lsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - H1/21, guidance and major acquisition; BUY
With its H1/21 results and guidance for FY 2021 mic not only seems to be on track to deliver on its short-term goals but also has plenty of growth lever due to structural growth for digital touch screen solutions at POS.
With its H1/21 results and guidance for FY 2021 mic not only seems to be on track to deliver on its short-term goals but also has plenty of growth lever due to structural growth for digital touch screen solutions at POS.
|
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare