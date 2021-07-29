checkAd

SANUWAVE Announces Collaboration with NASA for the Mitigation of Bacterial Biofilms Formed in the Water Processor Assembly used on International Space Station (ISS) and for Future Moon Base and Mars Colony

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:30  |  11   |   |   

SUWANEE, GA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), announces collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).  One of the most important objectives of this decade for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is the restart of missions to the Moon to establish a Lunar Base.  This is just the first step for further exploration of other celestial bodies and resources, with the focus on Mars, where the First Human Mars Colony will be constructed in the following decades.  The initial training and observation of the influence of extraterrestrial non-gravitational or low gravitational environment on the human body for long periods of time was done onboard of the International Space Station (ISS), where a plethora of cosmonauts from all over the World spent significant time for the last three decades.

The closed loop Water Recovery System (WRS) is essential for the ISS and any Lunar Base or Mars Colony, to provide sufficient water supply for their human inhabitants.  Many different technologies have been proposed as solutions to provide nearly total water recovery for long duration space craft missions.  However, one of the lessons gathered from the ISS has been biofilm-related issues observed in the WRS and its main component called the Water Processor Assembly (WPA) that produces potable water from a combination of humidity condensate and urine distillate.  The ISS experience has shown that the WPA is a hazard to the WRS and has an increased risk for bacterial biofilm formation that ultimately produce WRS failures.  This issue is magnified for future NASA manned missions due to the need to place the vehicle’s life support system in a dormant state during non-crew operations (e.g. when the vehicle is in Mars orbit during the surface mission).

SANUWAVE is proud to announce that it was selected as one of the companies that can help with the mitigation of the bacterial biofilms formed inside the WRS.  SANUWAVE’s proprietary shockwave technology, which is a highly mechanical energy, will be used to test the detachment, destruction, and ultimately prevention of biofilms formation.  Our Company has proven in numerous studies performed at the Center for Biofilm Engineering (CBE) at Montana State University, which is the US main research center for bacterial biofilms, that shockwave technology is capable of the elimination of various Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacterial biofilms.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SANUWAVE Announces Collaboration with NASA for the Mitigation of Bacterial Biofilms Formed in the Water Processor Assembly used on International Space Station (ISS) and for Future Moon Base and Mars Colony SUWANEE, GA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV), announces collaboration with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).  One of the most important objectives of this decade for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board