IBI Group Awarded Two Bridge Toll System Contract in Michigan

— Smart city solutions leader expands its portfolio of cross-border toll systems between Michigan and Ontario —

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG) was awarded an 18-lane toll system contract, and related services, by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for the modernization of the existing toll system infrastructure at Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario) and International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario). The firm will implement its toll system on both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the Blue Water Bridge, and the U.S. side of the International Bridge, as well as provide operations and maintenance support for up to 10 years for toll operations and customer-facing services. Adding to IBI’s existing portfolio of toll system projects in Michigan, this two-bridge, cross-border project win is illustrative of the firm’s commitment to create value for its clients through the application of technology, and enable the efficient operation of the trade corridors between the United States and Canada.

“The evolution and expansion of our toll system offering in North America is a testament to our recent success at the Mackinac Bridge, as well as our global portfolio of work in this sector,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “With the growing need and demand for the modernization of transportation infrastructure in the U.S. and across the globe, IBI’s toll system offers a turnkey solution to fund construction, operations and maintenance.”

The Blue Water Bridge services up to 250,000 crossings per month, while the International Bridge services up to 150,000 crossings per month. IBI Group’s integrated toll system product offers a proven, auditable and seamless solution for both back-end and front-end operations, and has been designed to accommodate both currencies along the Canada-United States border. IBI’s toll system offers an enhanced transaction management and analytics platform, including trend analysis, performance monitoring, live monitoring and management of assets, transaction and revenue reconciliation, and auditing.

The International and Blue Water Bridge toll system marks IBI’s third toll system contract for bridges serving Michigan. In 2019, the firm deployed its toll system at Mackinac Bridge, and is currently providing its toll system on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge (connecting Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario). These projects add to IBI’s global portfolio of toll systems across North America, Mexico, Greece, India and the UK, encompassing some 900 toll lanes and collecting $1.25B annually.

For more information and/or to connect with IBI Group, please contact Julia Harper at Julia.harper@ibigroup.com or 1-647-330-4706.

About IBI Group
IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,000 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.






