Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021

Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report our second quarter results that extend our track record of growth. Amidst a dynamic macroeconomic backdrop, customers continue to access our networks to manage risk, consume data and drive workflow efficiencies. As we look to the second half of the year and beyond, we will continue to leverage our data, technology & network expertise to deliver innovative solutions for our customers and drive growth for our stockholders."

2Q21 net revenues of $1.7 billion, +22% y/y

2Q21 GAAP diluted EPS of $2.22, +134% y/y

2Q21 pre-tax gain of $1.23 billion related to the full divestment of stake in Coinbase

2Q21 adj. diluted EPS of $1.16, +12% y/y

2Q21 operating income of $799 million, +7% y/y; adjusted operating income of $963 million, +17% y/y

2Q21 operating margin of 47%; adj. operating margin of 56%

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $1.3 billion on $1.7 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Second quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.22. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $657 million in the second quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.16. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "In the second quarter, we once again grew revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. Our performance is a testament to the power of our diverse business model, which, through an array of macroeconomic environments, continues to deliver consistent and compounding growth for our stockholders."

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

$ (in millions) Net Revenue Op Margin Adj Op Margin 2Q21 Exchanges $909 64% 67% Fixed Income and Data Services $458 26% 36% Mortgage Technology $340 28% 56% Consolidated $1,707 47% 56%

Second quarter consolidated net revenues were $1.7 billion, up 22% year-over-year including exchange net revenues of $909 million, fixed income and data services revenues of $458 million and mortgage technology revenues of $340 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $908 million for the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $744 million. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $799 million and the operating margin was 47%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $963 million and the adjusted operating margin was 56%.

Exchanges Segment Results

Second quarter exchange net revenues were $909 million. Exchange operating expenses were $326 million and on an adjusted basis, were $302 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $583 million and the operating margin was 64%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $607 million and the adjusted operating margin was 67%.

$ (in millions) 2Q21 2Q20 % Chg Revenue, net: Energy $274 $276 —% Ags and Metals 62 59 3% Financials(1) 83 76 8% Cash Equities and Equity Options 85 101 (17)% OTC and Other(2) 78 75 4% Data and Connectivity Services 208 195 7% Listings 119 111 8% Segment Revenue $909 $893 2%

(1) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.

(2) OTC & other includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Second quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $458 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $337 million and adjusted operating expenses were $291 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $121 million and the operating margin was 26%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $167 million and the adjusted operating margin was 36%.

$ (in millions) 2Q21 2Q20 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenue: Fixed Income Execution $13 $20 (33)% (33)% CDS Clearing 38 47 (19)% (21)% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 268 252 6% 5% Other Data and Network Services 139 127 9% 7% Segment Revenue $458 $446 3% 1%

(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2Q20, 1.2413 and 1.1011, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Second quarter mortgage technology revenues were $340 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $245 million and adjusted operating expenses were $151 million in the second quarter. Segment operating income for the second quarter was $95 million and the operating margin was 28%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $189 million and the adjusted operating margin was 56%.

$ (in millions) 2Q21 2Q20 % Chg Revenue: Origination Technology $241 $— n/a Closing Solutions 69 54 26% Data and Analytics 18 — n/a Other 12 2 n/a Segment Revenue $340 $56 n/a

Other Matters

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 35%.

Operating cash flow through the second quarter of 2021 was $1.6 billion and free cash flow was $1.4 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $602 million and outstanding debt was $14.5 billion as of June 30, 2021.

Through the second quarter of 2021, ICE paid $374 million in dividends.

ICE recorded a pre-tax gain of $1.23 billion related to the full divestment of its stake in Coinbase in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Guidance

ICE's third quarter 2021 total recurring revenues are expected to be in a range of $870 million to $885 million.

ICE's third quarter 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $930 million to $940 million and adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $770 million to $780 million and include $55 million related to Bakkt.

are expected to be in a range of $770 million to $780 million and include $55 million related to Bakkt. ICE's full year 2021 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $3.610 billion to $3.640 billion and adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $2.950 billion to $2.980 billion to include third quarter Bakkt expense of $55 million.

are expected to be in a range of $2.950 billion to $2.980 billion to include third quarter Bakkt expense of $55 million. ICE's third quarter 2021 GAAP non-operating expense (2) is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million and adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

is expected to be in the range of $110 million to $115 million and adjusted non-operating expense is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $105 million. ICE's full year 2021 capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $430 million to $450 million.

ICE's diluted share count for the third quarter is expected to be in the range of 563 million to 569 million weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) 2021 and 3Q21 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and transaction & integration costs.

(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes the equity earnings from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its second quarter 2021 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 844-512-2926 from the United States, 866-284-3684 from Canada or 412-317-6300 from outside of the United States and Canada. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 0007154 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the third quarter 2021 earnings has been scheduled for October 28th, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Revenues: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Exchanges $ 2,942 $ 3,069 $ 1,336 $ 1,464 Fixed income and data services 926 910 458 446 Mortgage technology 695 102 340 56 Total revenues 4,563 4,081 2,134 1,966 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 166 320 41 154 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 893 807 386 417 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 3,504 2,954 1,707 1,395 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 719 551 365 273 Professional services 81 63 37 34 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 28 14 10 2 Technology and communication 327 257 165 126 Rent and occupancy 41 40 20 19 Selling, general and administrative 111 89 60 40 Depreciation and amortization 506 314 251 157 Total operating expenses 1,813 1,328 908 651 Operating income 1,691 1,626 799 744 Other income (expense): Interest income — 8 — 2 Interest expense (213 ) (156 ) (106 ) (84 ) Other income, net 1,287 31 1,239 11 Other income (expense), net 1,074 (117 ) 1,133 (71 ) Income before income tax expense 2,765 1,509 1,932 673 Income tax expense 862 323 679 145 Net income $ 1,903 $ 1,186 $ 1,253 $ 528 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (5 ) (13 ) (1 ) (5 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 1,898 $ 1,173 $ 1,252 $ 523 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 3.38 $ 2.14 $ 2.23 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 3.36 $ 2.13 $ 2.22 $ 0.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 562 549 563 546 Diluted 565 552 565 549

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) (Unaudited) As of As of June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 602 $ 583 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,046 1,000 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,300 1,230 Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts receivable 92,080 84,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,038 323 Total current assets 96,066 87,219 Property and equipment, net 1,745 1,713 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 21,315 21,291 Other intangible assets, net 14,098 14,408 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 398 408 Other non-current assets 568 1,161 Total other non-current assets 36,379 37,268 Total assets $ 134,190 $ 126,200 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 636 $ 639 Section 31 fees payable 163 207 Accrued salaries and benefits 210 346 Deferred revenue 428 158 Short-term debt 318 2,411 Margin deposits, guaranty funds and delivery contracts payable 92,080 84,083 Other current liabilities 415 155 Total current liabilities 94,250 87,999 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,711 3,563 Long-term debt 14,135 14,126 Accrued employee benefits 203 206 Non-current operating lease liability 287 320 Other non-current liabilities 399 359 Total non-current liabilities 18,735 18,574 Total liabilities 112,985 106,573 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 89 93 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 6 6 Treasury stock, at cost (5,267 ) (5,200 ) Additional paid-in capital 13,952 13,845 Retained earnings 12,563 11,039 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (174 ) (192 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders’ equity 21,080 19,498 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 36 36 Total equity 21,116 19,534 Total liabilities and equity $ 134,190 $ 126,200

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Mortgage Technology Segment Consolidated Six Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, Six Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,883 $1,942 $926 $910 $695 $102 $3,504 $2,954 Operating expenses 647 622 672 656 494 50 1,813 1,328 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 37 35 91 96 185 10 313 141 Less: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees 10 10 — — 17 — 27 10 Less: Accruals relating to a regulatory settlement — — — 5 — — — 5 Adjusted operating expenses $600 $577 $581 $555 $292 $40 $1,473 $1,172 Operating income $1,236 $1,320 $254 $254 $201 $52 $1,691 $1,626 Adjusted operating income $1,283 $1,365 $345 $355 $403 $62 $2,031 $1,782 Operating margin 66 % 68 % 27 % 28 % 29 % 50 % 48 % 55 % Adjusted operating margin 68 % 70 % 37 % 39 % 58 % 59 % 58 % 60 %

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges

Segment Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Mortgage Technology Segment Consolidated Three Months

Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $909 $893 $458 $446 $340 $56 $1,707 $1,395 Operating expenses 326 300 337 326 245 25 908 651 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 19 18 46 48 90 5 155 71 Less: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees 5 — — — 4 — 9 — Less: Accruals relating to a regulatory settlement — — — 5 — — — 5 Adjusted operating expenses $302 $282 $291 $273 $151 $20 $744 $575 Operating income $583 $593 $121 $120 $95 $31 $799 $744 Adjusted operating income $607 $611 $167 $173 $189 $36 $963 $820 Operating margin 64 % 66 % 26 % 27 % 28 % 53 % 47 % 53 % Adjusted operating margin 67 % 68 % 36 % 39 % 56 % 62 % 56 % 59 %

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Six Months

Ended June 30,

2021 Six Months

Ended June 30,

2020 Net income attributable to ICE $ 1,898 $ 1,173 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 313 141 Add: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees 27 10 Add: Extinguishment of December 2020 Senior Notes — 14 Add: Accruals relating to a regulatory settlement — 5 Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes — 2 Less: Gain on sale of Coinbase equity investment (1,227 ) — Less: Gain related to the settlement of an acquisition-related indemnification claim (7 ) — Less: Net income from unconsolidated investees (34 ) (35 ) Add/(Less): Income tax effect for the above items 248 (33 ) Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 197 (10 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 1,415 $ 1,267 Basic earnings per share $ 3.38 $ 2.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.36 $ 2.13 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 2.52 $ 2.31 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.50 $ 2.30 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 562 549 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 565 552

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021 Three Months

Ended June

30, 2020 Net income attributable to ICE $ 1,252 $ 523 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 155 71 Add: Transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related success fees 9 — Add: Extinguishment of December 2020 Senior Notes — 14 Add: Accruals relating to a regulatory settlement — 5 Add: Impairment of CAT promissory notes — 2 Less: Gain on sale of Coinbase equity investment (1,227 ) — Less: Gain related to the settlement of an acquisition-related indemnification claim (7 ) — Less: Net income from unconsolidated investees (9 ) (18 ) Add/(Less): Income tax effect for the above items 288 (16 ) Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 196 (9 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE $ 657 $ 572 Basic earnings per share $ 2.23 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.22 $ 0.95 Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 1.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 1.04 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 563 546 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 565 549

Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Cash flow from operations $1,607 $1,378 Less: Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (240 ) (144 ) Add/(Less): Section 31 fees, net 44 (178 ) Free cash flow $1,411 $1,056

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

