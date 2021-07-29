checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Solid Q2 and encouraging order intake

WashTec reported a much improved H1 2021, with impressive showings in key accounts and direct sales units, while its cost improvement programme and better utilisation led to a meaningful expansion of the EBIT margin.

 

WashTec AG (Update)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 748m


BUY

PT EUR 64.00 (+15% potential)

 

AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Solid Q2 and encouraging order intake WashTec reported a much improved H1 2021, with impressive showings in both key accounts and direct sales units, while its cost improvement programme, better utilisation and lower travel spending led to a meaningful expansion of the EBIT margin. WashTec banks on a high-quality business model, backed by its superior market position and sticky subscription services, with average ROCE in the range of 25%.

