Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue was $571.3 million, a 36.6% increase

Operating income was $82.9 million, a 132.4% increase

Operating ratio of 85.5 compared to 91.5

LTL shipments per workday increased 15.3%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 23.1%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 10.5%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 17.9% to $277



“It is great to report record second quarter results only about a year removed from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe. “Our operating ratio of 85.5% in the quarter is the best OR for any quarter in our history. We had a very good quarter in terms of service and our cargo claims ratio of 0.54% is also a record,” added Holzgrefe. “Shipper demand remains strong early in the third quarter and we continue to hire drivers and dockworkers across all areas of our service map,” said Holzgrefe.

“We were pleased to announce the opening of our Hagerstown, Maryland terminal in June and we expect to open additional terminals during the second half of the year. We continue to maintain and operate one of the cleanest diesel fleets in the industry. During the quarter, we commenced pilot programs using alternative fuel tractors by adding two all-electric tractors and five compressed natural gas (CNG) tractors,” concluded Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “Total shipments in the second quarter were an all-time quarterly high and we are working hard to accommodate our customers’ needs in an environment where we are experiencing a very tight labor market.” “With rising operational costs, we focused more than ever on the profitability of the added volumes and our 10.5% increase in yield pushed our revenue per shipment to a record $277, up nearly 18% over last year,” said Col.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total debt was $61.0 million at June 30, 2021 and inclusive of the cash on-hand, net debt to total capital was 0.8%. This compares to total debt of $160.8 million and net debt to total capital of 13.1% at June 30, 2020.

Net capital investments were $100.0 million in the first half of 2021. This compares to $142.7 million in net capital investments during the first half of 2020. In 2021, we anticipate net capital expenditures will be approximately $275 million.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 171 terminals with service across 44 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,860 $ 25,308 Accounts receivable, net 261,113 216,899 Prepaid expenses and other 39,908 29,489 Total current assets 353,881 271,696 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 1,983,923 1,901,244 Less: accumulated depreciation 826,983 765,217 Net property and equipment 1,156,940 1,136,027 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 105,965 113,715 OTHER ASSETS 30,609 27,336 Total assets $ 1,647,395 $ 1,548,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 100,499 $ 89,381 Wages and employees' benefits 65,187 55,392 Other current liabilities 77,797 90,184 Current portion of long-term debt 21,648 20,588 Current portion of operating lease liability 19,764 20,209 Total current liabilities 284,895 275,754 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 39,378 50,388 Operating lease liability, less current portion 88,208 95,321 Deferred income taxes 123,000 119,818 Claims, insurance and other 48,756 46,205 Total other liabilities 299,342 311,732 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 270,608 267,666 Deferred compensation trust (3,781 ) (2,944 ) Retained earnings 796,305 696,540 Total stockholders' equity 1,063,158 961,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,647,395 $ 1,548,774





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Second Quarter Six Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING REVENUE $ 571,333 $ 418,114 $ 1,055,407 $ 864,510 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 268,786 224,277 513,223 462,922 Purchased transportation 62,481 26,406 107,512 56,465 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 90,664 65,902 175,565 148,801 Operating taxes and licenses 14,559 13,743 28,897 28,139 Claims and insurance 17,328 18,293 28,808 28,714 Depreciation and amortization 34,659 33,664 70,031 66,254 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net (69 ) 148 (268 ) (1,242 ) Total operating expenses 488,408 382,433 923,768 790,053 OPERATING INCOME 82,925 35,681 131,639 74,457 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 834 1,594 1,686 2,996 Other, net (430 ) (751 ) (561 ) (204 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 404 843 1,125 2,792 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 82,521 34,838 130,514 71,665 Income tax expense 20,047 6,384 30,749 15,100 NET INCOME $ 62,474 $ 28,454 $ 99,765 $ 56,565 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,332 26,134 26,309 26,102 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,704 26,569 26,687 26,543 Basic earnings per share $ 2.37 $ 1.09 $ 3.79 $ 2.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.34 $ 1.07 $ 3.74 $ 2.13





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 140,140 $ 148,233 Net cash provided by operating activities 140,140 148,233 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (100,202 ) (148,865 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 236 6,143 Net cash used in investing activities (99,966 ) (142,722 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – 34,071 Proceeds from stock option exercises 3,678 2,591 Shares withheld for taxes (6,350 ) (3,479 ) Other financing activity (9,950 ) (9,662 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,622 ) 23,521 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 27,552 29,032 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 25,308 248 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 52,860 $ 29,280



