Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0915 - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215
|Series
|RIKV 21 0915
|RIKV 21 1115
|RIKV 22 0215
|Settlement Date
|08/03/2021
|08/03/2021
|08/03/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,300
|3,600
|4,600
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.839
|/
|1.350
|99.569
|/
|1.498
|99.056
|/
|1.750
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|8
|10
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,200
|4,100
|5,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|7
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|7
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.839
|/
|1.350
|99.569
|/
|1.498
|99.056
|/
|1.750
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.865
|/
|1.132
|99.626
|/
|1.299
|99.244
|/
|1.399
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.839
|/
|1.350
|99.569
|/
|1.498
|99.056
|/
|1.750
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.853
|/
|1.233
|99.590
|/
|1.425
|99.138
|/
|1.597
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.865
|/
|1.132
|99.626
|/
|1.299
|99.244
|/
|1.399
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.800
|/
|1.678
|99.554
|/
|1.551
|98.740
|/
|2.344
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.848
|/
|1.274
|99.585
|/
|1.443
|99.120
|/
|1.631
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.21
|1.14
|1.11
