DraftKings and Sports & Social Enter Into Strategic Sports Betting and Entertainment Agreement

Deal to create unique, in-person luxury entertainment experience for DraftKings and Sports & Social customers

BOSTON and BALTIMORE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and national entertainment concept, Sports & Social, announced today a strategic new relationship to create upscale Sports & Social/DraftKings sports bars beginning in the Nashville and Detroit markets, pending regulatory approvals. The collaboration brings together Sports & Social’s market leadership in operating high-energy, first-class dining and entertainment venues with DraftKings’ top-rated and industry-leading sports gaming platforms. Together, the integration forms one of the most exciting new offerings in sports betting and entertainment for DraftKings and Sports & Social fans across the nation. The Sports & Social/DraftKings venues will be designed by ICRAVE, an internationally acclaimed award-winning strategy, design, and development firm, and promises to fill a niche by providing an upscale, premier sports and entertainment experience.



“Today, so much of sports betting is focused on the mobile-technology aspect, however the in-person experience is an integral layer that we look forward to advancing alongside Sports & Social’s premier dining and entertainment offerings,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “By aligning with one of the fastest-growing entertainment concepts in the country, we now have the opportunity to bring our world-class products to life by offering engaging, interactive and fan-first destinations to skin-in-the-game customers.”

DraftKings operates in 14 states with online and retail sportsbooks, with several additional new markets on the horizon. Whether betting on mobile devices or in person at one of the 10 retail locations across the United States, DraftKings offers customers comprehensive betting markets and options, including live wagers and player proposition wagers. Additionally, DraftKings has sponsorship deals with several professional sports teams and leagues which include experiential elements for its customers.

A powerhouse name in dining and entertainment, Sports & Social is an upscale gaming parlor and social lounge that features the best in sports-watching and state-of-the-art audio/visual displays, made-from-scratch menu items, curated cocktails and exciting entertainment. Sports & Social is a concept by Live! Dining & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Companies. A leader in the food & beverage industry, Live! Dining & Entertainment is one of the largest and most successful developers and operators of restaurants and entertainment concepts in the United States. Live! proudly welcomes 55 million visitors a year to its award-winning dining, entertainment, music, casino, hotel and sports-anchored destinations and venues nationwide.