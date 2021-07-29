China Report Presents SCO Countries Emphasizing Respect for the Will of People is Top Priority

checkAd

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27, the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Forum of Governance and Leadership was held in Beijing. Representatives from SCO member states, observer states, and dialogue partners attended the meeting and expressed their views on governance and prospects for future cooperation within the SCO.

Chen Xi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and President of China National Academy of Governance, and Azizi Abdujabbor Abdukahhor, First Deputy Chairman of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan, attended the forum and delivered speech online. Chen Xi mentioned that the Communist Party of China has anchored the right direction in its governance of the country and shoulders the historical responsibility of seeking happiness for the people and progress for mankind consciously. China National Academy of Governance is willing to strengthen cooperation and exchanges with the academies of governance of the SCO member states, and make new contributions to building a closer SCO community with a shared future.

Azizi Abdujabbor Abdukahhor pointed out that no country can stand alone in dealing with various threats and challenges, and all countries should work together to solve the current challenges. Also, the SCO should play a more active role in safeguarding world peace and security, expanding economic and trade exchanges, and deepening cultural exchanges and cooperation.

In the keynote speeches, Li Shulei, Executive Vice President of China National Academy of Governance, mentioned that the Communist Party of China plays a leading role in the governance of China's overall situation and coordinating all parties, and China National Academy of Governance has always attached great importance to cooperation and communication with relevant institutions in the SCO countries.

Deputy Secretary-General of the SCO Grigory Logvinov emphasized that the SCO is playing a  more vital role in forming a world order with broad representation, fair rule of law, mutually beneficial cooperation, and respect for cultural diversity.

In addition, the representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan mentioned the SCO's mutual help in containing the spread of COVID-19. The mutual assistance of member states is the main way to deal with the current crisis effectively.

When talking about the governance of the country, all of the speakers mentioned the importance of paying attention to the will and satisfaction level of the people of their country, agreeing with the people-centered governing concept and the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly put forward by the Communist Party of China.

At the same time, all participants also recognized the importance of the SCO in promoting regional exchanges. Speakers from China, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, etc. also called on all SCO countries to strengthen cooperation in more fields, including improving safety governance, infectious disease prevention and control, academic exchanges, and consumer protection, etc.

