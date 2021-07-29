Progenity Announces Successful Completion of Clinical Validation Study and Achievement of the Primary Endpoint for its Preeclampsia Rule-Out Test

The PRO-104 clinical validation study was a prospective, multi-center, observational study with over 1,300 enrolled subjects. Test specimens were collected from pregnant patients aged 18 to 45 years and 28 0/7 to 36 6/7 weeks’ gestational age. Analysis was blinded. Patients in the study cohort presented with potential signs and symptoms of preeclampsia at 20 labor and delivery triage sites across all major regions of the United States. Patient demographics were consistent with the at-risk U.S. population.

“We are proud to have achieved the primary endpoint of the PRO-104 study protocol, demonstrating that the Preecludia test can significantly distinguish between the presence and absence of preeclampsia, with the initial unblinding and analysis performed by an independent third party,” said Matthew Cooper, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Progenity. “The test’s high negative predictive value, which achieved the targeted range determined from our market research and clinician feedback, validates its utility in ruling out preeclampsia, and positions the laboratory-developed test for launch in the United States. We intend to soon publish our results in a peer-reviewed medical journal. Because of embargo considerations, we are limited in what we can share today.”

Preeclampsia is the second most common cause of maternal mortality, with more than 700,000 pregnant women presenting with signs and symptoms of possible preeclampsia each year. Ultimately, if left undiagnosed and improperly managed, preeclampsia can result in impaired organ function, seizures, stroke, and death in the mother, and may require pre-term delivery of the baby. Preeclampsia can result in both poor health outcomes and significant costs. Preeclampsia is often missed or misdiagnosed because the symptoms are common – appearing in up to 30% of pregnant women in the United States – and can easily be attributed to other causes.