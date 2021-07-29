The 2nd Round of the IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is now Open. $1M Prize Pool*

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2 nd round of IronFX's Iron Worlds Championship is now open. The Mangania World battle is now active and will last up until August 13. Traders can register and fund their accounts with the relevant minimum deposit to start trading.

The current round is called the Mangania World and will last from July 14 to August 13. For the remaining rounds the dates are as follows:

Phosphora World: 14 August - 13 September

Tantalum World: 14 September - 14 October

Titania World (Semi-Final): 15 October – 15 November

Iron World (Final): 16 November – 16 December

Prizes in the current round:

In every round, winners will get cash prizes from a $1m prize pool.* In the current round, there will be 5 winners with each winner receiving the following cash prizes: 1st - $10,000 cash prize. 2nd - $6,000 cash prize. 3rd - $4,000 cash prize. 4th $3,000 cash prize. 5th - $2,000 cash prize.

Mangania World

Traders can participate in the Mangania World by opening as many accounts as they wish and depositing at least $500. Registering is easy and each trader will get to choose their own nickname before they start trading. If a trader comes first in the Mangania World, they will get to proceed to the semi-final by depositing only the minimum of $500. This is also the same for the 1st winners of the Phosphora and Tantalum Worlds. For all other participants entering the semi-final, a minimum deposit of $3,000 will be required.

An IronFX representative said: "We hope the championship proves to be a great event and that traders choose IronFX as their broker."

About IronFX

IronFX is the award-winning leader in online trading with 10 trading platforms and 300+ tradable instruments in forex, spot metals, futures, shares, spot indices and commodities. The broker serves more than 1 million retail clients from over 180 countries providing some of the most competitive conditions in the industry including ultra-low spreads and fast execution.

All trading involves risk. It is possible to lose all your capital.

*Terms and Conditions apply.