Securitas Q2 Earnings, Organic Growth Better Than Expected; Shares Soar
- (PLX AI) – Securitas Q2 sales SEK 26,499 million vs. estimate SEK 26,139 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 1,471 million vs. estimate SEK 1,268 million
- Q2 EPS SEK 2.09 vs. estimate SEK 1.68
- Q2 organic growth 8% vs. estimate 6%
- Shares jump more than 4%
- Says seeing positive developments in our solutions and electronic security business, and it is a clear focus area to further accelerate the growth momentum
