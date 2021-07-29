checkAd

Gilat Receives Multi-Million Dollar Award from US Army to Supply High Performance BUCs for Tactical Communications

Wavestream to supply additional 50W Ka-band BUCs for US Army program sustainment

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today a multi-million-dollar award by the US Army to supply high-performance BUCs for tactical communications. Gilat's fully owned subsidiary, Wavestream, to supply additional 50W Ka-band BUCs for program sustainment that is well into its second decade.

Wavestream's Matchbox 50Ka MIL was originally fielded by the US Army in WIN-T Increment 1 as early as 2007 and is still active in service today. With over 5,000 amplifiers shipped to date, this is easily the largest deployment of high performance Ka-band BUCs supporting Comms-on-the-Quick-Halt (COTQH) tactical communications around the world.

"We are honored that Wavestream can continue supporting the US Army’s communications requirements," said Bob Huffman, Wavestream’s General Manager. "The longevity of this program, and the part that Wavestream Ka-band BUCs play in sustaining these services, is a testament to the long term value of solid-state solutions in the most demanding environments."

About Wavestream
Wavestream, a Gilat subsidiary is the industry leader in the design and manufacture of next generation satellite communications high power transceivers for In Flight Connectivity, Ground Mobility and Gateway markets. Since 2001, we provide system integrators with field-proven, high performance Ka, Ku and X band Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs), Block Upconverters (BUCs), Block Down Converters and Transceivers. We design, manufacture and repair our products in-house and have delivered over 40,000 systems in the past 15 years. Wavestream products provide high quality and reliability under the harshest environmental conditions and we are currently certified to ISO 9001:2008 and AS9100D standards. For further details please visit www.wavestream.com

About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

GK Investor and Public Relations
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@gkir.com





