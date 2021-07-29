SANUWAVE Announces Collaboration with NASA for the Mitigation of Bacterial Biofilms Formed in the Water Processor Assembly used on International Space Station (ISS) and for Future Moon Base and Mars Colony

SUWANEE, GA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), announces collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). One of the most important objectives of this decade for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is the restart of missions to the Moon to establish a Lunar Base. This is just the first step for further exploration of other celestial bodies and resources, with the focus on Mars, where the First Human Mars Colony will be constructed in the following decades. The initial training and observation of the influence of extraterrestrial non-gravitational or low gravitational environment on the human body for long periods of time was done onboard of the International Space Station (ISS), where a plethora of cosmonauts from all over the World spent significant time for the last three decades.



The closed loop Water Recovery System (WRS) is essential for the ISS and any Lunar Base or Mars Colony, to provide sufficient water supply for their human inhabitants. Many different technologies have been proposed as solutions to provide nearly total water recovery for long duration space craft missions. However, one of the lessons gathered from the ISS has been biofilm-related issues observed in the WRS and its main component called the Water Processor Assembly (WPA) that produces potable water from a combination of humidity condensate and urine distillate. The ISS experience has shown that the WPA is a hazard to the WRS and has an increased risk for bacterial biofilm formation that ultimately produce WRS failures. This issue is magnified for future NASA manned missions due to the need to place the vehicle’s life support system in a dormant state during non-crew operations (e.g. when the vehicle is in Mars orbit during the surface mission).

SANUWAVE is proud to announce that it was selected as one of the companies that can help with the mitigation of the bacterial biofilms formed inside the WRS. SANUWAVE’s proprietary shockwave technology, which is a highly mechanical energy, will be used to test the detachment, destruction, and ultimately prevention of biofilms formation. Our Company has proven in numerous studies performed at the Center for Biofilm Engineering (CBE) at Montana State University, which is the US main research center for bacterial biofilms, that shockwave technology is capable of the elimination of various Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacterial biofilms.