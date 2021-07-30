checkAd
With its H1/21 results and guidance for FY 2021 mic not only seems to be on track to deliver on its short-term goals but also has plenty of growth lever due to structural growth for digital touch screen solutions at POS.

 

mic AG (Update)

 

Technology

MCap EUR 59m


BUY

PT EUR 5.40 (+70% potential)

 

Wertpapier


lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY With its H1/21 results and guidance for FY 2021 mic not only seems to be on track to deliver on its short-term goals but also seems to have plenty of growth lever at hand to further benefit from structural growth for digital touch screen solutions at the point of sale. The planned acquisition of faytech – which in our view makes strategically perfect sense – could additionally facilitate mic’s buy-and-build strategy with sales surpassing the EUR 100m threshold as soon as 2021 (pro forma).

