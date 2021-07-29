Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: Aixtron SE - Q2 results: Order momentum accelerates After strong Q1 order intake, momentum even accelerated in Q2 to EUR 139m, up 12% qoq and roughly doubling yoy - translating into a book-to-bill-ratio of 2,1. As a result, Aixtron has upgraded the guided range for 21E order intake by EUR 20m, only 7 weeks after the last upgrade in guidance.This improves the visibility on our expected strong top line growth, driven by global megatrends like energy efficiency, cloudification, 5G networks, the EV revolution, 3D sensing and renewable energies.



