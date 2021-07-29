checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: Aixtron SE - Q2 results: Order momentum accelerates

AlsterResearch AG Update: Aixtron SE - Q2 results: Order momentum accelerates

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
29.07.2021, 13:28  |  26   |   |   

After strong Q1 order intake, momentum even accelerated in Q2 to EUR 139m, up 12% qoq and roughly doubling yoy - translating into a book-to-bill-ratio of 2,1. As a result, Aixtron has upgraded the guided range for 21E.

 

AIXTRON SE

 

Technology

MCap EUR 2.4bn


BUY

PT EUR 28.00 (+33% potential)

 

Read

AIXTRON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Aixtron SE - Q2 results: Order momentum accelerates After strong Q1 order intake, momentum even accelerated in Q2 to EUR 139m, up 12% qoq and roughly doubling yoy - translating into a book-to-bill-ratio of 2,1. As a result, Aixtron has upgraded the guided range for 21E order intake by EUR 20m, only 7 weeks after the last upgrade in guidance.This improves the visibility on our expected strong top line growth, driven by global megatrends like energy efficiency, cloudification, 5G networks, the EV revolution, 3D sensing and renewable energies.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Aixtron SE - Q2 results: Order momentum accelerates
AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Solid Q2 and encouraging order intake
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - 1:3 stock split; New s
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Sartorius AG - Solid H1 results already reflected
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Blow-out prelim Q2/21; PT up; SELL
AlsterResearch AG Update: KION Group AG - Performance exceeds expectations
AlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Mastercard/Visa extend security approvals
AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich platziert
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GIEAG AG - EUR 1,7 Mrd. Projektpipeline
AlsterResearch AG Update: Aixtron SE - Q2 results: Order momentum accelerates
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Teva neuer Vermarktungspartner; KAUFEN
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Hugo Boss - Fulminant sales growth; PT up and
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - FY guidance confirmed backed by continued strong order ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Covid-19 belastet weiter; Kursziel runter; KAUFEN ...
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - Prelim Q2/21: sales slowed down
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Symrise AG - Strategic investment in Swedencare; Down to SELL
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:04 UhrAktien Frankfurt: Im Plus - Unternehmenszahlen helfen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
12:02 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt Aixtron auf 'Buy' - Ziel 22,50 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
11:57 UhrWARBURG RESEARCH stuft AIXTRON auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11:27 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: Optimismus von Aixtron steckt die Anleger an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:17 UhrBARCLAYS stuft AIXTRON auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09:53 UhrROUNDUP: Auftragsboom beim Chipindustrie-Ausrüster Aixtron - Aktie steigt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09:52 UhrROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax etwas höher - MDax und SDax mit Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09:02 UhrLYNX: Könnte die Aixtron Aktie ein Geheimtipp sein?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
08:17 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Auch nach den Fed-Beschlüssen nicht viel los im Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:36 UhrSpezialanlagenbauer Aixtron wird noch optimistischer beim Auftragseingang
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten