Emerging Markets Report Catching Up with Liberty Defense

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As OTC Markets welcomes another new story to its OTCQB exchange, we are pleased to introduce Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a triple stock quoted company with a highly unique product offering.

Liberty has a unique offering in that it has three threat detection technologies in its portfolio including the recently licensed millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. 

I needn’t point to more than virtually any newscast to suggest that the ability to detect dangerous weapons in crowds has value, necessity even.

We expect to provide more information about what looks to be a unique, state-of-the-art safety technology. But before we go, while doing some homework on the Company we came across a list of the companies, who are beta testing Liberty’s technology.

There are some huge names on this page, testing Liberty Defense’s products in hopes of creating a safer place for their customers.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $100,000 by Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com





Disclaimer

