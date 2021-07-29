checkAd

Yum! Brands Reports Second-Quarter Results; Record 603 Net-New Units; Digital System Sales of Over $5 Billion; Same-Store Sales Growth of 23%; Reinstates Long-Term Growth Algorithm with Raised Unit Guidance

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) today reported results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2021. Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26%, with 23% same-store sales and 2% unit growth. Second-quarter GAAP EPS was $1.29, an increase of 91% over the prior year quarter. Second-quarter EPS excluding Special Items was $1.16, an increase of 41% over the prior year quarter.

DAVID GIBBS COMMENTS

David Gibbs, CEO, said “Our strong second-quarter results, led by record unit development and 23% same-store sales growth are a testament to our iconic brands, world-class talent, and best-in-class franchisees. I’m proud that each of our divisions reported positive same-store sales growth on a 2-year basis, a step up from first-quarter trends. This sustained momentum was underpinned by our investments in digital and off-premise and the agility of our brands to meet the needs of consumers in an ever-changing environment. I'm thrilled to say that unit development has accelerated driven by strong unit-level economics. On the basis of these strong results, we're reinstating our long-term growth algorithm and revising the unit growth component of this algorithm from 4% unit growth to between 4% and 5% unit growth. The resilience of our diversified global business positions us perfectly to drive growth and maximize value creation for all our stakeholders for years to come.”

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Worldwide system sales excluding foreign currency translation grew 26%, with KFC at 35%, Taco Bell at 24% and Pizza Hut at 10%.
  • We reported 2% unit growth year-over-year and record second-quarter net new unit growth of 603.
  • Foreign currency translation favorably impacted divisional operating profit by $27 million.

 

% Change

 

System Sales
Ex F/X

Same-Store Sales

Units

GAAP Operating
Profit

Core
Operating Profit1

KFC Division

+35

+30

+5

+108

+93

Pizza Hut Division

+10

+10

(3)

+18

+14

Taco Bell Division

+24

+21

+2

+29

+29

Worldwide

+26

+23

+2

+89

+53

 

Second-Quarter

Year-to-Date

 

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

GAAP EPS

$1.29

$0.67

+91

$2.35

$0.94

 +150

Special Items EPS1

$0.13

$(0.15)

NM

 $0.13

$(0.52)

NM

EPS Excluding Special Items

$1.16

$0.82

+41

$2.22

$1.46

+52

1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Core Operating Profit and Special Items.

 

All comparisons are versus the same period a year ago.

System sales growth figures exclude foreign currency translation ("F/X") and core operating profit growth figures exclude F/X and Special Items. Special Items are not allocated to any segment and therefore only impact worldwide GAAP results. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further details.

Digital system sales includes all transactions where consumers at system restaurants utilize ordering interaction that is primarily facilitated by automated technology.

KFC DIVISION

 

Second-Quarter

Year-to-Date

 

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

2021

2020

Reported

Ex F/X

2021

2020

Reported

Ex F/X

Restaurants

25,720

24,390

+5

N/A

25,720

24,390

+5

N/A

System Sales ($MM)

7,638

5,288

+44

+35

14,911

11,575

+29

+22

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)

+30

(21)

NM

NM

+18

(15)

NM

NM

Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM)

379

251

+52

+42

733

566

+30

+23

Operating Profit ($MM)

318

153

+108

+93

618

377

+64

+54

Operating Margin (%)

46.5

37.4

9.1

9.4

47.3

38.7

8.6

8.8

 

Second-Quarter (% Change)

Year-to-Date (% Change)

 

International

U.S.

International

U.S.

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

+42

+10

+24

+11

Same-Store Sales Growth

+36

+11

+20

+12

  • KFC Division opened 522 gross new restaurants in 62 countries.
  • Operating margin increased 9.1 percentage points driven by same-store sales growth, lower bad debt expense, and unit growth.
  • Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $23 million.
  • For the division, same-store sales grew 2% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
    • For KFC International, same-store sales declined 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
    • For KFC U.S., same-store sales grew 19% on a 2-year basis.

KFC Markets1

Percent of KFC
System Sales2

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

Second-Quarter
(% Change)

Year-to-Date
(% Change)

China

27%

+14

+19

United States

18%

+10

+11

Asia

12%

+11

+5

Russia, Central & Eastern Europe

7%

+101

+40

Australia

7%

+23

+17

United Kingdom

6%

+248

+80

Western Europe

5%

+65

+28

Latin America

5%

+81

+29

Africa

4%

+186

+55

Middle East / Turkey / North Africa

4%

+118

+49

Canada

2%

+15

+13

Thailand

2%

Even

(10)

India

1%

+221

+61

1Refer to investors.yum.com/financial-information/financial-reports/ for a list of the countries within each of the markets.

2Reflects Full Year 2020.

PIZZA HUT DIVISION

 

Second-Quarter

Year-to-Date

 

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

2021

2020

Reported

Ex F/X

2021

2020

Reported

Ex F/X

Restaurants

17,809

18,326

(3)

N/A

17,809

18,326

(3)

N/A

System Sales ($MM)

3,143

2,753

+14

+10

6,239

5,554

+12

+9

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)

+10

(9)

NM

NM

+11

(10)

NM

NM

Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM)

147

126

+16

+12

288

259

+11

+8

Operating Profit ($MM)

103

87

+18

+14

205

163

+25

+21

Operating Margin (%)

41.3

36.8

4.5

4.0

41.0

34.8

6.2

5.8

 

Second-Quarter (% Change)

Year-to-Date (% Change)

 

International

U.S.

International

U.S.

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

+19

Even

+13

+4

Same-Store Sales Growth

+16

+4

+12

+10

  • Pizza Hut Division opened 210 gross new restaurants in 36 countries.
  • Operating margin increased 4.5 percentage points driven by same-store sales growth.
  • Foreign currency translation favorably impacted operating profit by $4 million.
  • For the division, same-store sales grew 1% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
    • For Pizza Hut International, same-store sales declined 6% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 2% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.
    • For Pizza Hut U.S., same-store sales grew 9% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of our stores being temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.

Pizza Hut Markets1

Percent of Pizza Hut
System Sales2

System Sales Growth Ex F/X

Second-Quarter
(% Change)

Year-to-Date
(% Change)

United States

45%

Even

+4

China

15%

+16

+33

Asia

15%

+2

+1

Latin America / Spain / Portugal

10%

+36

+11

Europe (excluding Spain & Portugal)

8%

+26

(3)

Middle East / Turkey / North Africa

3%

+57

+13

Canada

3%

+12

+15

India

1%

+163

+51

Africa

<1%

+157

+60

1Refer to investors.yum.com/financial-information/financial-reports/ for a list of the countries within each of the markets.

2Reflects Full Year 2020.

TACO BELL DIVISION

 

Second-Quarter

Year-to-Date

 

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

 

%/ppts Change

 

2021

2020

Reported

Ex F/X

2021

2020

Reported

Ex F/X

Restaurants

7,567

7,400

+2

N/A

7,567

7,400

+2

N/A

System Sales ($MM)

3,189

2,564

+24

+24

6,069

5,160

+18

+17

Same-Store Sales Growth (%)

+21

(8)

NM

NM

+15

(4)

NM

NM

Franchise and Property Revenues ($MM)

179

147

+22

+21

341

295

+16

+15

Operating Profit ($MM)

198

154

+29

+29

376

298

+26

+26

Operating Margin (%)

37.2

34.4

2.8

2.8

36.8

33.0

3.8

3.8

  • Taco Bell Division opened 91 gross new restaurants in 18 countries.
  • Operating margin increased 2.8 percentage points due to same-store sales growth offset by higher restaurant costs.
  • For the division, same-store sales grew 12% on a 2-year basis.

HABIT BURGER GRILL DIVISION

  • The Habit Burger Grill Division opened 4 gross new restaurants in the U.S and Cambodia.
  • During the quarter, The Habit Burger Grill Division same-store sales grew 31%.
    • For the year-to-date, The Habit Burger Grill Division same-store sales grew 22%.
  • For the division, same-store sales grew 7% on a 2-year basis, which includes the impact of about 1% of stores that were temporarily closed as of the end of the second-quarter 2021.

OTHER ITEMS

  • Same-store sales growth on a 2-year basis is calculated using the geometric method as follows: (1 + Q2 2020 reported same-store sales growth) * (1 + Q2 2021 reported same-store sales growth) - 1.
  • On April 1, we issued $1.1 billion of YUM Senior Unsecured Notes with a coupon of 4.625% due in 2032. The proceeds from this transaction were used to redeem $1.05 billion of 5.25% Subsidiary Senior Unsecured Notes (due in 2026), including the applicable call premium.
  • On June 30, we issued a redemption notice for our $350 million 3.75% YUM Senior Unsecured Notes, which were scheduled to mature on November 1, 2021. The notes will be redeemed on August 2, 2021 at par.
  • Disclosures pertaining to outstanding debt in our Restricted Group capital structure will be provided at the time of the filing of the second-quarter Form 10-Q.

CONFERENCE CALL

Yum! Brands, Inc. will host a conference call to review the company's financial performance and strategies at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time July 29, 2021. The number is 877/871-3172 for U.S. callers, 412/902-6603 for international callers, conference ID 5033749.

The call will be available for playback beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time July 29, 2021 through August 5, 2021. To access the playback, dial 877/344-7529 in the U.S., 855/669-9658 in Canada, and 412/317-0088 internationally, conference ID 10158416.

The webcast and the playback can be accessed by visiting Yum! Brands' website, investors.yum.com/events-and-presentations and selecting “Q2 2021 Yum! Brands, Inc. Earnings Call.”

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ONLINE

Quarter end dates for each division, restaurant count details, definitions of terms and Restricted Group financial information are available at investors.yum.com. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included within this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Yum! Brands, will prove to be correct or that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, food safety and food borne-illness issues; health concerns arising from outbreaks of a significant health epidemic; the success of our franchisees and licensees; our significant exposure to the Chinese market; changes in economic and political conditions in countries and territories outside of the U.S. where we operate; our ability to protect the integrity and security of personal information of our customers and employees; our ability to successfully implement technology initiatives; our increasing dependence on multiple digital commerce platforms; the impact of social media; our ability to secure and maintain distribution and adequate supply to our restaurants; the loss of key personnel, or labor shortages or difficulty finding qualified employees; the success of our development strategy in emerging markets; changes in commodity, labor and other operating costs; harm or dilution to our brands caused by franchisee and third party activity; pending or future litigation and legal claims or proceedings; changes in or noncompliance with government regulations, including labor standards and anti-bribery or anti-corruption laws; tax matters, including changes in tax laws or disagreements with taxing authorities; consumer preferences and perceptions of our brands; failure to protect our service marks or other intellectual property; changes in consumer discretionary spending and general economic conditions; competition within the retail food industry; not realizing the anticipated benefits from past or potential future acquisitions, investments or other strategic transactions, and risks relating to our significant amount of indebtedness. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty.

The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are only made as of the date of this announcement and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should consult our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the information set forth under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) for additional detail about factors that could affect our financial and other results.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 51,000 restaurants in more than 150 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s brands – KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell – global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. The Company’s family of brands also includes The Habit Burger Grill, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. Yum! Brands was included on the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and in 2020, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and was ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change

 

Year to date

 

% Change

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

520

 

 

$

403

 

 

29

 

$

996

 

 

$

758

 

 

31

Franchise and property revenues

706

 

 

525

 

 

35

 

1,364

 

 

1,121

 

 

22

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

376

 

 

270

 

 

39

 

728

 

 

582

 

 

25

Total revenues

1,602

 

 

1,198

 

 

34

 

3,088

 

 

2,461

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and Expenses, Net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

417

 

 

349

 

 

(20)

 

809

 

 

647

 

 

(25)

General and administrative expenses

230

 

 

259

 

 

12

 

436

 

 

467

 

 

7

Franchise and property expenses

27

 

 

36

 

 

25

 

50

 

 

94

 

 

48

Franchise advertising and other services expense

372

 

 

264

 

 

(41)

 

715

 

 

574

 

 

(25)

Refranchising (gain) loss

(7

)

 

(8

)

 

(18)

 

(22

)

 

(21

)

 

2

Other (income) expense

(4

)

 

(2

)

 

NM

 

(10

)

 

150

 

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

1,035

 

 

898

 

 

(15)

 

1,978

 

 

1,911

 

 

(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Profit

567

 

 

300

 

 

89

 

1,110

 

 

550

 

 

102

Investment (income) expense, net

(1

)

 

(91

)

 

(99)

 

(1

)

 

(57

)

 

(99)

Other pension (income) expense

2

 

 

2

 

 

23

 

5

 

 

5

 

 

7

Interest expense, net

159

 

 

132

 

 

(21)

 

290

 

 

250

 

 

(17)

Income before income taxes

407

 

 

257

 

 

58

 

816

 

 

352

 

 

132

Income tax provision

16

 

 

51

 

 

68

 

99

 

 

63

 

 

(58)

Net Income

$

391

 

 

$

206

 

 

89

 

$

717

 

 

$

289

 

 

148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS

$

1.31

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

92

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

150

Average shares outstanding

298

 

 

303

 

 

1

 

299

 

 

302

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EPS

$

1.29

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

91

 

$

2.35

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

150

Average shares outstanding

304

 

 

307

 

 

1

 

304

 

 

307

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.50

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

 

$

1.00

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

 

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

KFC DIVISION Operating Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change

 

Year to date

 

% Change

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

147

 

 

$

86

 

 

70

 

$

280

 

 

$

216

 

 

29

Franchise and property revenues

379

 

 

251

 

 

52

 

733

 

 

566

 

 

30

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

156

 

 

72

 

 

115

 

294

 

 

193

 

 

52

Total revenues

682

 

 

409

 

 

67

 

1,307

 

 

975

 

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

118

 

 

83

 

 

(41)

 

229

 

 

198

 

 

(16)

General and administrative expenses

80

 

 

70

 

 

(13)

 

153

 

 

143

 

 

(6)

Franchise and property expenses

15

 

 

29

 

 

46

 

29

 

 

62

 

 

53

Franchise advertising and other services expense

151

 

 

70

 

 

(117)

 

284

 

 

190

 

 

(50)

Other (income) expense

 

 

4

 

 

NM

 

(6

)

 

5

 

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

364

 

 

256

 

 

(42)

 

689

 

 

598

 

 

(15)

Operating Profit

$

318

 

 

$

153

 

 

108

 

$

618

 

 

$

377

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant margin %1

19.2

%

 

2.7

%

 

16.5 ppts.

 

18.0

%

 

8.1

%

 

9.9 ppts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

46.5

%

 

37.4

%

 

9.1 ppts.

 

47.3

%

 

38.7

%

 

8.6 ppts.

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

 

1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Company restaurant margin %.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

PIZZA HUT DIVISION Operating Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change

 

Year to date

 

% Change

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

12

 

 

$

19

 

 

(34)

 

$

26

 

 

$

37

 

 

(29)

Franchise and property revenues

147

 

 

126

 

 

16

 

288

 

 

259

 

 

11

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

90

 

 

90

 

 

 

186

 

 

174

 

 

7

Total revenues

249

 

 

235

 

 

6

 

500

 

 

470

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

11

 

 

18

 

 

36

 

24

 

 

37

 

 

34

General and administrative expenses

43

 

 

44

 

 

6

 

83

 

 

90

 

 

9

Franchise and property expenses

5

 

 

1

 

 

(389)

 

7

 

 

13

 

 

48

Franchise advertising and other services expense

91

 

 

87

 

 

(5)

 

185

 

 

171

 

 

(8)

Other (income) expense

(4

)

 

(2

)

 

NM

 

(4

)

 

(4

)

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

146

 

 

148

 

 

2

 

295

 

 

307

 

 

4

Operating Profit

$

103

 

 

$

87

 

 

18

 

$

205

 

 

$

163

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant margin %1

8.0

%

 

4.5

%

 

3.5 ppts.

 

7.3

%

 

0.8

%

 

6.5 ppts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

41.3

%

 

36.8

%

 

4.5 ppts.

 

41.0

%

 

34.8

%

 

6.2 ppts.

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

 

1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Company restaurant margin %.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

TACO BELL DIVISION Operating Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

% Change

 

Year to date

 

% Change

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

B/(W)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company sales

$

223

 

 

$

194

 

 

16

 

$

431

 

 

$

392

 

 

10

Franchise and property revenues

179

 

 

147

 

 

22

 

341

 

 

295

 

 

16

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

130

 

 

108

 

 

21

 

248

 

 

215

 

 

15

Total revenues

532

 

 

449

 

 

19

 

1,020

 

 

902

 

 

13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

165

 

 

147

 

 

(13)

 

323

 

 

300

 

 

(8)

General and administrative expenses

33

 

 

37

 

 

10

 

64

 

 

75

 

 

14

Franchise and property expenses

7

 

 

5

 

 

(34)

 

14

 

 

16

 

 

14

Franchise advertising and other services expense

130

 

 

107

 

 

(21)

 

246

 

 

213

 

 

(15)

Other (income) expense

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

NM

 

(3

)

 

 

 

NM

Total costs and expenses, net

334

 

 

295

 

 

(14)

 

644

 

 

604

 

 

(7)

Operating Profit

$

198

 

 

$

154

 

 

29

 

$

376

 

 

$

298

 

 

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant margin %1

25.9

%

 

24.5

%

 

1.4 ppts.

 

25.0

%

 

23.5

%

 

1.5 ppts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

37.2

%

 

34.4

%

 

2.8 ppts.

 

36.8

%

 

33.0

%

 

3.8 ppts.

 

See accompanying notes.

Percentages may not recompute due to rounding.

 

1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results within this release for further detail of Company restaurant margin %.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)

 

 

(unaudited)
6/30/21

 

12/31/20

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

552

 

 

$

730

 

Accounts and notes receivable, less allowance: $34 in 2021 and $45 in 2020

525

 

 

534

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

437

 

 

425

 

Total Current Assets

1,514

 

 

1,689

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,279 in 2021 and $1,230 in 2020

1,211

 

 

1,235

 

Goodwill

597

 

 

597

 

Intangible assets, net

352

 

 

343

 

Other assets

1,408

 

 

1,435

 

Deferred income taxes

567

 

 

553

 

Total Assets

$

5,649

 

 

$

5,852

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

1,142

 

 

$

1,189

 

Income taxes payable

16

 

 

33

 

Short-term borrowings

400

 

 

453

 

Total Current Liabilities

1,558

 

 

1,675

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

10,258

 

 

10,272

 

Other liabilities and deferred credits

1,726

 

 

1,796

 

Total Liabilities

13,542

 

 

13,743

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Deficit

 

 

 

Common Stock, no par value, 750 shares authorized; 296 shares issued in 2021 and 300 issued in 2020

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(7,569

)

 

(7,480

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(324

)

 

(411

)

Total Shareholders' Deficit

(7,893

)

 

(7,891

)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit

$

5,649

 

 

$

5,852

 

See accompanying notes.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Quarter ended

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

Cash Flows - Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net Income

$

717

 

 

$

289

 

Depreciation and amortization

78

 

 

53

 

Impairment and closure expense

1

 

 

146

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

(22

)

 

(21

)

Investment (income) expense, net

(1

)

 

(57

)

Contributions to defined benefit pension plans

(3

)

 

(1

)

Deferred income taxes

(41

)

 

(20

)

Share-based compensation expense

38

 

 

29

 

Changes in accounts and notes receivable

25

 

 

4

 

Changes in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(11

)

 

(26

)

Changes in accounts payable and other current liabilities

(95

)

 

(76

)

Changes in income taxes payable

(25

)

 

(49

)

Other, net

112

 

 

91

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

773

 

 

362

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows - Investing Activities

 

 

 

Capital spending

(84

)

 

(67

)

Acquisition of The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

 

 

(408

)

Proceeds from refranchising of restaurants

43

 

 

3

 

Other, net

33

 

 

 

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(8

)

 

(472

)

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows - Financing Activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

1,900

 

 

600

 

Repayments of long-term debt

(2,002

)

 

(41

)

Revolving credit facilities, three months or less, net

 

 

575

 

Short-term borrowings by original maturity

 

 

 

More than three months - proceeds

 

 

85

 

More than three months - payments

 

 

(90

)

Three months or less, net

 

 

 

Repurchase shares of Common Stock

(530

)

 

 

Dividends paid on Common Stock

(299

)

 

(283

)

Debt issuance costs

(18

)

 

(7

)

Other, net

(17

)

 

(31

)

Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities

(966

)

 

808

 

Effect of Exchange Rate on Cash and Cash Equivalents

11

 

 

(18

)

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents

(190

)

 

680

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period

1,024

 

 

768

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Restricted Cash Equivalents - End of Period

$

834

 

 

$

1,448

 

 

 

 

 

See accompanying notes.

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results
 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts)
 (unaudited)

In addition to the results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measurements.

  • Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") excluding Special Items (as defined below);
  • Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items;
  • Core Operating Profit. Core Operating Profit excludes Special Items and FX and we use Core Operating Profit for the purposes of evaluating performance internally;
  • Company restaurant profit and Company restaurant margin as a percentage of sales (as defined below).

These non-GAAP measurements are not intended to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measurements provide additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations.

Special Items are not included in any of our Division segment results as the Company does not believe they are indicative of our ongoing operations due to their size and/or nature. Our chief operating decision maker does not consider the impact of Special Items when assessing segment performance. The Special Items are described in (a) - (h) in the accompanying notes.

Company restaurant profit is defined as Company sales less Company restaurant expenses, both of which appear on the face of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Company restaurant expenses include those expenses incurred directly by our Company-owned restaurants in generating Company sales, including cost of food and paper, cost of restaurant-level labor, rent, depreciation and amortization of restaurant-level assets and advertising expenses incurred by and on behalf of that Company restaurant. Company restaurant margin as a percentage of sales ("Company restaurant margin %") is defined as Company restaurant profit divided by Company sales. We use Company restaurant profit for the purposes of internally evaluating the performance of our Company-owned restaurants and we believe Company restaurant profit provides useful information to investors as to the profitability of our Company-owned restaurants. In calculating Company restaurant profit, the Company excludes revenues and expenses directly associated with our franchise operations as well as non-restaurant-level costs included in General and administrative expenses, some of which may support Company-owned restaurant operations. The Company also excludes restaurant-level asset impairment and closures expenses, which have historically not been significant, from the determination of Company restaurant profit as such expenses are not believed to be indicative of ongoing operations. Company restaurant profit and Company restaurant margin % as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry.

Certain non-GAAP measurements are presented excluding the impact of FX. These amounts are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. We believe the elimination of the FX impact provides better year-to-year comparability without the distortion of foreign currency fluctuations.

 

 

 

Quarter ended

 

Year to date

 

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

 

6/30/21

 

6/30/20

Detail of Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Refranchising gain (loss)(a)

 

$

2

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

4

 

 

$

6

 

Costs associated with acquisition and integration of Habit Burger Grill(b)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

 

(9

)

Impairment of Habit Burger Grill goodwill(c)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(139

)

Unlocking Opportunity Initiative contribution(d)

 

 

 

(50

)

 

 

 

(50

)

Charges associated with resource optimization(e)

 

(2

)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

Other Special Items Income (Expense)

 

 

 

(4

)

 

1

 

 

(7

)

Special Items Income (Expense) - Operating Profit

 

 

 

(54

)

 

2

 

 

(199

)

Charges associated with resource optimization - Other pension (expense) income(e)

 

1

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

Interest expense, net(f)

 

(34

)

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

Special Items Income (Expense) before Income Taxes

 

(33

)

 

(54

)

 

(31

)

 

(199

)

Tax Benefit on Special Items(g)

 

8

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

 

40

 

Tax Benefit - Intra-entity transfer of intellectual property(h)

 

64

 

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

Special Items Income (Expense), net of tax

 

$

39

 

 

$

(47

)

 

$

40

 

 

$

(159

)

Average diluted shares outstanding

 

304

 

 

307

 

 

304

 

 

307

 

Special Items diluted EPS

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

(0.52

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Core Operating Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

 

$

567

 

 

$

300

 

 

$

1,110

 

 

$

550

 

Special Items Income (Expense)

 

 

 

(54

)

 

2

 

 

(199

)

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

 

27

 

 

N/A

 

 

43

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

 

$

540

 

 

$

354

 

 

$

1,065

 

 

$

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

KFC Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

 

$

318

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

618

 

 

$

377

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

 

23

 

 

N/A

 

 

36

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

 

$

295

 

 

$

153

 

 

$

582

 

 

$

377

 

Pizza Hut Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

 

$

103

 

 

$

87

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

163

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

 

4

 

 

N/A

 

 

7

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

 

$

99

 

 

$

87

 

 

$

198

 

 

$

163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taco Bell Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit

 

$

198

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

376

 

 

$

298

 

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

 

$

198

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

376

 

 

$

298

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Habit Burger Grill Division

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

 

$

5

 

 

$

(6

)

 

$

5

 

 

$

(8

)

Foreign Currency Impact on Divisional Operating Profit

 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

N/A

 

Core Operating Profit

 

$

5

 

 

$

(6

)

 

$

5

 

 

$

(8

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

2.35

 

 

$

0.94

 

Special Items Diluted EPS

 

0.13

 

 

(0.15

)

 

0.13

 

 

(0.52

)

Diluted EPS excluding Special Items

 

$

1.16

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

2.22

 

 

$

1.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Tax Rate to Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Effective Tax Rate

 

4.0

%

 

19.8

%

 

12.1

%

 

17.8

%

Impact on Tax Rate as a result of Special Items

 

(16.0

)%

 

1.0

%

 

(8.0

)%

 

(0.9

)%

Effective Tax Rate excluding Special Items

 

20.0

%

 

18.8

%

 

20.1

%

 

18.7

%

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Profit to Company Restaurant Profit

 

 

Quarter ended 6/30/2021

 

 

KFC
Division

 

Pizza Hut
Division

 

Taco Bell
Division

 

Habit
Burger Grill
Division

 

Unallocated

 

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

 

$

318

 

 

$

103

 

 

$

198

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

(57

)

 

$

567

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise and property revenues

 

379

 

 

147

 

 

179

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

706

 

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

 

156

 

 

90

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

 

376

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

80

 

 

43

 

 

33

 

 

11

 

 

63

 

 

230

 

Franchise and property expenses

 

15

 

 

5

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

27

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

 

151

 

 

91

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

 

372

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

(7

)

Other (income) expense

 

 

 

(4

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

1

 

 

(4

)

Company restaurant profit

 

$

29

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

58

 

 

$

15

 

 

$

 

 

$

103

 

Company sales

 

$

147

 

 

$

12

 

 

$

223

 

 

$

138

 

 

$

 

 

$

520

 

Company restaurant margin %

 

19.2

%

 

8.0

%

 

25.9

%

 

11.6

%

 

%

 

19.8

%

 

 

 

Quarter ended 6/30/2020

 

 

KFC
Division

 

Pizza Hut
Division

 

Taco Bell
Division

 

Habit
Burger Grill
Division

 

Unallocated

 

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

 

$

153

 

 

$

87

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

(6

)

 

$

(88

)

 

$

300

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise and property revenues

 

251

 

 

126

 

 

147

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

525

 

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

 

72

 

 

90

 

 

108

 

 

 

 

 

 

270

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

70

 

 

44

 

 

37

 

 

10

 

 

98

 

 

259

 

Franchise and property expenses

 

29

 

 

1

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

36

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

 

70

 

 

87

 

 

107

 

 

 

 

 

 

264

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8

)

 

(8

)

Other (income) expense

 

4

 

 

(2

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

(3

)

 

(2

)

Company restaurant profit

 

$

3

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

47

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

 

 

$

54

 

Company sales

 

$

86

 

 

$

19

 

 

$

194

 

 

$

104

 

 

$

 

 

$

403

 

Company restaurant margin %

 

2.7

%

 

4.5

%

 

24.5

%

 

3.0

%

 

%

 

13.4

 

 

 

Year to date 6/30/2021

 

 

KFC
Division

 

Pizza Hut
Division

 

Taco Bell
Division

 

Habit
Burger Grill
Division

 

Unallocated

 

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

 

$

618

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

376

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

(94

)

 

$

1,110

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise and property revenues

 

733

 

 

288

 

 

341

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

1,364

 

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

 

294

 

 

186

 

 

248

 

 

 

 

 

 

728

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

153

 

 

83

 

 

64

 

 

23

 

 

113

 

 

436

 

Franchise and property expenses

 

29

 

 

7

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

 

284

 

 

185

 

 

246

 

 

 

 

 

 

715

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

(22

)

Other (income) expense

 

(6

)

 

(4

)

 

(3

)

 

 

 

3

 

 

(10

)

Company restaurant profit

 

$

51

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

108

 

 

$

26

 

 

$

 

 

$

187

 

Company sales

 

$

280

 

 

$

26

 

 

$

431

 

 

$

259

 

 

$

 

 

$

996

 

Company restaurant margin %

 

18.0

%

 

7.3

%

 

25.0

%

 

10.3

%

 

%

 

18.7

%

 

 

 

Year to date 6/30/2020

 

 

KFC
Division

 

Pizza Hut
Division

 

Taco Bell
Division

 

Habit
Burger Grill
Division

 

Unallocated

 

Total

GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)

 

$

377

 

 

$

163

 

 

$

298

 

 

$

(8

)

 

$

(280

)

 

$

550

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Franchise and property revenues

 

566

 

 

259

 

 

295

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

1,121

 

Franchise contributions for advertising and other services

 

193

 

 

174

 

 

215

 

 

 

 

 

 

582

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

143

 

 

90

 

 

75

 

 

11

 

 

148

 

 

467

 

Franchise and property expenses

 

62

 

 

13

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

94

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

 

190

 

 

171

 

 

213

 

 

 

 

 

 

574

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

(21

)

Other (income) expense

 

5

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

 

150

 

Company restaurant profit

 

$

18

 

 

$

 

 

$

92

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

(1

)

 

$

111

 

Company sales

 

$

216

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

392

 

 

$

113

 

 

$

 

 

$

758

 

Company restaurant margin %

 

8.1

%

 

0.8

%

 

23.5

%

 

2.1

%

 

%

 

14.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Segment Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

Quarter Ended 6/30/2021

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Habit
Burger
Grill

 

Corporate
and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

682

 

 

$

249

 

 

$

532

 

 

$

139

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

118

 

 

11

 

 

165

 

 

123

 

 

 

 

417

 

General and administrative expenses

80

 

 

43

 

 

33

 

 

11

 

 

63

 

 

230

 

Franchise and property expenses

15

 

 

5

 

 

7

 

 

 

 

 

 

27

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

151

 

 

91

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

 

372

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

 

(7

)

Other (income) expense

 

 

(4

)

 

(1

)

 

 

 

1

 

 

(4

)

Total costs and expenses, net

364

 

 

146

 

 

334

 

 

134

 

 

57

 

 

1,035

 

Operating Profit (Loss)

$

318

 

 

$

103

 

 

$

198

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

(57

)

 

$

567

 

Quarter Ended 6/30/2020

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Habit
Burger
Grill

 

Corporate
and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

409

 

 

$

235

 

 

$

449

 

 

$

105

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

83

 

 

18

 

 

147

 

 

101

 

 

 

 

349

 

General and administrative expenses

70

 

 

44

 

 

37

 

 

10

 

 

98

 

 

259

 

Franchise and property expenses

29

 

 

1

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

36

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

70

 

 

87

 

 

107

 

 

 

 

 

 

264

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8)

 

 

(8)

 

Other (income) expense

4

 

 

(2)

 

 

(1)

 

 

 

 

(3)

 

 

(2)

 

Total costs and expenses, net

256

 

 

148

 

 

295

 

 

111

 

 

88

 

 

898

 

Operating Profit (Loss)

$

153

 

 

$

87

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

(6)

 

 

$

(88)

 

 

$

300

 

 

The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results. Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.

The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes, among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.

 

YUM! Brands, Inc.

Segment Results

(amounts in millions)

(unaudited)

 

Year to Date 6/30/2021

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Habit
Burger
Grill

 

Corporate
and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

1,307

 

 

$

500

 

 

$

1,020

 

 

$

261

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

229

 

 

24

 

 

323

 

 

233

 

 

 

 

809

 

General and administrative expenses

153

 

 

83

 

 

64

 

 

23

 

 

113

 

 

436

 

Franchise and property expenses

29

 

 

7

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

50

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

284

 

 

185

 

 

246

 

 

 

 

 

 

715

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22

)

 

(22

)

Other (income) expense

(6

)

 

(4

)

 

(3

)

 

 

 

3

 

 

(10

)

Total costs and expenses, net

689

 

 

295

 

 

644

 

 

256

 

 

94

 

 

1,978

 

Operating Profit (Loss)

$

618

 

 

$

205

 

 

$

376

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

(94

)

 

$

1,110

 

Year to Date 6/30/2020

KFC

 

Pizza Hut

 

Taco Bell

 

Habit
Burger
Grill

 

Corporate
and
Unallocated

 

Consolidated

Total revenues

$

975

 

 

$

470

 

 

$

902

 

 

114

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company restaurant expenses

198

 

 

37

 

 

300

 

 

111

 

 

1

 

 

647

 

General and administrative expenses

143

 

 

90

 

 

75

 

 

11

 

 

148

 

 

467

 

Franchise and property expenses

62

 

 

13

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

94

 

Franchise advertising and other services expense

190

 

 

171

 

 

213

 

 

 

 

 

 

574

 

Refranchising (gain) loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21

)

 

(21

)

Other (income) expense

5

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

149

 

 

150

 

Total costs and expenses, net

598

 

 

307

 

 

604

 

 

122

 

 

280

 

 

1,911

 

Operating Profit

$

377

 

 

$

163

 

 

$

298

 

 

$

(8

)

 

$

(280

)

 

$

550

 

The above tables reconcile segment information, which is based on management responsibility, with our Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results. Corporate and unallocated expenses comprise items that are not allocated to segments for performance reporting purposes.

The Corporate and Unallocated column in the above tables includes, among other amounts, all amounts that we have deemed Special Items. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results.

Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Summary of Results, Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 (amounts in millions)
 (unaudited)

Amounts presented as of and for the quarters and years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 are preliminary.

 

 

(a)

Due to their size and volatility, we have reflected as Special Items those refranchising gains and losses that were recorded in connection with our previously announced plans to have at least 98% franchise restaurant ownership by the end of 2018. As such, refranchising gains and losses recorded during the quarters and years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 as Special Items directly relate to refranchising actions initiated prior to December 31, 2018.

 

 

 

During the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we recorded net refranchising gains of $2 million and $3 million, respectively, that have been reflected as Special Items. During the years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we recorded net refranchising gains of $4 million and $6 million, respectively, that have been reflected as Special Items.

 

 

 

Additionally, we recorded net refranchising gains of $5 million during both quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, that have not been reflected as Special Items. During the years to date ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, we recorded net refranchising gains of $18 million and $15 million, respectively, that have not been reflected as Special Items. These gains relate to refranchising of restaurants in 2021 and 2020 that were not part of our aforementioned plans to achieve 98% franchise ownership and that we believe are now more indicative of our expected ongoing refranchising activity.

 

 

(b)

During the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2020, we recorded Special Item charges of $3 million and $9 million, respectively, related to the acquisition and integration of The Habit Restaurants, Inc. ("Habit").

 

 

(c)

On March 18, 2020 we acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Habit for total cash consideration of $408 million, net of cash acquired. During the first-quarter of 2020 the operation of substantially all Habit restaurants was impacted by government recommendations and mandates arising from containment and mitigation measures related to the COVID-19 global pandemic. As a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Habit’s results through March 31, 2020 as well as general market conditions, during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 we recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $139 million to Other (income) expense, which has been reflected as a Special Item. We reflected the tax benefit of this impairment charge of $32 million as a Special Item.

 

 

(d)

On June 24, 2020, the YUM! Brands, Inc. Board of Directors approved the establishment of the Company's new global "Unlocking Opportunity Initiative" including a $100 million investment over the next five years to fight inequality by unlocking opportunities for employees, restaurant team members and communities. The Company contributed $50 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 to Yum! Brands Foundation, Inc. (a stand-alone, not-for-profit organization that is not consolidated in the Company's results) as part of these efforts and investment. As a result of the size and specific nature of this contribution, we have reflected the associated expense as a Special Item.

 

 

(e)

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a charge of $2 million to General and administrative expenses and a credit of $1 million to Other pension (income) expense related to a resource optimization program initiated in the third quarter of 2020. This program is part of our efforts to optimize our resources, reallocating them toward critical areas of the business that will drive future growth. These critical areas include accelerating our digital, technology and innovation capabilities to deliver a modern, world-class team member and customer experience and improve unit economics. These charges have been reflected as Special Items.

 

 

(f)

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, certain subsidiaries of the Company redeemed $1,050 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% Subsidiary Senior Unsecured Notes due in 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The redemption amount was equal to 102.625% of the $1,050 million aggregate principal amount redeemed, reflecting a $28 million "call premium". We recognized the call premium and the write-off of $6 million of unamortized debt issuance costs associated with the 2026 Notes within Interest expense, net and we reflected the charges as Special Items due to their collective size and the fact that the amounts are not indicative of our ongoing interest expense.

 

 

(g)

Tax Benefit on Special Items was determined based upon the impact of the nature, as well as the jurisdiction of the respective individual components within Special Items.

 

 

(h)

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the United Kingdom ("UK") Finance Act 2021 was enacted resulting in an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25%. As a result, in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, we remeasured the deferred tax assets originally recorded as a Special Item as part of a fourth quarter 2019 intercompany restructuring of intellectual property rights into the UK, which resulted in the recognition of an additional $64 million deferred tax benefit as a Special Item.

Wertpapier


