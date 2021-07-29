EMCOR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income was $97.4 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $83.7 million, or $(1.52) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The net loss for the second quarter of 2020 included after-tax goodwill, identifiable intangible asset, and other long-lived asset impairment charges, related to our U.S. Industrial Services segment. Excluding these impairment charges, non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $79.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.44 billion, up 21.0% from the second quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $133.4 million, or 5.5% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $122.6 million, or (6.1)% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding pre-tax impairment charges of $232.8 million in the prior year period, non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $110.1 million, or 5.5% of revenues.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $242.9 million, or 10.0% of revenues, compared to $205.2 million, or 10.2% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2020.

Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.

The Company's income tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 26.8% compared to an income tax rate of (32.5)% for the second quarter of 2020.

Remaining performance obligations as of June 30, 2021 were $5.11 billion compared to $4.59 billion as of June 30, 2020. Total remaining performance obligations grew approximately $515.8 million year-over-year.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, “The Company once again delivered exceptional performance, with record second quarter revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share, building upon an already strong start to the year. We achieved outstanding revenue growth of 21.0% year-over-year, 18.4% of which was organic, and our continued operational execution enabled us to deliver a healthy operating income margin of 5.5%. Despite the uncertain environment we have seen over the last year, our remaining performance obligations increased 11.2% year-over-year to a record $5.11 billion, demonstrating resilient demand for our services across our geographies and end markets.”

Mr. Guzzi added, “Our U.S. Construction segments continue to perform exceptionally well, generating combined year-over-year revenue and operating income growth in the quarter of 20.6% and 23.7%, respectively, driven by broad-based growth across our trade offerings, end market sectors, and geographic footprint. Our U.S. Building Services segment was also a highlight during the quarter, with double-digit year-over-year revenue and operating income growth of 30.4% and 13.9%, respectively, led by HVAC retrofits, particularly energy efficiency and IAQ projects, coupled with the strong performance of our commercial site-based business. Our U.S. Industrial Services segment continues to face a difficult operating environment. However, we expect performance to improve as customer inquiries and scheduling have increased as we move into 2022. Finally, we are pleased by the sustained strength in our U.K. Building Services segment, which delivered year-over-year revenue and operating income growth of 39.5% and 31.7%, respectively, during the quarter, driven by continued execution for our customers, and partially aided by favorable foreign exchange rate movement.”

Revenues for the first six months of 2021 totaled $4.74 billion, an increase of 9.9%, compared to $4.31 billion for the first six months of 2020. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $182.1 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.0 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020. Excluding the after-tax impact of the previously referenced impairment charges in the prior year, non-GAAP net income for the first six months of 2020 was $154.9 million, or $2.78 per diluted share.

Operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $250.4 million, representing an operating margin of 5.3%, compared to an operating loss of $16.6 million, representing an operating margin of (0.4)%, for the first six months of 2020. Excluding the prior year impairment charges, non-GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2020 was $216.1 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.0%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $467.0 million, or 9.8% of revenues, for the first six months of 2021, compared to $432.2 million, or 10.0% of revenues, for the first six months of 2020.

Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the comparable GAAP measures.

Based on year-to-date performance and assuming a gradual improvement of current market conditions as the year progresses, EMCOR is raising its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to approximately $9.5 billion, an increase from the prior guidance range of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion. The Company now also expects full-year 2021 diluted earnings per share in the range of $6.65 to $7.05, an increase from the prior guidance range of $6.35 to $6.75.

Mr. Guzzi concluded, “Our strong first half results, robust remaining performance obligations, and improved visibility are encouraging and, as a result, we are raising our full year 2021 guidance for revenue and diluted earnings per share. As always, we continue to focus on the elements of our business that we can control, protecting the health and safety of our employees, and adjusting our operations as necessary in a disciplined manner aligned with our customer commitments and opportunities. Moving forward, we will continue to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy, utilizing our healthy balance sheet to invest in organic growth, pursue strategic acquisition opportunities, and maintain our commitment to returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.”

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s website at www.emcorgroup.com. EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of our website at www.emcorgroup.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

EMCOR Group's second quarter conference call will be available live via internet broadcast today, Thursday, July 29, at 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The live call may be accessed through the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of July 29, 2021 and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth, and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance or events. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR’s services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue and operations, including employees, construction activity, and facilities utilization. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR’s business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This release also includes certain financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this release. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended
June 30,

 

For the six months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues

 

$

2,437,666

 

 

$

2,014,021

 

 

$

4,741,715

 

 

$

4,313,853

 

Cost of sales

 

2,061,387

 

 

1,698,735

 

 

4,024,363

 

 

3,665,506

 

Gross profit

 

376,279

 

 

315,286

 

 

717,352

 

 

648,347

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

242,921

 

 

205,174

 

 

466,990

 

 

432,171

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

69

 

Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

232,750

 

 

 

 

232,750

 

Operating income (loss)

 

133,358

 

 

(122,638)

 

 

250,362

 

 

(16,643)

 

Net periodic pension (cost) income

 

922

 

 

718

 

 

1,830

 

 

1,460

 

Interest expense, net

 

(1,316)

 

 

(2,110)

 

 

(2,679)

 

 

(4,598)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

132,964

 

 

(124,030)

 

 

249,513

 

 

(19,781)

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

35,616

 

 

(40,341)

 

 

67,220

 

 

(11,757)

 

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

 

97,348

 

 

(83,689)

 

 

182,293

 

 

(8,024)

 

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to EMCOR Group, Inc.

 

$

97,350

 

 

$

(83,689)

 

 

$

182,124

 

 

$

(8,024)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

 

$

1.79

 

 

$

(1.52)

 

 

$

3.34

 

 

$

(0.14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

(1.52)

 

 

$

3.32

 

 

$

(0.14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

54,301,466

 

 

54,937,038

 

 

54,594,208

 

 

55,467,799

 

Diluted

 

54,587,813

 

 

54,937,038

 

 

54,856,759

 

 

55,467,799

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)

 

December 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

668,908

 

 

$

902,867

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

2,102,735

 

 

1,922,096

 

Contract assets

 

203,353

 

 

171,956

 

Inventories

 

64,713

 

 

53,338

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

73,645

 

 

70,679

 

Total current assets

 

3,113,354

 

 

3,120,936

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

155,565

 

 

158,427

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

250,405

 

 

242,155

 

Goodwill

 

868,819

 

 

851,783

 

Identifiable intangible assets, net

 

587,247

 

 

582,893

 

Other assets

 

157,780

 

 

107,646

 

Total assets

 

$

5,133,170

 

 

$

5,063,840

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

 

$

16,589

 

 

$

16,910

 

Accounts payable

 

635,803

 

 

671,886

 

Contract liabilities

 

769,959

 

 

722,252

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

 

421,767

 

 

450,955

 

Other accrued expenses and liabilities

 

243,270

 

 

247,597

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

55,722

 

 

53,632

 

Total current liabilities

 

2,143,110

 

 

2,163,232

 

Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities

 

259,653

 

 

259,619

 

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

 

211,483

 

 

205,362

 

Other long-term obligations

 

427,747

 

 

382,383

 

Total liabilities

 

3,041,993

 

 

3,010,596

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

2,090,475

 

 

2,052,668

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

702

 

 

576

 

Total equity

 

2,091,177

 

 

2,053,244

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

5,133,170

 

 

$

5,063,840

 

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows - operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests

 

$

182,293

 

 

$

(8,024)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

24,110

 

 

23,220

 

Amortization of identifiable intangible assets

 

30,996

 

 

29,404

 

Provision for credit losses

 

5,536

 

 

4,957

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,355)

 

 

(19,942)

 

Non-cash expense for impairment of goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

232,750

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

 

5,850

 

 

5,960

 

Other reconciling items

 

(397)

 

 

868

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired

 

(254,005)

 

 

7,550

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(6,972)

 

 

276,743

 

Cash flows - investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

(55,846)

 

 

(3,194)

 

Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

1,445

 

 

824

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(16,734)

 

 

(25,951)

 

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

 

196

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(70,939)

 

 

(28,321)

 

Cash flows - financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facility

 

 

 

200,000

 

Repayments of revolving credit facility

 

 

 

(250,000)

 

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

 

300,000

 

Repayments of long-term debt and debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(257,549)

 

Repayments of finance lease liabilities

 

(2,228)

 

 

(2,354)

 

Dividends paid to stockholders

 

(14,236)

 

 

(8,888)

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

(138,030)

 

 

(99,048)

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards

 

(3,771)

 

 

(2,550)

 

Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

3,561

 

 

3,228

 

Payments for contingent consideration arrangements

 

(2,338)

 

 

(4,070)

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(43)

 

 

(70)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(157,085)

 

 

(121,301)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

1,222

 

 

(4,701)

 

(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(233,774)

 

 

122,420

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1)

 

903,562

 

 

359,920

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (2)

 

$

669,788

 

 

$

482,340

 

_________

(1)

Includes $0.7 million and $1.1 million of restricted cash classified as “Prepaid expenses and other” in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2)

Includes $0.9 million of restricted cash classified as “Prepaid expenses and other” in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and 2020.

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues from unrelated entities:

 

 

 

 

United States electrical construction and facilities services

 

$

489,487

 

 

$

410,388

 

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

 

958,686

 

 

790,441

 

United States building services

 

624,456

 

 

478,982

 

United States industrial services

 

235,163

 

 

241,093

 

Total United States operations

 

2,307,792

 

 

1,920,904

 

United Kingdom building services

 

129,874

 

 

93,117

 

Total operations

 

$

2,437,666

 

 

$

2,014,021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues from unrelated entities:

 

 

 

 

United States electrical construction and facilities services

 

$

945,655

 

 

$

872,191

 

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

 

1,862,611

 

 

1,624,553

 

United States building services

 

1,206,295

 

 

1,006,593

 

United States industrial services

 

470,545

 

 

605,022

 

Total United States operations

 

4,485,106

 

 

4,108,359

 

United Kingdom building services

 

256,609

 

 

205,494

 

Total operations

 

$

4,741,715

 

 

$

4,313,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the three months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

United States electrical construction and facilities services

 

$

42,705

 

 

$

31,626

 

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

 

79,259

 

 

66,937

 

United States building services

 

30,310

 

 

26,615

 

United States industrial services

 

(208)

 

 

3,282

 

Total United States operations

 

152,066

 

 

128,460

 

United Kingdom building services

 

7,047

 

 

5,351

 

Corporate administration

 

(25,755)

 

 

(23,699)

 

Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

(232,750)

 

Total operations

 

133,358

 

 

(122,638)

 

Other items:

 

 

 

 

Net periodic pension (cost) income

 

922

 

 

718

 

Interest expense, net

 

(1,316)

 

 

(2,110)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

132,964

 

 

$

(124,030)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the six months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

United States electrical construction and facilities services

 

$

82,969

 

 

$

71,938

 

United States mechanical construction and facilities services

 

144,209

 

 

112,108

 

United States building services

 

59,644

 

 

47,876

 

United States industrial services

 

(2,651)

 

 

18,707

 

Total United States operations

 

284,171

 

 

250,629

 

United Kingdom building services

 

16,458

 

 

11,115

 

Corporate administration

 

(50,267)

 

 

(45,568)

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

(69)

 

Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

(232,750)

 

Total operations

 

250,362

 

 

(16,643)

 

Other items:

 

 

 

 

Net periodic pension (cost) income

 

1,830

 

 

1,460

 

Interest expense, net

 

(2,679)

 

 

(4,598)

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

249,513

 

 

$

(19,781)

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF 2021 AND 2020 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND
NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The following tables provide a reconciliation between operating income and operating margin determined on a non-GAAP basis to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for such periods.

 

 

For the three months ended
June 30,

 

For the six months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP operating income (loss)

 

$

133,358

 

 

$

(122,638)

 

 

$

250,362

 

 

$

(16,643)

 

Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

232,750

 

 

 

 

232,750

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

$

133,358

 

 

$

110,112

 

 

$

250,362

 

 

$

216,107

 

 

 

For the three months ended
June 30,

 

For the six months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP operating margin

 

5.5

%

 

(6.1)

%

 

5.3

%

 

(0.4)

%

Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

%

 

11.6

%

 

%

 

5.4

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

5.5

%

 

5.5

%

 

5.3

%

 

5.0

%

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF 2021 AND 2020 NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation between net income determined on a non-GAAP basis to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for such periods.

 

 

For the three months ended
June 30,

 

For the six months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP net income (loss)

 

$

97,350

 

 

$

(83,689)

 

 

$

182,124

 

 

$

(8,024)

 

Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

232,750

 

 

 

 

232,750

 

Tax effect of impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

(69,865)

 

 

 

 

(69,865)

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

97,350

 

 

$

79,196

 

 

$

182,124

 

 

$

154,861

 

 

EMCOR GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF 2021 AND 2020 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation between diluted earnings per common share determined on a non-GAAP basis to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for such periods.

 

 

For the three months ended
June 30,

 

For the six months ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

(1.52)

 

 

$

3.32

 

 

$

(0.14)

 

Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

4.22

 

 

 

 

4.18

 

Tax effect of impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets

 

 

 

(1.27)

 

 

 

 

(1.25)

 

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

$

3.32

 

 

$

2.78

 

 

