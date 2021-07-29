Heritage Cannabis Provides Update on Growth of Canadian Recreational Division and Launch of CB4 Branded Medical Products in Canada

Heritage has continued its strong execution in the third quarter. Our second quarter results were a strong validation of our strategy as we posted a 250% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2021. We have continued to execute on our strategy and as a result have seen strong growth in shelf space for Heritage brands combined with increased product distribution across Canada. This is a noteworthy accomplishment as many companies are seeing a contraction in shelf space across the country given the crowded landscape.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update on its growth in distribution of recreational products across Canada.

Recreational Sales: Retail

Ontario

In Canada’s largest and most crowded market, Heritage continues to see growing interest in its premium and affordably priced products in the province of Ontario with 7 new SKUs added to the OCS in Q3. RAD Shatter products were the fastest growing products in the concentrates category and achieved #5 and #6 concentrate overall within one month of launching in the province. Additionally, in the oils category Heritage saw 40% growth in month-over-month sales, and vape sales grew 164% month-over-month.

Western Canada

In British Columbia, sales and recurring orders of products across all Heritage brands continue to accelerate, with a recent 119% quarter-over-quarter growth in vape sales. Currently RAD product is in 90% of the dispensaries in BC.

The RAD Sour Tangie High CBD and 1g Purefarma vapes recently launched in the province and are performing well to date. Heritage has shipped its first orders of RAD Reefer (flower) and RAD Doobie (pre-rolls) to the province and expects to introduce both products to additional provinces in Q4.

In Alberta, the province has listed 21 new Heritage SKUs, and RAD vapes have proven to be very popular as Heritage has seen consistent re-orders of RAD vapes from the province.

In Saskatchewan, Heritage added 35 new SKUs. The product launch was very successful with Saskatchewan re-ordering within weeks due to the positive sell through rate of Heritage brands. Both the Saskatchewan and Manitoba markets are a focus for Heritage, and we continue to see positive trends in re-order rates and market share wins.