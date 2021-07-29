checkAd

Thermon Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call - August 5, 2021

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ('Thermon') will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) ('Thermon') will issue a press release reporting its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Following the earnings release, members of the senior management team, including Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Fox, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time), which will be simultaneously webcast on Thermon's investor relations website (http://ir.thermon.com). Investment community professionals interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may access the call by dialing (877) 407-5976 from within the United States/Canada and (412) 902-0031 from outside of the United States/Canada.

Click here for direct access to the Investor Relations calendar and details for the upcoming webcast. A replay will be available on Thermon's investor relations website after the conclusion of the call.

About Thermon
Through its global network, Thermon provides safe, reliable and mission critical industrial process heating solutions. Thermon specializes in providing complete flow assurance, process heating, temperature maintenance, freeze protection and environmental monitoring solutions. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

CONTACT:
Kevin Fox
(512) 690-0600
Investor.Relations@thermon.com

