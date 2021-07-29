AC Immune Presents Full Phase 1b Results on Anti-Abeta Vaccine and Discusses its First-in-Class Diagnostic for Parkinson’s Disease at AAIC 2021

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today outlined two presentations being delivered at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021, taking place both in Denver, USA and virtually from July 26-30, 2021.

The presentations highlight precision medicine approaches to enable the early detection and prevention of neurodegenerative diseases by targeting amyloid beta (Abeta) and alpha-synuclein (a-syn). The first virtual oral presentation includes the full results from a first-of-its-kind Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating the anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24 in adults with DS. Previously announced topline data from the trial showed that ACI-24 generated evidence of immunogenicity along with a positive pharmacodynamic response and a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

The Phase 1b study results showed that ACI-24 was safe and well tolerated in adults with DS. No serious adverse events or evidence of central nervous system (CNS) inflammation, meningoencephalitis, or ARIA (amyloid-related imaging abnormalities), including ARIA-E (edema) and ARIA-H (hemorrhage), were reported. Data also showed that administration of ACI-24 resulted in encouraging immune responses that correlated with increases in plasma Abeta, which are indicative of target engagement.

Dr. Michael Rafii, Medical Director of the Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute and Associate Professor of Neurology at the Keck School of Medicine, Lead Investigator of the study, commented: “Individuals with DS represent a homogenous genetic population that are predisposed to AD, which highlights the value of this landmark Phase 1b study and the innovation in AC Immune’s approach. Importantly, the results of this study show a signal of target engagement that correlates with immune response against Abeta and support the continued evaluation of anti-Abeta vaccine approaches in these patients. This may enable a shift towards earlier treatment and ultimately prevention of AD, and would be a critical advance as the damage neurons undergo in neurodegenerative diseases cannot be reversed by currently available therapies.”