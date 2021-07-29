checkAd

AREV Signs Definitive Collaborative Development Agreement with Voynich Biosciences and Invites Richard van Breemen PhD to SAB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV” or the “Company”) announces that the Company has entered into a collaborative development agreement with Voynich Biosciences, Inc. (“Voynich”) that further advances AREV’s flagship initiative, the next-generation Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (“RUTF”), SUS-TAINN. Voynich is an early-stage, privately-held, phytomedicinal discovery company headquartered in Hawaii and strategically located to facilitate collaboration with the National Tropical Botanical Garden and with laboratory operations adjacent to the Linus Pauling Institute (“LPI”) of Oregon State University (“OSU”), a globally recognized leader in advancing therapeutic initiatives addressing human nutrition.

AREV, in collaboration with Voynich, will be pursuing definitive partnerships with government and non-governmental organizations to ensure the successful delivery of SUS-TAINN to the most seriously affected areas. The RUTF market was valued at USD $363.72 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD $807.89 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027 according to a recent UNICEF report on RUTFs. The collaborative agreement between AREV and Voynich enhances an existing cooperative effort for tangible innovation in combating global food insecurity and nutritional deficits leading to Severe Acute Malnutrition (“SAM”) and starvation, clinically defined as inanition, particularly among vulnerable populations presenting co-morbid conditions and co-infections.

This agreement between AREV and Voynich is intended as a first step in formalizing a long-term development collaboration.  While no new entity is created, the agreement establishes a management committee of equal numbers of nominees from each company to make decisions for the collaboration.  Each company also commits to providing equal resources to the enterprise.  AREV has contributed USD $50,000 and Voynich has provided equal value in kind.  The companies have committed to negotiate in good faith to enter into a longer term and more substantive collaboration but if they are unable to reach agreed terms, this agreement sunsets with each party departing the collaboration in a negotiated manner and with equal value, if any, from their development work together.

