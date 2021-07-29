checkAd

Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0915 - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215

Series  RIKV 21 0915 RIKV 21 1115 RIKV 22 0215
Settlement Date  08/03/2021 08/03/2021 08/03/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  4,300 3,600 4,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.839 / 1.350 99.569 / 1.498 99.056 / 1.750
Total Number of Bids Received  14 8 10
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  5,200 4,100 5,100
Total Number of Successful Bids  10 7 7
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  10 7 7
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.839 / 1.350 99.569 / 1.498 99.056 / 1.750
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.865 / 1.132 99.626 / 1.299 99.244 / 1.399
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.839 / 1.350 99.569 / 1.498 99.056 / 1.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.853 / 1.233 99.590 / 1.425 99.138 / 1.597
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.865 / 1.132 99.626 / 1.299 99.244 / 1.399
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.800 / 1.678 99.554 / 1.551 98.740 / 2.344
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.848 / 1.274 99.585 / 1.443 99.120 / 1.631
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.21 1.14 1.11




