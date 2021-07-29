Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Securitas Q2 Earnings, Organic Growth Better Than Expected; Shares Soar (PLX AI) – Securitas Q2 sales SEK 26,499 million vs. estimate SEK 26,139 million.Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,471 million vs. estimate SEK 1,268 millionQ2 EPS SEK 2.09 vs. estimate SEK 1.68Q2 organic growth 8% vs. estimate 6%Shares jump more than 4%Says …



