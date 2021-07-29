checkAd

DraftKings and Sports & Social Enter Into Strategic Sports Betting and Entertainment Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 13:30  |  22   |   |   

Deal to create unique, in-person luxury entertainment experience for DraftKings and Sports & Social customers

BOSTON and BALTIMORE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and national entertainment concept, Sports & Social, announced today a strategic new relationship to create upscale Sports & Social/DraftKings sports bars beginning in the Nashville and Detroit markets, pending regulatory approvals. The collaboration brings together Sports & Social’s market leadership in operating high-energy, first-class dining and entertainment venues with DraftKings’ top-rated and industry-leading sports gaming platforms. Together, the integration forms one of the most exciting new offerings in sports betting and entertainment for DraftKings and Sports & Social fans across the nation. The Sports & Social/DraftKings venues will be designed by ICRAVE, an internationally acclaimed award-winning strategy, design, and development firm, and promises to fill a niche by providing an upscale, premier sports and entertainment experience.

“Today, so much of sports betting is focused on the mobile-technology aspect, however the in-person experience is an integral layer that we look forward to advancing alongside Sports & Social’s premier dining and entertainment offerings,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. “By aligning with one of the fastest-growing entertainment concepts in the country, we now have the opportunity to bring our world-class products to life by offering engaging, interactive and fan-first destinations to skin-in-the-game customers.”

DraftKings operates in 14 states with online and retail sportsbooks, with several additional new markets on the horizon. Whether betting on mobile devices or in person at one of the 10 retail locations across the United States, DraftKings offers customers comprehensive betting markets and options, including live wagers and player proposition wagers. Additionally, DraftKings has sponsorship deals with several professional sports teams and leagues which include experiential elements for its customers.

A powerhouse name in dining and entertainment, Sports & Social is an upscale gaming parlor and social lounge that features the best in sports-watching and state-of-the-art audio/visual displays, made-from-scratch menu items, curated cocktails and exciting entertainment. Sports & Social is a concept by Live! Dining & Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Companies. A leader in the food & beverage industry, Live! Dining & Entertainment is one of the largest and most successful developers and operators of restaurants and entertainment concepts in the United States. Live! proudly welcomes 55 million visitors a year to its award-winning dining, entertainment, music, casino, hotel and sports-anchored destinations and venues nationwide.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DraftKings and Sports & Social Enter Into Strategic Sports Betting and Entertainment Agreement Deal to create unique, in-person luxury entertainment experience for DraftKings and Sports & Social customersBOSTON and BALTIMORE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and national entertainment concept, Sports & Social, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Avricore Health Partners with Ellerca Health Inc to Offer Joint Diabetes Screening and Management ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board