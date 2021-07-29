checkAd

The 2nd Round of the IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is now Open. $1M Prize Pool*

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 13:12  |  21   |   |   

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd round of IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship is now open. The Mangania World battle is now active and will last up until August 13. Traders can register and fund their accounts with the relevant minimum deposit to start trading.

IronFx IWC Logo

Current & Remaining rounds:

The current round is called the Mangania World and will last from July 14 to August 13. For the remaining rounds the dates are as follows:

  • Phosphora World: 14 August - 13 September
  • Tantalum World: 14 September - 14 October
  • Titania World (Semi-Final): 15 October – 15 November
  • Iron World (Final): 16 November – 16 December

Prizes in the current round:

In every round, winners will get cash prizes from a $1m prize pool.* In the current round, there will be 5 winners with each winner receiving the following cash prizes: 1st - $10,000 cash prize. 2nd - $6,000 cash prize. 3rd - $4,000 cash prize. 4th $3,000 cash prize. 5th - $2,000 cash prize.

Mangania World

Traders can participate in the Mangania World by opening as many accounts as they wish and depositing at least $500. Registering is easy and each trader will get to choose their own nickname before they start trading. If a trader comes first in the Mangania World, they will get to proceed to the semi-final by depositing only the minimum of $500. This is also the same for the 1st winners of the Phosphora and Tantalum Worlds. For all other participants entering the semi-final, a minimum deposit of $3,000 will be required.

An IronFX representative said: "We hope the championship proves to be a great event and that traders choose IronFX as their broker."

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning leader in online trading with 10 trading platforms and 300+ tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

Related Links

IronFX Website: https://www.ironfx.com/

Discover more about the Iron Worlds Championship:
https://www.ironfx.com/iron-worlds-championship/en

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

Join the Iron Worlds Championship:

REGISTER NOW

https://www.ironfx.com/en/register?campaign=iron-worlds-championship

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584225/IronFX_IWC_Logo.jpg

 

*Terms and Conditions apply.   

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The 2nd Round of the IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is now Open. $1M Prize Pool* LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The 2nd round of IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship is now open. The Mangania World battle is now active and will last up until August 13. Traders can register and fund their accounts with the relevant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS
Johnson Matthey acquires assets to accelerate green hydrogen scale-up
Kasisto Announces Series C Funding to Fuel Rapid Growth, Powering the Financial Services Industry ...
St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...