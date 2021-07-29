checkAd

CanaFarma MOU Partner Announces Launch of CBD Beverage Portfolio

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 13:20  |  24   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") announces that its MOU partner, Vertical Wellness™, a leader in the branded …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") announces that its MOU partner, Vertical Wellness™, a leader in the branded health and wellness space, has announced the long-anticipated launch of its fully developed portfolio of CBD Beverages at retail. Initial brands will include the Vertical Wellness-owned brands Taos® and Hemp-Moji™. A future launch is anticipated for other celebrity and athlete-driven wellness and lifestyle brands. Future products will also include a line of CBD iced teas, CBD sparkling beverages, CBD waters and functional hemp shots. These products will utilize Vertical Wellness' patented Fast-Absorption technology and other proprietary formulations designed to provide the highest quality and greatest efficacy for consumers in the wellness space.

CanaFarma recently announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Vertical Wellness (see the Company's press release dated June 29, 2021).

The Vertical Wellness management team, led by CEO J. Smoke Wallin, brings decades of combined experience in successfully building beverage brands in the beer, wine, spirits, RTD and water categories. Vertical Wellness has secured national distribution partners, and a network of independent wholesalers and brokers to enter the market in a significant manner. The current launch will focus on six U.S. markets with a national rollout slated for 2022.

Vitaly Fargesen, SVP of Strategy for CanaFarma, said, "One of the most exciting things about our expected combination with Vertical Wellness is Smoke and his team's deep beverage experience. We are fully supportive of these efforts and look forward to investing in these brands."

Wallin, a former Chairman and President of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America commented, "We believe cannabis beverages will be one of the most important form factors for consumers. My criteria is the liquid has to taste great and, at the same time, the cannabinoids need to be effective. Our team has worked with the world's best flavor houses and scientists over the past three years developing these beverages to achieve exactly that. I can't wait to get these to market!"

Seite 1 von 3
CanaFarma Hemp Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CanaFarma MOU Partner Announces Launch of CBD Beverage Portfolio NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company") announces that its MOU partner, Vertical Wellness™, a leader in the branded …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
GlobeX Data Launches 156 Digital Billboard "Sekur" Commercials in 6 NYC Subway Stations as Part of ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21CanaFarma Announces Amended CAD$5,000,000 Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21CanaFarma gibt 5.000.000 CAD schwere Privatplatzierung von Einheiten ohne Brokerbeteiligung bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
12.07.21CanaFarma Announces CAD$5,000,000 Non‐Brokered Private Placement of Units
Accesswire | Analysen
02.07.21CanaFarma Announces the Upcoming Resignation of CEO David Lonsdale
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Vertical Wellness gibt Fusion mit CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. bekannt
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
29.06.21CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Accesswire | Analysen