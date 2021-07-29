BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The Company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:
|
Dial-in
|
Toll Free Dial-in Number:
|
(844) 445-4807
|
International Dial-in Number:
|
(647) 253-8636
|
Conference ID:
|
6128296
Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).
A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:
|
|
|
|
Dial-in Replay
|
|
|
|
Toll Free Dial-in Number:
|
|
|
(800) 585-8367
|
|
|
|
International Dial-in Number:
|
|
|
(416) 621-4642
|
|
|
|
Conference ID:
|
|
|
6128296
About BrightSphere
BrightSphere is a global asset management company with one operating subsidiary, Acadian Asset Management, with approximately $118 billion1 of assets under management as of June 30, 2021. BrightSphere offers institutional investors across the globe access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.
1 Reflects the announced divestiture of Campbell Global, LLC, and gives effect for the completed sales of Landmark Partners LLC, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley, LLC and Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005537/en/
