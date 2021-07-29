Yum! Brands Reports Second-Quarter Results; Record 603 Net-New Units; Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion; Same-Store Sales Growth of 23%; Reinstates Long-Term Growth Algorithm with Raised Unit Guidance

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26%, with 23% same-store sales and 2% unit growth. Second-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.29, an increase of 91% over the prior year quarter. Second-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.16, an increase of 41% over the prior year quarter.

DAVID GIBBS COMMENTS

David Gibbs, CEO, said “Our strong second-quarter results, led by record unit development and 23% same-store sales growth are a testament to our iconic brands, world-class talent, and best-in-class franchisees. I’m proud that each of our divisions reported positive same-store sales growth on a 2-year basis, a step up from first-quarter trends. This sustained momentum was underpinned by our investments in digital and off-premise and the agility of our brands to meet the needs of consumers in an ever-changing environment. I'm thrilled to say that unit development has accelerated driven by strong unit-level economics. On the basis of these strong results, we're reinstating our long-term growth algorithm and revising the unit growth component of this algorithm from 4% unit growth to between 4% and 5% unit growth. The resilience of our diversified global business positions us perfectly to drive growth and maximize value creation for all our stakeholders for years to come.”

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26%, with KFC at 35%, Taco Bell at 24% and Pizza Hut at 10%.

We reported 2% unit growth year-over-year and record second-quarter net new unit growth of 603.

Foreign currency translation favorably impacted divisional operating profit by $27 million.

% Change System Sales

Ex F/X Same-Store Sales Units GAAP Operating

Profit Core

Operating Profit1 KFC Division +35 +30 +5 +108 +93 Pizza Hut Division +10 +10 (3) +18 +14 Taco Bell Division +24 +21 +2 +29 +29 Worldwide +26 +23 +2 +89 +53

Second-Quarter Year-to-Date 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change GAAP EPS $1.29 $0.67 +91 $2.35 $0.94 +150 Special Items EPS1 $0.13 $(0.15) NM $0.13 $(0.52) NM EPS Excluding Special Items $1.16 $0.82 +41 $2.22 $1.46 +52

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Core Operating Profit and Special Items. All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago. System sales growth figures exclude foreign currency translation ("F/X") and core operating profit growth figures exclude F/X and Special Items. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact worldwide GAAP results. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further details. Digital system sales includes all transactions where consumers at system restaurants utilize ordering interaction that is primarily facilitated by automated technology.

KFC DIVISION

Second-Quarter Year-to-Date %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2021 2020 Reported Ex F/X 2021 2020 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 25,720 24,390 +5 N/A 25,720 24,390 +5 N/A System Sales ($MM) 7,638 5,288 +44 +35 14,911 11,575 +29 +22 Same-Store Sales Growth (%) +30 (21) NM NM +18 (15) NM NM Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM) 379 251 +52 +42 733 566 +30 +23 Operating Profit ($MM) 318 153 +108 +93 618 377 +64 +54 Operating Margin (%) 46.5 37.4 9.1 9.4 47.3 38.7 8.6 8.8

Second-Quarter (% Change) Year-to-Date (% Change) International U.S. International U.S. System Sales Growth Ex F/X +42 +10 +24 +11 Same-Store Sales Growth +36 +11 +20 +12

KFC Division opened 522 gross new restaurants in 62 countries.

Operating margin increased 9.1 percentage points driven by same-store sales growth, lower bad debt expense, and unit growth.

Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $23 million.

For the division, same-store sales grew 2% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021. For KFC International, same-store sales declined 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021. For KFC U.S., same-store sales grew 19% on a 2-year basis.



KFC Markets1 Percent of KFC

System Sales2 System Sales Growth Ex F/X Second-Quarter

(% Change) Year-to-Date

(% Change) China 27% +14 +19 United States 18% +10 +11 Asia 12% +11 +5 Russia, Central & Eastern Europe 7% +101 +40 Australia 7% +23 +17 United Kingdom 6% +248 +80 Western Europe 5% +65 +28 Latin America 5% +81 +29 Africa 4% +186 +55 Middle East / Turkey / North Africa 4% +118 +49 Canada 2% +15 +13 Thailand 2% Even (10) India 1% +221 +61 1Refer to investors.yum.com/financial-information/financial-reports/ for a list of the countries within each of the markets. 2Reflects Full Year 2020.

PIZZA HUT DIVISION

Second-Quarter Year-to-Date %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2021 2020 Reported Ex F/X 2021 2020 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 17,809 18,326 (3) N/A 17,809 18,326 (3) N/A System Sales ($MM) 3,143 2,753 +14 +10 6,239 5,554 +12 +9 Same-Store Sales Growth (%) +10 (9) NM NM +11 (10) NM NM Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM) 147 126 +16 +12 288 259 +11 +8 Operating Profit ($MM) 103 87 +18 +14 205 163 +25 +21 Operating Margin (%) 41.3 36.8 4.5 4.0 41.0 34.8 6.2 5.8

Second-Quarter (% Change) Year-to-Date (% Change) International U.S. International U.S. System Sales Growth Ex F/X +19 Even +13 +4 Same-Store Sales Growth +16 +4 +12 +10

Pizza Hut Division opened 210 gross new restaurants in 36 countries.

Operating margin increased 4.5 percentage points driven by same-store sales growth.

Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $4 million.

For the division, same-store sales grew 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021. For Pizza Hut International, same-store sales declined 6% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021. For Pizza Hut U.S., same-store sales grew 9% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.



Pizza Hut Markets1 Percent of Pizza Hut

System Sales2 System Sales Growth Ex F/X Second-Quarter

(% Change) Year-to-Date

(% Change) United States 45% Even +4 China 15% +16 +33 Asia 15% +2 +1 Latin America / Spain / Portugal 10% +36 +11 Europe (excluding Spain & Portugal) 8% +26 (3) Middle East / Turkey / North Africa 3% +57 +13 Canada 3% +12 +15 India 1% +163 +51 Africa <1% +157 +60 1Refer to investors.yum.com/financial-information/financial-reports/ for a list of the countries within each of the markets. 2Reflects Full Year 2020.

TACO BELL DIVISION

Second-Quarter Year-to-Date %/ppts Change %/ppts Change 2021 2020 Reported Ex F/X 2021 2020 Reported Ex F/X Restaurants 7,567 7,400 +2 N/A 7,567 7,400 +2 N/A System Sales ($MM) 3,189 2,564 +24 +24 6,069 5,160 +18 +17 Same-Store Sales Growth (%) +21 (8) NM NM +15 (4) NM NM Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM) 179 147 +22 +21 341 295 +16 +15 Operating Profit ($MM) 198 154 +29 +29 376 298 +26 +26 Operating Margin (%) 37.2 34.4 2.8 2.8 36.8 33.0 3.8 3.8

Taco Bell Division opened 91 gross new restaurants in 18 countries.

Operating margin increased 2.8 percentage points due to same-store sales growth offset by higher restaurant costs.

For the division, same-store sales grew 12% on a 2-year basis.

HABIT BURGER GRILL DIVISION

The Habit Burger Grill Division opened 4 gross new restaurants in the U.S and Cambodia.

During the quarter, The Habit Burger Grill Division same-store sales grew 31%. For the year-to-date, The Habit Burger Grill Division same-store sales grew 22%.

For the division, same-store sales grew 7% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of stores that were temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.

OTHER ITEMS

Same-store sales growth on a 2-year basis is calculated using the geometric method as follows: (1 + Q2 2020 reported same-store sales growth) * (1 + Q2 2021 reported same-store sales growth) - 1.

On April 1, we issued $1.1 billion of YUM Senior Unsecured Notes with a coupon of 4.625% due in 2032. The proceeds from this transaction were used to redeem $1.05 billion of 5.25% Subsidiary Senior Unsecured Notes (due in 2026), including the applicable call premium.

On June 30, we issued a redemption notice for our $350 million 3.75% YUM Senior Unsecured Notes, which were scheduled to mature on November 1, 2021. The notes will be redeemed on August 2, 2021 at par.

Disclosures pertaining to outstanding debt in our Restricted Group capital structure will be provided at the time of the filing of the second-quarter Form 10-Q.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 51,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

YUM! Brands, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results (amounts in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Quarter ended % Change Year to date % Change 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) Revenues Company sales $ 520 $ 403 29 $ 996 $ 758 31 Franchise and property revenues 706 525 35 1,364 1,121 22 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 376 270 39 728 582 25 Total revenues 1,602 1,198 34 3,088 2,461 26 Costs and Expenses, Net Company restaurant expenses 417 349 (20) 809 647 (25) General and administrative expenses 230 259 12 436 467 7 Franchise and property expenses 27 36 25 50 94 48 Franchise advertising and other services expense 372 264 (41) 715 574 (25) Refranchising (gain) loss (7 ) (8 ) (18) (22 ) (21 ) 2 Other (income) expense (4 ) (2 ) NM (10 ) 150 NM Total costs and expenses, net 1,035 898 (15) 1,978 1,911 (4) Operating Profit 567 300 89 1,110 550 102 Investment (income) expense, net (1 ) (91 ) (99) (1 ) (57 ) (99) Other pension (income) expense 2 2 23 5 5 7 Interest expense, net 159 132 (21) 290 250 (17) Income before income taxes 407 257 58 816 352 132 Income tax provision 16 51 68 99 63 (58) Net Income $ 391 $ 206 89 $ 717 $ 289 148 Basic EPS EPS $ 1.31 $ 0.68 92 $ 2.39 $ 0.96 150 Average shares outstanding 298 303 1 299 302 1 Diluted EPS EPS $ 1.29 $ 0.67 91 $ 2.35 $ 0.94 150 Average shares outstanding 304 307 1 304 307 1 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 1.00 $ 0.94 See accompanying notes. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

YUM! Brands, Inc. KFC DIVISION Operating Results (amounts in millions) (unaudited) Quarter ended % Change Year to date % Change 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) Company sales $ 147 $ 86 70 $ 280 $ 216 29 Franchise and property revenues 379 251 52 733 566 30 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 156 72 115 294 193 52 Total revenues 682 409 67 1,307 975 34 Company restaurant expenses 118 83 (41) 229 198 (16) General and administrative expenses 80 70 (13) 153 143 (6) Franchise and property expenses 15 29 46 29 62 53 Franchise advertising and other services expense 151 70 (117) 284 190 (50) Other (income) expense — 4 NM (6 ) 5 NM Total costs and expenses, net 364 256 (42) 689 598 (15) Operating Profit $ 318 $ 153 108 $ 618 $ 377 64 Company restaurant margin %1 19.2 % 2.7 % 16.5 ppts. 18.0 % 8.1 % 9.9 ppts. Operating margin 46.5 % 37.4 % 9.1 ppts. 47.3 % 38.7 % 8.6 ppts. See accompanying notes. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. 1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Company restaurant margin %.

YUM! Brands, Inc. PIZZA HUT DIVISION Operating Results (amounts in millions) (unaudited) Quarter ended % Change Year to date % Change 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) Company sales $ 12 $ 19 (34) $ 26 $ 37 (29) Franchise and property revenues 147 126 16 288 259 11 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 90 90 — 186 174 7 Total revenues 249 235 6 500 470 6 Company restaurant expenses 11 18 36 24 37 34 General and administrative expenses 43 44 6 83 90 9 Franchise and property expenses 5 1 (389) 7 13 48 Franchise advertising and other services expense 91 87 (5) 185 171 (8) Other (income) expense (4 ) (2 ) NM (4 ) (4 ) NM Total costs and expenses, net 146 148 2 295 307 4 Operating Profit $ 103 $ 87 18 $ 205 $ 163 25 Company restaurant margin %1 8.0 % 4.5 % 3.5 ppts. 7.3 % 0.8 % 6.5 ppts. Operating margin 41.3 % 36.8 % 4.5 ppts. 41.0 % 34.8 % 6.2 ppts. See accompanying notes. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. 1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Company restaurant margin %.

YUM! Brands, Inc. TACO BELL DIVISION Operating Results (amounts in millions) (unaudited) Quarter ended % Change Year to date % Change 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) 6/30/21 6/30/20 B/(W) Company sales $ 223 $ 194 16 $ 431 $ 392 10 Franchise and property revenues 179 147 22 341 295 16 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 130 108 21 248 215 15 Total revenues 532 449 19 1,020 902 13 Company restaurant expenses 165 147 (13) 323 300 (8) General and administrative expenses 33 37 10 64 75 14 Franchise and property expenses 7 5 (34) 14 16 14 Franchise advertising and other services expense 130 107 (21) 246 213 (15) Other (income) expense (1 ) (1 ) NM (3 ) — NM Total costs and expenses, net 334 295 (14) 644 604 (7) Operating Profit $ 198 $ 154 29 $ 376 $ 298 26 Company restaurant margin %1 25.9 % 24.5 % 1.4 ppts. 25.0 % 23.5 % 1.5 ppts. Operating margin 37.2 % 34.4 % 2.8 ppts. 36.8 % 33.0 % 3.8 ppts. See accompanying notes. Percentages may not recompute due to rounding. 1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Company restaurant margin %.

YUM! Brands, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in millions) (unaudited)

6/30/21 12/31/20 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 552 $ 730 Accounts and notes receivable, less allowance: $34 in 2021 and $45 in 2020 525 534 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 437 425 Total Current Assets 1,514 1,689 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,279 in 2021 and $1,230 in 2020 1,211 1,235 Goodwill 597 597 Intangible assets, net 352 343 Other assets 1,408 1,435 Deferred income taxes 567 553 Total Assets $ 5,649 $ 5,852 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 1,142 $ 1,189 Income taxes payable 16 33 Short-term borrowings 400 453 Total Current Liabilities 1,558 1,675 Long-term debt 10,258 10,272 Other liabilities and deferred credits 1,726 1,796 Total Liabilities 13,542 13,743 Shareholders' Deficit Common Stock, no par value, 750 shares authorized; 296 shares issued in 2021 and 300 issued in 2020 — — Accumulated deficit (7,569 ) (7,480 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (324 ) (411 ) Total Shareholders' Deficit (7,893 ) (7,891 ) Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit $ 5,649 $ 5,852 See accompanying notes.

YUM! Brands, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in millions) (unaudited) Quarter ended 6/30/21 6/30/20 Cash Flows - Operating Activities Net Income $ 717 $ 289 Depreciation and amortization 78 53 Impairment and closure expense 1 146 Refranchising (gain) loss (22 ) (21 ) Investment (income) expense, net (1 ) (57 ) Contributions to defined benefit pension plans (3 ) (1 ) Deferred income taxes (41 ) (20 ) Share-based compensation expense 38 29 Changes in accounts and notes receivable 25 4 Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets (11 ) (26 ) Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities (95 ) (76 ) Changes in income taxes payable (25 ) (49 ) Other, net 112 91 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 773 362 Cash Flows - Investing Activities Capital spending (84 ) (67 ) Acquisition of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. — (408 ) Proceeds from refranchising of restaurants 43 3 Other, net 33 — Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (8 ) (472 ) Cash Flows - Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt 1,900 600 Repayments of long-term debt (2,002 ) (41 ) Revolving credit facilities, three months or less, net — 575 Short-term borrowings by original maturity More than three months - proceeds — 85 More than three months - payments — (90 ) Three months or less, net — — Repurchase shares of Common Stock (530 ) — Dividends paid on Common Stock (299 ) (283 ) Debt issuance costs (18 ) (7 ) Other, net (17 ) (31 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (966 ) 808 Effect of Exchange Rate on Cash and Cash Equivalents 11 (18 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents (190 ) 680 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period 1,024 768 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents - End of Period $ 834 $ 1,448 See accompanying notes.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measurements.

Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") excluding Special Items (as defined below);

Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items;

Core Operating Profit. Core Operating Profit excludes Special Items and FX and we use Core Operating Profit for the purposes of evaluating performance internally;

Company restaurant profit and Company restaurant margin as a percentage of sales (as defined below).

These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measurements provide additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations.

Special Items are not included in any of our Division segment results as the Company does not believe they are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and/or nature. Our chief operating decision maker does not consider the impact of Special Items when assessing segment performance. The Special Items are described in (a) - (h) in the accompanying notes.

Company restaurant profit is defined as Company sales less Company restaurant expenses, both of which appear on the face of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Company restaurant expenses include those expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, cost of restaurant-level labor, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets and advertising expenses incurred by and on behalf of that Company restaurant. Company restaurant margin as a percentage of sales ("Company restaurant margin %") is defined as Company restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We use Company restaurant profit for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe Company restaurant profit provides useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants. In calculating Company restaurant profit, the Company excludes revenues and expenses directly associated with our franchise operations as well as non-restaurant-level costs included in General and administrative expenses, some of which may support Company-owned restaurant operations. The Company also excludes restaurant-level asset impairment and closures expenses, which have historically not been significant, from the determination of Company restaurant profit as such expenses are not believed to be indicative of ongoing operations. Company restaurant profit and Company restaurant margin % as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry.

Certain non-GAAP measurements are presented excluding the impact of FX. These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the FX impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

Quarter ended Year to date 6/30/21 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Detail of Special Items Refranchising gain (loss)(a) $ 2 $ 3 $ 4 $ 6 Costs associated with acquisition and integration of Habit Burger Grill(b) — (3 ) — (9 ) Impairment of Habit Burger Grill goodwill(c) — — — (139 ) Unlocking Opportunity Initiative contribution(d) — (50 ) — (50 ) Charges associated with resource optimization(e) (2 ) — (3 ) — Other Special Items Income (Expense) — (4 ) 1 (7 ) Special Items Income (Expense) - Operating Profit — (54 ) 2 (199 ) Charges associated with resource optimization - Other pension (expense) income(e) 1 — 1 — Interest expense, net(f) (34 ) — (34 ) — Special Items Income (Expense) before Income Taxes (33 ) (54 ) (31 ) (199 ) Tax Benefit on Special Items(g) 8 7 7 40 Tax Benefit - Intra-entity transfer of intellectual property(h) 64 — 64 — Special Items Income (Expense), net of tax $ 39 $ (47 ) $ 40 $ (159 ) Average diluted shares outstanding 304 307 304 307 Special Items diluted EPS $ 0.13 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.52 ) Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit Consolidated GAAP Operating Profit $ 567 $ 300 $ 1,110 $ 550 Special Items Income (Expense) — (54 ) 2 (199 ) Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit 27 N/A 43 N/A Core Operating Profit $ 540 $ 354 $ 1,065 $ 749 KFC Division GAAP Operating Profit $ 318 $ 153 $ 618 $ 377 Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit 23 N/A 36 N/A Core Operating Profit $ 295 $ 153 $ 582 $ 377

Pizza Hut Division GAAP Operating Profit $ 103 $ 87 $ 205 $ 163 Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit 4 N/A 7 N/A Core Operating Profit $ 99 $ 87 $ 198 $ 163 Taco Bell Division GAAP Operating Profit $ 198 $ 154 $ 376 $ 298 Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit — N/A — N/A Core Operating Profit $ 198 $ 154 $ 376 $ 298 Habit Burger Grill Division GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 5 $ (6 ) $ 5 $ (8 ) Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit — N/A — N/A Core Operating Profit $ 5 $ (6 ) $ 5 $ (8 ) Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS excluding Special Items Diluted EPS $ 1.29 $ 0.67 $ 2.35 $ 0.94 Special Items Diluted EPS 0.13 (0.15 ) 0.13 (0.52 ) Diluted EPS excluding Special Items $ 1.16 $ 0.82 $ 2.22 $ 1.46 Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items GAAP Effective Tax Rate 4.0 % 19.8 % 12.1 % 17.8 % Impact on Tax Rate as a result of Special Items (16.0 )% 1.0 % (8.0 )% (0.9 )% Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items 20.0 % 18.8 % 20.1 % 18.7 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Company Restaurant Profit Quarter ended 6/30/2021 KFC

Division Pizza Hut

Division Taco Bell

Division Habit

Burger Grill

Division Unallocated Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 318 $ 103 $ 198 $ 5 $ (57 ) $ 567 Less: Franchise and property revenues 379 147 179 1 — 706 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 156 90 130 — — 376 Add: General and administrative expenses 80 43 33 11 63 230 Franchise and property expenses 15 5 7 — — 27 Franchise advertising and other services expense 151 91 130 — — 372 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (7 ) (7 ) Other (income) expense — (4 ) (1 ) — 1 (4 ) Company restaurant profit $ 29 $ 1 $ 58 $ 15 $ — $ 103 Company sales $ 147 $ 12 $ 223 $ 138 $ — $ 520 Company restaurant margin % 19.2 % 8.0 % 25.9 % 11.6 % — % 19.8 %

Quarter ended 6/30/2020 KFC

Division Pizza Hut

Division Taco Bell

Division Habit

Burger Grill

Division Unallocated Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 153 $ 87 $ 154 $ (6 ) $ (88 ) $ 300 Less: Franchise and property revenues 251 126 147 1 — 525 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 72 90 108 — — 270 Add: General and administrative expenses 70 44 37 10 98 259 Franchise and property expenses 29 1 5 — 1 36 Franchise advertising and other services expense 70 87 107 — — 264 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (8 ) (8 ) Other (income) expense 4 (2 ) (1 ) — (3 ) (2 ) Company restaurant profit $ 3 $ 1 $ 47 $ 3 $ — $ 54 Company sales $ 86 $ 19 $ 194 $ 104 $ — $ 403 Company restaurant margin % 2.7 % 4.5 % 24.5 % 3.0 % — % 13.4 %

Year to date 6/30/2021 KFC

Division Pizza Hut

Division Taco Bell

Division Habit

Burger Grill

Division Unallocated Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 618 $ 205 $ 376 $ 5 $ (94 ) $ 1,110 Less: Franchise and property revenues 733 288 341 2 — 1,364 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 294 186 248 — — 728 Add: General and administrative expenses 153 83 64 23 113 436 Franchise and property expenses 29 7 14 — — 50 Franchise advertising and other services expense 284 185 246 — — 715 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (22 ) (22 ) Other (income) expense (6 ) (4 ) (3 ) — 3 (10 ) Company restaurant profit $ 51 $ 2 $ 108 $ 26 $ — $ 187 Company sales $ 280 $ 26 $ 431 $ 259 $ — $ 996 Company restaurant margin % 18.0 % 7.3 % 25.0 % 10.3 % — % 18.7 %

Year to date 6/30/2020 KFC

Division Pizza Hut

Division Taco Bell

Division Habit

Burger Grill

Division Unallocated Total GAAP Operating Profit (Loss) $ 377 $ 163 $ 298 $ (8 ) $ (280 ) $ 550 Less: Franchise and property revenues 566 259 295 1 — 1,121 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 193 174 215 — — 582 Add: General and administrative expenses 143 90 75 11 148 467 Franchise and property expenses 62 13 16 — 3 94 Franchise advertising and other services expense 190 171 213 — — 574 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (21 ) (21 ) Other (income) expense 5 (4 ) — — 149 150 Company restaurant profit $ 18 $ — $ 92 $ 2 $ (1 ) $ 111 Company sales $ 216 $ 37 $ 392 $ 113 $ — $ 758 Company restaurant margin % 8.1 % 0.8 % 23.5 % 2.1 % — % 14.7 %

YUM! Brands, Inc. Segment Results (amounts in millions) (unaudited) Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 KFC Pizza Hut Taco Bell Habit

Burger

Grill Corporate

and

Unallocated Consolidated Total revenues $ 682 $ 249 $ 532 $ 139 $ — $ 1,602 Company restaurant expenses 118 11 165 123 — 417 General and administrative expenses 80 43 33 11 63 230 Franchise and property expenses 15 5 7 — — 27 Franchise advertising and other services expense 151 91 130 — — 372 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (7 ) (7 ) Other (income) expense — (4 ) (1 ) — 1 (4 ) Total costs and expenses, net 364 146 334 134 57 1,035 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 318 $ 103 $ 198 $ 5 $ (57 ) $ 567

Quarter Ended 6/30/2020 KFC Pizza Hut Taco Bell Habit

Burger

Grill Corporate

and

Unallocated Consolidated Total revenues $ 409 $ 235 $ 449 $ 105 $ — $ 1,198 Company restaurant expenses 83 18 147 101 — 349 General and administrative expenses 70 44 37 10 98 259 Franchise and property expenses 29 1 5 — 1 36 Franchise advertising and other services expense 70 87 107 — — 264 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (8) (8) Other (income) expense 4 (2) (1) — (3) (2) Total costs and expenses, net 256 148 295 111 88 898 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 153 $ 87 $ 154 $ (6) $ (88) $ 300

The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results. Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.

The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes, among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.

YUM! Brands, Inc. Segment Results (amounts in millions) (unaudited) Year to Date 6/30/2021 KFC Pizza Hut Taco Bell Habit

Burger

Grill Corporate

and

Unallocated Consolidated Total revenues $ 1,307 $ 500 $ 1,020 $ 261 $ — $ 3,088 Company restaurant expenses 229 24 323 233 — 809 General and administrative expenses 153 83 64 23 113 436 Franchise and property expenses 29 7 14 — — 50 Franchise advertising and other services expense 284 185 246 — — 715 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (22 ) (22 ) Other (income) expense (6 ) (4 ) (3 ) — 3 (10 ) Total costs and expenses, net 689 295 644 256 94 1,978 Operating Profit (Loss) $ 618 $ 205 $ 376 $ 5 $ (94 ) $ 1,110

Year to Date 6/30/2020 KFC Pizza Hut Taco Bell Habit

Burger

Grill Corporate

and

Unallocated Consolidated Total revenues $ 975 $ 470 $ 902 114 $ — $ 2,461 Company restaurant expenses 198 37 300 111 1 647 General and administrative expenses 143 90 75 11 148 467 Franchise and property expenses 62 13 16 — 3 94 Franchise advertising and other services expense 190 171 213 — — 574 Refranchising (gain) loss — — — — (21 ) (21 ) Other (income) expense 5 (4 ) — — 149 150 Total costs and expenses, net 598 307 604 122 280 1,911 Operating Profit $ 377 $ 163 $ 298 $ (8 ) $ (280 ) $ 550

The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results. Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.

The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes, among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

Amounts presented as of and for the quarters and years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are preliminary. (a) Due to their size and volatility, we have reflected as Special Items those refranchising gains and losses that were recorded in connection with our previously announced plans to have at least 98% franchise restaurant ownership by the end of 2018. As such, refranchising gains and losses recorded during the quarters and years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 as Special Items directly relate to refranchising actions initiated prior to December 31, 2018. During the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we recorded net refranchising gains of $2 million and $3 million, respectively, that have been reflected as Special Items. During the years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we recorded net refranchising gains of $4 million and $6 million, respectively, that have been reflected as Special Items. Additionally, we recorded net refranchising gains of $5 million during both quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, that have not been reflected as Special Items. During the years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we recorded net refranchising gains of $18 million and $15 million, respectively, that have not been reflected as Special Items. These gains relate to refranchising of restaurants in 2021 and 2020 that were not part of our aforementioned plans to achieve 98% franchise ownership and that we believe are now more indicative of our expected ongoing refranchising activity. (b) During the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2020, we recorded Special Item charges of $3 million and $9 million, respectively, related to the acquisition and integration of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. ("Habit"). (c) On March 18, 2020 we acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Habit for total cash consideration of $408 million, net of cash acquired. During the first-quarter of 2020 the operation of substantially all Habit restaurants was impacted by government recommendations and mandates arising from containment and mitigation measures related to the COVID-19 global pandemic. As a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Habit’s results through March 31, 2020 as well as general market conditions, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 we recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $139 million to Other (income) expense, which has been reflected as a Special Item. We reflected the tax benefit of this impairment charge of $32 million as a Special Item. (d) On June 24, 2020, the YUM! Brands, Inc. Board of Directors approved the establishment of the Company's new global "Unlocking Opportunity Initiative" including a $100 million investment over the next five years to fight inequality by unlocking opportunities for employees, restaurant team members and communities. The Company contributed $50 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to Yum! Brands Foundation, Inc. (a stand-alone, not-for-profit organization that is not consolidated in the Company's results) as part of these efforts and investment. As a result of the size and specific nature of this contribution, we have reflected the associated expense as a Special Item. (e) During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a charge of $2 million to General and administrative expenses and a credit of $1 million to Other pension (income) expense related to a resource optimization program initiated in the third quarter of 2020. This program is part of our efforts to optimize our resources, reallocating them toward critical areas of the business that will drive future growth. These critical areas include accelerating our digital, technology and innovation capabilities to deliver a modern, world-class team member and customer experience and improve unit economics. These charges have been reflected as Special Items. (f) During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, certain subsidiaries of the Company redeemed $1,050 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% Subsidiary Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The redemption amount was equal to 102.625% of the $1,050 million aggregate principal amount redeemed, reflecting a $28 million "call premium". We recognized the call premium and the write-off of $6 million of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the 2026 Notes within Interest expense, net and we reflected the charges as Special Items due to their collective size and the fact that the amounts are not indicative of our ongoing interest expense. (g) Tax Benefit on Special Items was determined based upon the impact of the nature, as well as the jurisdiction of the respective individual components within Special Items. (h) During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the United Kingdom ("UK") Finance Act 2021 was enacted resulting in an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25%. As a result, in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we remeasured the deferred tax assets originally recorded as a Special Item as part of a fourth quarter 2019 intercompany restructuring of intellectual property rights into the UK, which resulted in the recognition of an additional $64 million deferred tax benefit as a Special Item.

