Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0915 - RIKV 21 1115 - RIKV 22 0215 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 29.07.2021, 13:30 | 13 | 0 | 0 29.07.2021, 13:30 | Series RIKV 21 0915 RIKV 21 1115 RIKV 22 0215 Settlement Date 08/03/2021 08/03/2021 08/03/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,300 3,600 4,600 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.839 / 1.350 99.569 / 1.498 99.056 / 1.750 Total Number of Bids Received 14 8 10 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,200 4,100 5,100 Total Number of Successful Bids 10 7 7 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10 7 7 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.839 / 1.350 99.569 / 1.498 99.056 / 1.750 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.865 / 1.132 99.626 / 1.299 99.244 / 1.399 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.839 / 1.350 99.569 / 1.498 99.056 / 1.750 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.853 / 1.233 99.590 / 1.425 99.138 / 1.597 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.865 / 1.132 99.626 / 1.299 99.244 / 1.399 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.800 / 1.678 99.554 / 1.551 98.740 / 2.344 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.848 / 1.274 99.585 / 1.443 99.120 / 1.631 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.21 1.14 1.11







