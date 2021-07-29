NETSCOUT Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

“Our first-quarter performance provides a solid start to fiscal year 2022,” stated Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s president and chief executive officer. “Strong first-quarter product revenue growth in both the Service Assurance and Cybersecurity product lines drove our overall revenue increase and contributed to improved diluted earnings per share compared with the same quarter in the prior fiscal year.”

Commenting on the Company’s plans and outlook for fiscal year 2022, Singhal said, “As the world continues to emerge from the pandemic, we remain focused on meeting our customers’ needs for Service Assurance and Cybersecurity solutions that solve some of the connected world’s toughest challenges. We continue to see opportunities for our products and services in the emerging technology trends that we believe will benefit NETSCOUT in the future, such as 5G, digital transformation through cloud migration, and the expanding cybersecurity threat landscape.”

Q1 FY22 Financial Results

Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $190.3 million, compared with $183.8 million in the same quarter one year ago. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the attached financial tables.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $82.0 million, which was approximately 43% of total revenue. This compares with first-quarter fiscal year 2021 product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $71.7 million, which was approximately 39% of total revenue.

Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $108.3 million, or approximately 57% of total revenue, compared to service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $112.1 million, or approximately 61% of total revenue, for the same period one year ago.

NETSCOUT’s loss from operations (GAAP) was $10.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared with a loss from operations (GAAP) of $14.5 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. First-quarter fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP EBITDA from operations was $27.6 million, or 14.5% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue, compared with $26.6 million of non-GAAP EBITDA from operations, or 14.5% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The Company’s first-quarter fiscal year 2022 (GAAP) operating margin was -5.6% versus -7.9% in the prior fiscal year’s first quarter. First-quarter fiscal year 2022 non-GAAP income from operations was $21.8 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 11.4%. This compares with first-quarter fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP income from operations of $20.6 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 11.2%.

Net loss (GAAP) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $11.3 million, or $0.15 per share (diluted) versus net loss (GAAP) of $17.4 million, or $0.24 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $15.0 million, or $0.20 per share (diluted), which compares with $12.2 million, or $0.17 per share (diluted), for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and short and long-term marketable securities were $493.9 million, compared with $476.5 million as of March 31, 2021, and $426.5 million as of June 30, 2020. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, NETSCOUT did not repurchase any shares of its common stock through its share repurchase program. At the end of the first quarter, NETSCOUT had $350.0 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility. On July 27, 2021, NETSCOUT leveraged the favorable financing market environment to amend and extend its revolving credit facility. The amended $800 million revolving credit facility extends the maturity from January 2023 to July 2026, increases financial flexibility, and lowers financing cost.

Outlook:

NETSCOUT is reiterating its (GAAP and non-GAAP) revenue outlook as well as its non-GAAP diluted net income per share outlook issued on May 6, 2021. The Company is updating its GAAP diluted net income per share range to take into account accelerated charges associated with the early amendment of its revolving credit facility, higher stock-based compensation cost including the new performance-based restricted stock units discussed in its recently issued 2021 Proxy Statement, and amortization of an acquired trade name intangible asset. The current outlook is as follows:

GAAP and non-GAAP revenue expectations remain in the range of $835 million to $865 million.

GAAP net income per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.42 vs. the prior outlook range of $0.44 to $0.50. Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) expectations remain in the range of $1.71 to $1.77.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and net income per share (diluted) for NETSCOUT’s guidance is included in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Instructions:

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

About NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

Safe Harbor

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including without limitation, statements regarding NETSCOUT’s focus on solving some of the connected world’s toughest challenges, that NETSCOUT continues to see opportunities for its products and services in the emerging technology trends that it believes will benefit NETSCOUT in the future, such as 5G, digital transformation through cloud migration, and the expanding cybersecurity threat landscape, and its outlook for fiscal year 2022, constitute forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include COVID-19 related impacts, slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the market for advanced network, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions specifically; the volatile foreign exchange environment; the Company’s relationships with strategic partners and resellers; dependence upon broad-based acceptance of the Company’s network performance management solutions; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources than we have, and their strategic response to our products; our ability to retain key executives and employees; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated savings from recent restructuring actions and other expense management programs; lower than expected demand for the Company’s products and services; and the timing and magnitude of stock buyback activity based on market conditions, corporate considerations, debt agreements, and regulatory requirements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the Company, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETSCOUT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $ 81,950 $ 71,693 Service 108,322 112,122 Total revenue 190,272 183,815 Cost of revenue: Product 23,165 21,152 Service 31,245 31,828 Total cost of revenue 54,410 52,980 Gross profit 135,862 130,835 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,820 45,381 Sales and marketing 65,958 59,434 General and administrative 22,745 25,153 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,006 15,261 Restructuring charges - 93 Total operating expenses 146,529 145,322 Loss from operations (10,667 ) (14,487 ) Interest and other expense, net (2,420 ) (4,780 ) Loss before income tax benefit (13,087 ) (19,267 ) Income tax benefit (1,746 ) (1,847 ) Net loss $ (11,341 ) $ (17,420 ) Basic net loss per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted net loss per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing: Net loss per share - basic 73,859 72,303 Net loss per share - diluted 73,859 72,303

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 493,905 $ 476,453 Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net 146,199 197,717 Inventories 20,841 22,813 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,311 25,489 Total current assets 696,256 722,472 Fixed assets, net 46,973 48,474 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,210,504 2,229,420 Operating lease right-of-use assets 58,899 61,512 Other assets 20,422 23,160 Total assets $ 3,033,054 $ 3,085,038 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,961 $ 17,964 Accrued compensation 53,292 83,057 Accrued other 27,218 28,152 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 12,125 12,354 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 257,969 269,748 Total current liabilities 367,565 411,275 Other long-term liabilities 22,180 21,641 Deferred tax liability 89,591 92,287 Accrued long-term retirement benefits 40,255 39,479 Long-term deferred revenue 101,929 103,310 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 58,579 61,267 Long-term debt 350,000 350,000 Total liabilities 1,030,099 1,079,259 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 124 124 Additional paid-in capital 2,968,631 2,955,400 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,877 ) (1,940 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,327,273 ) (1,322,496 ) Retained earnings 363,350 374,691 Total stockholders' equity 2,002,955 2,005,779 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,033,054 $ 3,085,038

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 Revenue (GAAP) $ 190,272 $ 183,815 $ 213,389 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment - 2 1 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 190,272 $ 183,817 $ 213,390 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 135,862 $ 130,835 $ 158,447 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment - 2 1 Share-based compensation expense (1) 1,887 1,595 1,493 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 3,360 4,735 4,782 Acquisition related depreciation expense (5) 5 6 6 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 141,114 $ 137,173 $ 164,729 Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) $ (10,667 ) $ (14,487 ) $ 16,068 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment - 2 1 Share-based compensation expense (1) 13,965 12,096 11,543 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 18,366 19,996 20,016 Business development and integration expense (3) (5 ) 16 (14 ) Compensation for post-combination services (4) 2 64 61 Restructuring charges - 93 - Acquisition related depreciation expense (5) 60 61 60 Transitional service agreement expense (6) 58 - 57 Legal judgments expense (7) - 2,804 - Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 21,779 $ 20,645 $ 47,792 Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ (11,341 ) $ (17,420 ) $ 11,437 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment - 2 1 Share-based compensation expense (1) 13,965 12,096 11,543 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 18,366 19,996 20,016 Business development and integration expense (3) (5 ) 16 (14 ) Compensation for post-combination services (4) 2 64 61 Restructuring charges - 93 - Acquisition related depreciation expense (5) 60 61 60 Legal judgments expense (7) - 2,804 - Income tax adjustments (8) (6,089 ) (5,496 ) (6,619 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 14,958 $ 12,216 $ 36,485 Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (GAAP) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.15 Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above 0.35 0.41 0.34 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.49 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 75,212 73,454 74,766

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 (1) Share-based compensation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 274 $ 245 $ 201 Cost of service revenue 1,613 1,350 1,292 Research and development 4,091 3,781 3,560 Sales and marketing 4,814 3,992 3,726 General and administrative 3,173 2,728 2,764 Total share-based compensation expense $ 13,965 $ 12,096 $ 11,543 (2) Amortization expense related to acquired software and product technology, tradenames, customer relationships included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 3,360 $ 4,735 $ 4,782 Operating expenses 15,006 15,261 15,234 Total amortization expense $ 18,366 $ 19,996 $ 20,016 (3) Business development and integration expense included in these amounts is as follows: General and administrative $ (5 ) $ 16 $ (14 ) Total business development and integration expense $ (5 ) $ 16 $ (14 ) (4) Compensation for post-combination services included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ 2 $ 63 $ 59 Sales and marketing - 1 2 Total compensation for post-combination services $ 2 $ 64 $ 61 (5) Acquisition related depreciation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 3 $ 4 $ 4 Cost of service revenue 2 2 2 Research and development 42 42 42 Sales and marketing 9 9 8 General and administrative 4 4 4 Total acquisition related depreciation expense $ 60 $ 61 $ 60 (6) Transitional service agreement (income) expense included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ 6 $ - $ 7 Sales and marketing 10 - 8 General and administrative 42 - 42 Other (income) expense, net (58 ) - (57 ) Total transitional service agreement (income) expense $ - $ - $ - (7) Legal judgments expense included in these amounts is as follows: General and administrative $ - $ 2,804 $ - Total legal judgments expense $ - $ 2,804 $ - (8) Total income tax adjustment included in these amounts is as follows: Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above $ (6,089 ) $ (5,496 ) $ (6,619 ) Total income tax adjustments $ (6,089 ) $ (5,496 ) $ (6,619 )

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Non-GAAP EBITDA from Operations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2021 2020 2021 Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ (10,667 ) $ (14,487 ) $ 16,068 Previous adjustments to determine non-GAAP income from operations 32,446 35,132 31,724 Non-GAAP Income from operations 21,779 20,645 47,792 Depreciation excluding acquisition related 5,811 5,952 6,114 Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations $ 27,590 $ 26,597 $ 53,906

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Guidance to Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except net income per share - diluted) FY'21 FY'22 GAAP & Non-GAAP revenue $ 831.3 ~$835 million to ~$865 million FY'21 FY'22 GAAP net income $ 19.4 ~$27 million to ~$32 million Deferred service revenue fair value adjustment $ 0.0 - Amortization of intangible assets $ 80.2 ~$74 million to ~$75 million Share-based compensation expenses $ 51.9 ~$52 million to ~$53 million Business development & integration expenses* $ 0.5 Less than $1 million Unamortized debt issuance expense $ - Less than $1 million Legal judgments expense $ 2.8 - New accounting standard implementation $ 0.0 - Restructuring costs $ 0.1 - Total adjustments $ 135.5 ~$127 million to ~$128 million Related impact of adjustments on income tax $ (29.0 ) (~$27 million) Non-GAAP net income $ 125.8 ~$128 million to ~$133 million GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.26 ~$0.36 to ~$0.42 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 1.70 ~$1.71 to ~$1.77 Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted GAAP) 73.8 ~75 million Average weighted shares outstanding (diluted Non-GAAP) 73.8 ~75 million *Business development & integration expenses include compensation for post-combination services and acquisition-related depreciation expense **Figures in table may not total due to rounding

