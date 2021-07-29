IBI Group Awarded Two Bridge Toll System Contract in Michigan

— Smart city solutions leader expands its portfolio of cross-border toll systems between Michigan and Ontario —

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG) was awarded an 18-lane toll system contract, and related services, by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for the modernization of the existing toll system infrastructure at Blue Water Bridge (connecting Port Huron, Michigan to Sarnia, Ontario) and International Bridge (connecting Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario). The firm will implement its toll system on both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the Blue Water Bridge, and the U.S. side of the International Bridge, as well as provide operations and maintenance support for up to 10 years for toll operations and customer-facing services. Adding to IBI’s existing portfolio of toll system projects in Michigan, this two-bridge, cross-border project win is illustrative of the firm’s commitment to create value for its clients through the application of technology, and enable the efficient operation of the trade corridors between the United States and Canada.



“The evolution and expansion of our toll system offering in North America is a testament to our recent success at the Mackinac Bridge, as well as our global portfolio of work in this sector,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart. “With the growing need and demand for the modernization of transportation infrastructure in the U.S. and across the globe, IBI’s toll system offers a turnkey solution to fund construction, operations and maintenance.”