
|
(3,631
|
)
|
|
(873
|
)
|
Core Net Interest Income
|
$
|
23,705
|
|
$
|
22,543
|
|
$
|
19,444
|
|
$
|
46,249
|
|
$
|
38,491
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Interest Earning Assets
|
|
3,019,437
|
|
|
2,883,084
|
|
|
2,567,292
|
|
|
2,951,636
|
|
|
2,422,448
|
|
Less: Average PPP Loans
|
|
(149,312
|
)
|
|
(148,881
|
)
|
|
(139,235
|
)
|
|
(149,098
|
)
|
|
(70,037
|
)
|
Core Average Interest Earning Assets
|
$
|
2,870,125
|
|
$
|
2,734,203
|
|
$
|
2,428,057
|
|
$
|
2,802,538
|
|
$
|
2,352,411
|
|
Core Net Interest Margin
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
3.22
|
%
|
|
3.33
|
%
|
|
3.29
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
11,477
|
|
$
|
10,923
|
|
$
|
10,711
|
|
$
|
22,400
|
|
$
|
20,457
|
|
Less: Amortization of Intangible Assets
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
(95
|
)
|
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
11,430
|
|
$
|
10,875
|
|
$
|
10,664
|
|
$
|
22,305
|
|
$
|
20,362
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
26,288
|
|
|
25,395
|
|
|
21,342
|
|
|
51,683
|
|
|
41,444
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
|
2,611
|
|
|
3,696
|
|
Less: Gain on Sales of Securities
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,361
|
)
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
(1,364
|
)
|
Adjusted Operating Revenue
|
$
|
27,189
|
|
$
|
26,403
|
|
$
|
21,958
|
|
$
|
53,592
|
|
$
|
43,776
|
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
42.0
|
%
|
|
41.2
|
%
|
|
48.6
|
%
|
|
41.6
|
%
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
11,477
|
|
$
|
10,923
|
|
$
|
10,711
|
|
$
|
22,400
|
|
$
|
20,457
|
|
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|
|
(140
|
)
|
|
(118
|
)
|
|
(362
|
)
|
|
(258
|
)
|
|
(447
|
)
|
Less: FHLB Advance Prepayment Fees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,430
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,430
|
)
|
Less: Amortization of Intangible Assets
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(48
|
)
|
|
(47
|
)
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
(95
|
)
|
Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
11,290
|
|
$
|
10,757
|
|
$
|
8,872
|
|
$
|
22,047
|
|
$
|
18,485
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
26,288
|
|
|
25,395
|
|
|
21,342
|
|
|
51,683
|
|
|
41,444
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
1,603
|
|
|
1,008
|
|
|
1,977
|
|
|
2,611
|
|
|
3,696
|
|
Less: Gain on Sales of Securities
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,361
|
)
|
|
(702
|
)
|
|
(1,364
|
)
|
Adjusted Operating Revenue
|
$
|
27,189
|
|
$
|
26,403
|
|
$
|
21,958
|
|
$
|
53,592
|
|
$
|
43,776
|
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|
|
41.5
|
%
|
|
40.7
|
%
|
|
40.4
|
%
|
|
41.1
|
%
|