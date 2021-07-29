EMCOR Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Operating income for the second quarter of 2021 was $133.4 million, or 5.5% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $122.6 million, or (6.1)% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding pre-tax impairment charges of $232.8 million in the prior year period, non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $110.1 million, or 5.5% of revenues.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income was $97.4 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $83.7 million, or $(1.52) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The net loss for the second quarter of 2020 included after-tax goodwill, identifiable intangible asset, and other long-lived asset impairment charges, related to our U.S. Industrial Services segment. Excluding these impairment charges, non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $79.2 million, or $1.44 per diluted share. Revenues for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $2.44 billion, up 21.0% from the second quarter of 2020.

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $242.9 million, or 10.0% of revenues, compared to $205.2 million, or 10.2% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company's income tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 26.8% compared to an income tax rate of (32.5)% for the second quarter of 2020.

Remaining performance obligations as of June 30, 2021 were $5.11 billion compared to $4.59 billion as of June 30, 2020. Total remaining performance obligations grew approximately $515.8 million year-over-year.

Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of EMCOR, commented, “The Company once again delivered exceptional performance, with record second quarter revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income, and diluted earnings per share, building upon an already strong start to the year. We achieved outstanding revenue growth of 21.0% year-over-year, 18.4% of which was organic, and our continued operational execution enabled us to deliver a healthy operating income margin of 5.5%. Despite the uncertain environment we have seen over the last year, our remaining performance obligations increased 11.2% year-over-year to a record $5.11 billion, demonstrating resilient demand for our services across our geographies and end markets.”

Mr. Guzzi added, “Our U.S. Construction segments continue to perform exceptionally well, generating combined year-over-year revenue and operating income growth in the quarter of 20.6% and 23.7%, respectively, driven by broad-based growth across our trade offerings, end market sectors, and geographic footprint. Our U.S. Building Services segment was also a highlight during the quarter, with double-digit year-over-year revenue and operating income growth of 30.4% and 13.9%, respectively, led by HVAC retrofits, particularly energy efficiency and IAQ projects, coupled with the strong performance of our commercial site-based business. Our U.S. Industrial Services segment continues to face a difficult operating environment. However, we expect performance to improve as customer inquiries and scheduling have increased as we move into 2022. Finally, we are pleased by the sustained strength in our U.K. Building Services segment, which delivered year-over-year revenue and operating income growth of 39.5% and 31.7%, respectively, during the quarter, driven by continued execution for our customers, and partially aided by favorable foreign exchange rate movement.”

Revenues for the first six months of 2021 totaled $4.74 billion, an increase of 9.9%, compared to $4.31 billion for the first six months of 2020. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $182.1 million, or $3.32 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.0 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the first six months of 2020. Excluding the after-tax impact of the previously referenced impairment charges in the prior year, non-GAAP net income for the first six months of 2020 was $154.9 million, or $2.78 per diluted share.

Operating income for the first six months of 2021 was $250.4 million, representing an operating margin of 5.3%, compared to an operating loss of $16.6 million, representing an operating margin of (0.4)%, for the first six months of 2020. Excluding the prior year impairment charges, non-GAAP operating income for the first six months of 2020 was $216.1 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 5.0%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $467.0 million, or 9.8% of revenues, for the first six months of 2021, compared to $432.2 million, or 10.0% of revenues, for the first six months of 2020.

Based on year-to-date performance and assuming a gradual improvement of current market conditions as the year progresses, EMCOR is raising its full-year 2021 revenue guidance to approximately $9.5 billion, an increase from the prior guidance range of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion. The Company now also expects full-year 2021 diluted earnings per share in the range of $6.65 to $7.05, an increase from the prior guidance range of $6.35 to $6.75.

Mr. Guzzi concluded, “Our strong first half results, robust remaining performance obligations, and improved visibility are encouraging and, as a result, we are raising our full year 2021 guidance for revenue and diluted earnings per share. As always, we continue to focus on the elements of our business that we can control, protecting the health and safety of our employees, and adjusting our operations as necessary in a disciplined manner aligned with our customer commitments and opportunities. Moving forward, we will continue to execute on our balanced capital allocation strategy, utilizing our healthy balance sheet to invest in organic growth, pursue strategic acquisition opportunities, and maintain our commitment to returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.”

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s website at www.emcorgroup.com. EMCOR routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investor Relations” section of our website at www.emcorgroup.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the EMCOR website regularly for important information about EMCOR.

EMCOR Group's second quarter conference call will be available live via internet broadcast today, Thursday, July 29, at 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The live call may be accessed through the Company's website at www.emcorgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of July 29, 2021 and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth, and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance or events. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR’s services, adverse business conditions, availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenue and operations, including employees, construction activity, and facilities utilization. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR’s business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s 2020 Form 10-K, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures:

This release also includes certain financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS, that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Reconciliations of those non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in this release. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

EMCOR GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 2,437,666 $ 2,014,021 $ 4,741,715 $ 4,313,853 Cost of sales 2,061,387 1,698,735 4,024,363 3,665,506 Gross profit 376,279 315,286 717,352 648,347 Selling, general and administrative expenses 242,921 205,174 466,990 432,171 Restructuring expenses — — — 69 Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — 232,750 — 232,750 Operating income (loss) 133,358 (122,638) 250,362 (16,643) Net periodic pension (cost) income 922 718 1,830 1,460 Interest expense, net (1,316) (2,110) (2,679) (4,598) Income (loss) before income taxes 132,964 (124,030) 249,513 (19,781) Income tax provision (benefit) 35,616 (40,341) 67,220 (11,757) Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests 97,348 (83,689) 182,293 (8,024) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) — 169 — Net income (loss) attributable to EMCOR Group, Inc. $ 97,350 $ (83,689) $ 182,124 $ (8,024) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.79 $ (1.52) $ 3.34 $ (0.14) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.78 $ (1.52) $ 3.32 $ (0.14) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 54,301,466 54,937,038 54,594,208 55,467,799 Diluted 54,587,813 54,937,038 54,856,759 55,467,799 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.26 $ 0.16

EMCOR GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 668,908 $ 902,867 Accounts receivable, net 2,102,735 1,922,096 Contract assets 203,353 171,956 Inventories 64,713 53,338 Prepaid expenses and other 73,645 70,679 Total current assets 3,113,354 3,120,936 Property, plant and equipment, net 155,565 158,427 Operating lease right-of-use assets 250,405 242,155 Goodwill 868,819 851,783 Identifiable intangible assets, net 587,247 582,893 Other assets 157,780 107,646 Total assets $ 5,133,170 $ 5,063,840 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease liabilities $ 16,589 $ 16,910 Accounts payable 635,803 671,886 Contract liabilities 769,959 722,252 Accrued payroll and benefits 421,767 450,955 Other accrued expenses and liabilities 243,270 247,597 Operating lease liabilities, current 55,722 53,632 Total current liabilities 2,143,110 2,163,232 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 259,653 259,619 Operating lease liabilities, long-term 211,483 205,362 Other long-term obligations 427,747 382,383 Total liabilities 3,041,993 3,010,596 Equity: Total EMCOR Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,090,475 2,052,668 Noncontrolling interests 702 576 Total equity 2,091,177 2,053,244 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,133,170 $ 5,063,840

EMCOR GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands) (Unaudited) 2021 2020 Cash flows - operating activities: Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interests $ 182,293 $ (8,024) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,110 23,220 Amortization of identifiable intangible assets 30,996 29,404 Provision for credit losses 5,536 4,957 Deferred income taxes (1,355) (19,942) Non-cash expense for impairment of goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — 232,750 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 5,850 5,960 Other reconciling items (397) 868 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effect of businesses acquired (254,005) 7,550 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,972) 276,743 Cash flows - investing activities: Payments for acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (55,846) (3,194) Proceeds from sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,445 824 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,734) (25,951) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 196 — Net cash used in investing activities (70,939) (28,321) Cash flows - financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 200,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility — (250,000) Proceeds from long-term debt — 300,000 Repayments of long-term debt and debt issuance costs — (257,549) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (2,228) (2,354) Dividends paid to stockholders (14,236) (8,888) Repurchases of common stock (138,030) (99,048) Taxes paid related to net share settlements of equity awards (3,771) (2,550) Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 3,561 3,228 Payments for contingent consideration arrangements (2,338) (4,070) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (43) (70) Net cash used in financing activities (157,085) (121,301) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,222 (4,701) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (233,774) 122,420 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year (1) 903,562 359,920 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period (2) $ 669,788 $ 482,340

_________ (1) Includes $0.7 million and $1.1 million of restricted cash classified as “Prepaid expenses and other” in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Includes $0.9 million of restricted cash classified as “Prepaid expenses and other” in the Consolidated Balance Sheets as of June 30, 2021 and 2020.

EMCOR GROUP, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues from unrelated entities: United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 489,487 $ 410,388 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 958,686 790,441 United States building services 624,456 478,982 United States industrial services 235,163 241,093 Total United States operations 2,307,792 1,920,904 United Kingdom building services 129,874 93,117 Total operations $ 2,437,666 $ 2,014,021

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues from unrelated entities: United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 945,655 $ 872,191 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 1,862,611 1,624,553 United States building services 1,206,295 1,006,593 United States industrial services 470,545 605,022 Total United States operations 4,485,106 4,108,359 United Kingdom building services 256,609 205,494 Total operations $ 4,741,715 $ 4,313,853

EMCOR GROUP, INC. SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Operating income (loss): United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 42,705 $ 31,626 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 79,259 66,937 United States building services 30,310 26,615 United States industrial services (208) 3,282 Total United States operations 152,066 128,460 United Kingdom building services 7,047 5,351 Corporate administration (25,755) (23,699) Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — (232,750) Total operations 133,358 (122,638) Other items: Net periodic pension (cost) income 922 718 Interest expense, net (1,316) (2,110) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 132,964 $ (124,030)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Operating income (loss): United States electrical construction and facilities services $ 82,969 $ 71,938 United States mechanical construction and facilities services 144,209 112,108 United States building services 59,644 47,876 United States industrial services (2,651) 18,707 Total United States operations 284,171 250,629 United Kingdom building services 16,458 11,115 Corporate administration (50,267) (45,568) Restructuring expenses — (69) Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — (232,750) Total operations 250,362 (16,643) Other items: Net periodic pension (cost) income 1,830 1,460 Interest expense, net (2,679) (4,598) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 249,513 $ (19,781)

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 2021 AND 2020 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND

NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The following tables provide a reconciliation between operating income and operating margin determined on a non-GAAP basis to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for such periods.

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 133,358 $ (122,638) $ 250,362 $ (16,643) Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — 232,750 — 232,750 Non-GAAP operating income $ 133,358 $ 110,112 $ 250,362 $ 216,107

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating margin 5.5 % (6.1) % 5.3 % (0.4) % Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — % 11.6 % — % 5.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin 5.5 % 5.5 % 5.3 % 5.0 %

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 2021 AND 2020 NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation between net income determined on a non-GAAP basis to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for such periods.

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) $ 97,350 $ (83,689) $ 182,124 $ (8,024) Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — 232,750 — 232,750 Tax effect of impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — (69,865) — (69,865) Non-GAAP net income $ 97,350 $ 79,196 $ 182,124 $ 154,861

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 2021 AND 2020 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

In our press release, we provide non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The following table provides a reconciliation between diluted earnings per common share determined on a non-GAAP basis to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for such periods.

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.78 $ (1.52) $ 3.32 $ (0.14) Impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — 4.22 — 4.18 Tax effect of impairment loss on goodwill, identifiable intangible assets, and other long-lived assets — (1.27) — (1.25) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share $ 1.78 $ 1.44 $ 3.32 $ 2.78

