CanaFarma MOU Partner Announces Launch of CBD Beverage Portfolio

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") announces that its MOU partner, Vertical Wellness™, a leader in the branded health and wellness space, has announced the long-anticipated launch of its fully developed portfolio of CBD Beverages at retail. Initial brands will include the Vertical Wellness-owned brands Taos® and Hemp-Moji™. A future launch is anticipated for other celebrity and athlete-driven wellness and lifestyle brands. Future products will also include a line of CBD iced teas, CBD sparkling beverages, CBD waters and functional hemp shots. These products will utilize Vertical Wellness' patented Fast-Absorption technology and other proprietary formulations designed to provide the highest quality and greatest efficacy for consumers in the wellness space. CanaFarma recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Vertical Wellness (see the Company's press release dated June 29, 2021).