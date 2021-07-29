checkAd

Union Strategies Signs on National Trans-Local to YOUnified Platform With More Than 2000 Members Canada-Wide

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its, Union Strategies division has signed on a national Trans-local to its YOUnified platform with more than 2000 members Canada-wide.

Union Strategies held an electronic election for a local in the rail transport industry this past month, which they were so impressed with, they decided to consider YOUnified as their trusted platform going forward. After the USI team ran a successful election, this 2000+ local was eager to jump onto the YOUnified platform for all their local's member management needs. This local will utilize the many features of YOUnified to connect with their members across the country, such as the call drop, e-blast, and text blast feature. YOUnified also allows the client to connect with their members in different languages, an example being, French, as many members reside in Quebec. The client has expressed they are already thrilled with all of these tools to better connect with their members.

What is YOUnified?

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, and save everyone time. With this app, Unions have everything they require to connect with union members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Union Strategies made every effort to make this app as adaptable and simple as possible for every age demographic. Members will be surprised on how easy and effective this platform will be for them.

YOUnified allows the union to push notify members of any, and every, important update with just a simple click of a button. You can notify members of an important meeting, election, or reminders of significant dates. In short, this app is truly made for everyone - from the Executive to the members. Some of the basic features include the following:

  • Call Drops
  • Email Blast
  • Text Blasts
  • Mailing Labels
  • Secure Remote Voting
  • Conference Center
  • Accounting
  • Virtual Meetings
  • Cloud Networking
  • Push notifications
  • IT Support
  • Social media
  • Graphics

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, where as a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more!

Disclaimer

