CBRE Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 13:05  |  31   |   |   

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced promotions within the company’s senior leadership team.

  • Emma Giamartino, Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer.
  • Vikram Kohli, Senior Vice President, Business Insights & Corporate Finance, has been promoted to Global Group President, Business Intelligence, which includes oversight of Digital & Technology and Strategy, in addition to his legacy responsibility for Business Insights, Financial Planning & Analysis and Research.

Leah Stearns, the company’s current Chief Financial Officer, will continue with the company in an advisory capacity through the end of the year.

Ms. Giamartino and Mr. Kohli report directly to Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and are members of the company’s 10-person Executive Committee. Mr. Kohli is the first CBRE executive from outside the US to ascend to this level in the company.

Mr. Sulentic commented: “Over the past several years, we’ve evolved our senior leadership team dramatically, identifying our most compelling executives and putting them in roles where they can have the greatest impact on our business. The elevation of Emma and Vikram represents another step in this direction.

“Consolidating our Capital Investment and Finance functions under Emma’s leadership reflects the growing importance of capital allocation to the long-term growth aspirations that we outlined at the end of last year. She has proven to be an accomplished investor of our capital who has an exceptional ability to work effectively with our leaders around the world in executing our capital investment strategy.

“Vikram has rapidly emerged as a leader with a unique ability to harness data and insight from across our business as well as from external sources, and, like Emma, excels at working across our global platform. Adding our Strategy and Digital & Technology functions to his mandate will create a business intelligence capability that will better enable us to make powerful, fact-based decisions as we guide the company’s growth.

“I want to thank Leah for her vision in initiating the transformation of our Finance organization, managing Finance through the worst of the Covid crisis and, together with Kristyn Farahmand, taking our investor relations program to a new level, including articulating the financial framework for our long-term growth aspiration. We wish Leah continued success.”

About CBRE Group, Inc.
 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

