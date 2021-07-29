Kura Oncology Appoints Helen Collins, M.D. to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Helen Collins, M.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Collins served as Chief Medical Officer at Five Prime Therapeutics, where she oversaw the development of bemarituzumab, a first-in-class anti-FGFR2b antibody for the treatment of patients with gastric cancer.



“With a deep background in medical oncology/hematology and significant experience leading clinical development programs targeting cancers of high unmet need, Helen brings a valuable perspective to the board as we continue to advance our pipeline of precision medicines,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “On behalf of Kura Oncology and our board of directors, we want to welcome her to the board and look forward to drawing upon her strategic and clinical acumen as we work to fulfill our mission of bringing new treatment options to patients.”