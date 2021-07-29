New Analysis Shows iovera° Plays a Critical Role in Achieving Significant Reductions in Opioid Use, Pain Scores, and Hospital Stay Following Total Knee Arthroplasty

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX) today announced new data on the ability of the iovera° system to reduce pain, opioid consumption, and length of stay (LOS) following total knee arthroplasty (TKA). The findings show that patients receiving preoperative iovera° as part of a multimodal pain management protocol reduced both opioid intake and in-hospital pain while optimizing outcomes during the 6-week recovery period after TKA. The results of the study, A Multimodal Pain Management Protocol Including Preoperative Cryoneurolysis for Total Knee Arthroplasty to Reduce Pain, Opioid Consumption, and Length of Stay, were published in Arthroplasty Today .

This retrospective analysis utilized data from patients who underwent TKA by a single surgeon at one center. Patients who received iovera° before TKA were compared with a historical control group including patients who underwent TKA without iovera°. Both groups received a similar perioperative multimodal pain management protocol. The primary outcome was opioid intake at various time points from hospital stay to 6 weeks after discharge. Additional outcomes included pain, length of stay (LOS), and range of motion. The study population included a total of 267 patients, with 169 patients in the iovera° group and 98 patients in the control group.

Results showed that patients undergoing TKA who received iovera° compared to those who did not demonstrated a significant:

Decrease in daily opioid consumption, as the iovera° group had 51% lower daily morphine milligram equivalents (MMEs) than the control group (47 vs 97 MMEs; ratio estimate, 0.49 [95% confidence interval (CI), 0.43-0.56]; P<.0001)

Decrease in mean and maximum pain scores (P<.0001)

Decrease in average hospital LOS (P<0.0001), with 17% of patients having an overall LOS of 2 or more days, compared with 99% of patients in the control group (P<.0001)

Greater range of motion, as indicated by greater flexion degree at discharge (P<.0001)

“Our analysis underscores the benefits of optimizing pain control in the perioperative period with the addition of iovera° to a multimodal TKA pain protocol,” said Dr. Joshua Urban, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at OrthoNebraska and lead author on the study publication. “This approach allows patients to take fewer opioids during hospitalization and the 6-week recovery period, reduce their hospital LOS, decrease readmission rate and face fewer postoperative complications.”