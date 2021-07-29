AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Solid Q2 and encouraging order intake
WashTec reported a much improved H1 2021, with impressive showings in key accounts and direct sales units, while its cost improvement programme and better utilisation led to a meaningful expansion of the EBIT margin.
