Intercontinental Exchange Approves Third Quarter Dividend of $0.33 per Share

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today a $0.33 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2021, which is up 10% from the $0.30 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of September 16, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 15, 2021.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

